Lexington, KY

Lexington police investigating shooting death on Toner Street

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police are investigating a Monday evening homicide on Toner Street. The Lexington Police Department said at 6:57 p.m. on Feb. 6, police were dispatched to the 500 block of Toner Street for reports of shots fired. Police found a man inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound, and was later pronounced deceased at the scene by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.
LEXINGTON, KY
Lexington man shot near Flying Ebony Drive, no arrest made

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police were called to an area hospital to investigate a reported shooting. According to Lexington police, the shooting victim said he sustained a gunshot wound around 4:52 a.m. in the Flying Ebony Drive area. Authorities said the gunshot wound is considered non-life-threatening. This...
LEXINGTON, KY
Juvenile shot on New Circle Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police were called to a residence in the 1000 block of East New Circle Road on Saturday. At 3:25 a.m. officers responded to reports of a shooting and located a minor who had sustained a gunshot wound. The shooting victim was transported to an area hospital to receive treatment for reported non-life-threatening injuries.
LEXINGTON, KY
One seriously injured in Lexington crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person has life-threatening injuries after a crash in Lexington. Police say it happened around 8:30 Monday morning on New Circle Road past Harrodsburg Road. They say a car hit the median and flipped onto the inner loop. The driver was thrown from the vehicle. They...
LEXINGTON, KY
Lex police investigate early morning shooting, juvenile wounded

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a shooting at Cheetah Gentleman’s Club early Saturday morning. Officers responded to the 1000 block of East New Circle Road at around 3:25 AM. Upon arrival, officers found a juvenile that was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Police set up a perimeter outside of Cheetah.
LEXINGTON, KY
KSP troopers to be placed at Adair, other juvenile detention facilites

Governor Andy Beshear announced late last week that Kentucky State Police will soon be placed at all three high-security juvenile detention facilities in neighboring Adair County, Warren County and Fayette County. The KSP troopers will be at the facilities 24-7 until personnel reach a safer point, according to Beshear. The...
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
Juvenile escapes Morehead Youth Development Center, later found

According to the Department of Justice, around 3:45 p.m. EST, a female minor escaped from the MYDC. Morehead City Police Department was immediately contacted. Juvenile escapes Morehead Youth Development Center, …. According to the Department of Justice, around 3:45 p.m. EST, a female minor escaped from the MYDC. Morehead City...
LEXINGTON, KY
Clark County Health Dept. helping people stop smoking

The department will begin its seven week Freedom From Smoking program on Monday. Clark County Health Dept. helping people stop smoking. The department will begin its seven week Freedom From Smoking program on Monday. Lawrenceburg man accused of abducting, sexually assaulting …. A Lawrenceburg man accused of abducting and raping...
LEXINGTON, KY
Possible foul play after dog missing nearly a month in Scott County

WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Clark County Animal Shelter and an owner are searching for a missing dog. The Clark County Animal Shelter said a dog went missing on Jan. 14 at the Red Roof Inn near 100 Interstate Drive after someone was hired to take the dog from one location to another. The shelter said they believe the dog is missing due to foul play, and multiple agencies have looked into the situation, but there are still questions.
SCOTT COUNTY, KY
Domestic violence dispute leads to multicounty chase, ends in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Danville Police Department said a Lexington man led a police chase through four counties before wrecking into a fence. It all began when police responded to a domestic situation. Police said when they arrived at Center Street in Danville they saw a man leaving in a white 2006 Lexus SUV.
LEXINGTON, KY
Police identify suspect in armed robbery of mail carrier

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say they have identified a suspect in the armed robbery of a mail carrier in Lexington. Police released these photos of the suspect Thursday afternoon and said the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous:. The robbery happened Monday afternoon shortly after noon in the...
LEXINGTON, KY
Gas leak shuts down Lexington road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a single vehicle crash in which a driver ran their car off the road and struck a gas line. LPD says it happened just before 4 p.m. along the 1700 block of Mercer Road. Firefighters are on-scene working to contain the leak and Columbia Gas has responded as well.
LEXINGTON, KY

