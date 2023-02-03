Read full article on original website
fox56news.com
Lexington police investigating shooting death on Toner Street
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police are investigating a Monday evening homicide on Toner Street. The Lexington Police Department said at 6:57 p.m. on Feb. 6, police were dispatched to the 500 block of Toner Street for reports of shots fired. Police found a man inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound, and was later pronounced deceased at the scene by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.
wymt.com
Police in Estill County arrest woman following large drug bust during traffic stop
IRVINE, Ky. (WYMT) - One woman is facing a host of charges after police find a large amount of drugs in her car during a weekend traffic stop. It happened on South Irvine Road early Sunday morning. Irvine Police stopped the car during a proactive patrol. When K-9 officer Titan...
thelevisalazer.com
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE ARRESTS ROCKCASTLE WOMAN AND HER EX-BOYFRIEND IN INFANT DEATH INVESTIGATION CASE IN ROCKCASTLE COUNTY
EVIL BABY KILLERS: KIRSTEN A, DURHAM, 23, AND JOHNATHON K, DURBIN, 32, BOTH OF MOUNT VERNON, KY., WERE ARRESTED BY STATE POLICE AFTER BEING INDICTED BY A ROCKCASTLE GRAND JURY FOR THE DEATH OF A 7-MONTH-OLD INFANT IN AUGUST 2022. A Rockcastle County woman and man were arrested separately earlier...
fox56news.com
Lexington man shot near Flying Ebony Drive, no arrest made
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police were called to an area hospital to investigate a reported shooting. According to Lexington police, the shooting victim said he sustained a gunshot wound around 4:52 a.m. in the Flying Ebony Drive area. Authorities said the gunshot wound is considered non-life-threatening. This...
fox56news.com
Juvenile shot on New Circle Road
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police were called to a residence in the 1000 block of East New Circle Road on Saturday. At 3:25 a.m. officers responded to reports of a shooting and located a minor who had sustained a gunshot wound. The shooting victim was transported to an area hospital to receive treatment for reported non-life-threatening injuries.
WKYT 27
One seriously injured in Lexington crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person has life-threatening injuries after a crash in Lexington. Police say it happened around 8:30 Monday morning on New Circle Road past Harrodsburg Road. They say a car hit the median and flipped onto the inner loop. The driver was thrown from the vehicle. They...
WKYT 27
Lex police investigate early morning shooting, juvenile wounded
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a shooting at Cheetah Gentleman’s Club early Saturday morning. Officers responded to the 1000 block of East New Circle Road at around 3:25 AM. Upon arrival, officers found a juvenile that was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Police set up a perimeter outside of Cheetah.
WTVQ
Lexington Police investigate after man shows up to hospital shot
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police responded Saturday to a local hospital for a man who had been shot. Police say officers responded just before 5 a.m. The victim told police the shooting happened in the area of Flying Ebony Drive, though police say a scene was not found.
fox56news.com
Lexington police seek woman wanted for violating supervised release
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Crime Stoppers has up to a $1,500 cash reward for the first person to tell police where to find the Wanted Person of the Week. Lexington police are looking for 31-year-old Chelsea Carson. She has an active warrant for violating her supervised release. If...
lakercountry.com
KSP troopers to be placed at Adair, other juvenile detention facilites
Governor Andy Beshear announced late last week that Kentucky State Police will soon be placed at all three high-security juvenile detention facilities in neighboring Adair County, Warren County and Fayette County. The KSP troopers will be at the facilities 24-7 until personnel reach a safer point, according to Beshear. The...
fox56news.com
Juvenile escapes Morehead Youth Development Center, later found
According to the Department of Justice, around 3:45 p.m. EST, a female minor escaped from the MYDC. Morehead City Police Department was immediately contacted. Juvenile escapes Morehead Youth Development Center, …. According to the Department of Justice, around 3:45 p.m. EST, a female minor escaped from the MYDC. Morehead City...
fox56news.com
Clark County Health Dept. helping people stop smoking
The department will begin its seven week Freedom From Smoking program on Monday. Clark County Health Dept. helping people stop smoking. The department will begin its seven week Freedom From Smoking program on Monday. Lawrenceburg man accused of abducting, sexually assaulting …. A Lawrenceburg man accused of abducting and raping...
WKYT 27
$50,000 reward offered for arrest, conviction of suspect in mail carrier robbery
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A $50,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect involved in the armed robbery of a mail carrier in Lexington. The reward is being offered by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. Police released these photos of the...
fox56news.com
Possible foul play after dog missing nearly a month in Scott County
WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Clark County Animal Shelter and an owner are searching for a missing dog. The Clark County Animal Shelter said a dog went missing on Jan. 14 at the Red Roof Inn near 100 Interstate Drive after someone was hired to take the dog from one location to another. The shelter said they believe the dog is missing due to foul play, and multiple agencies have looked into the situation, but there are still questions.
fox56news.com
Domestic violence dispute leads to multicounty chase, ends in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Danville Police Department said a Lexington man led a police chase through four counties before wrecking into a fence. It all began when police responded to a domestic situation. Police said when they arrived at Center Street in Danville they saw a man leaving in a white 2006 Lexus SUV.
Jackson County authorities searching for missing 23-year-old
Jackson County authorities are searching for a 23-year-old man who has been missing since Dec. 26, 2022.
WTVQ
Police: wrong-way crash on Nicholasville Road sends 1 to hospital, DUI suspected
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A wrong-way crash near the University of Kentucky’s campus sent one person to the hospital overnight. According to Lexington police, parts of Nicholasville Road were shut down for more than an hour just before 1:30 a.m. Friday near Arcadia Park. Officers say the crash...
WKYT 27
Police identify suspect in armed robbery of mail carrier
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say they have identified a suspect in the armed robbery of a mail carrier in Lexington. Police released these photos of the suspect Thursday afternoon and said the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous:. The robbery happened Monday afternoon shortly after noon in the...
WKYT 27
Gas leak shuts down Lexington road
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a single vehicle crash in which a driver ran their car off the road and struck a gas line. LPD says it happened just before 4 p.m. along the 1700 block of Mercer Road. Firefighters are on-scene working to contain the leak and Columbia Gas has responded as well.
WTVQ
‘At least’ 3 collisions shuts down New Circle Road at Harrodsburg Road
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — “At least” three collisions, with one being serious, have shut down New Circle Road at Harrodsburg Road in both directions until further notice Monday morning, according to the City of Lexington’s website. Traffic on both the outer and inner loops is being...
