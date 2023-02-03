ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Axios Denver

Denver records its coldest, wettest January in years

Data: NOAA; Chart: Axios VisualsIf you thought Denver's January temperatures felt unusually frigid, you were right. What's happening: Meteorologists say a recent series of Pacific storm systems and Arctic blasts moving across the state brought heavier snow and bitter cold temperatures.By the numbers: The average Denver temperature last month was 25°F, 6.5°F below normal, according to new data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. And so much for dry January — last month was the eighth-wettest one in Denver history, with 1.25 inches of precipitation, per a report released Friday from the National Weather Service. It...
DENVER, CO
USA Diario

Stimulus checks in early 2023

As we know 2022 was the first post-pandemic year without a federal stimulus check, but states across the country took initiatives to distribute payments to their residents through various alternatives.
Axios

Black history booms as states restrict it

Red states are limiting Black history lessons in public schools at the same time scholars are producing groundbreaking new works around art, slavery, civil rights, and the Great Migration. Why it matters: A work on Black history has won a National Book Award every year since 2018 as historians find...
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

Chinese balloon shot down over Atlantic Ocean by U.S.

The U.S. on Saturday shot down a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon off the South Carolina coast, the Department of Defense announced. The big picture: The balloon, which the Pentagon accused China of using to collect information on U.S. military sites, has heightened tensions between the two nations. China’s Ministry of...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Axios

New York City drops COVID-19 vaccine requirement for city workers

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) announced Monday that he is lifting the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for current and prospective city workers starting Friday. The big picture: Other states and companies have moved away from COVID-19 vaccine mandates, and the White House said last month that the Biden administration plans to end the COVID-19 public health emergency by the spring.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Axios Detroit

Michigan, Detroit fight to reverse population decline

Michigan is trying to reverse its population decline, but recent trends show it's facing serious headwinds.Why it matters: We're competing with others trying to lure new residents, an influx of which leads to more jobs and a stronger overall local economy.What they're saying: Everything from job placement assistance to financial incentives like reimbursing moving expenses should be on the table, experts told the Detroit News."There isn't any magic bullet that can turn a loser into a gainer," Metro Detroit demographer Kurt Metzger said.Zoom in: Detroit is losing residents, too. Census figures — which determine the allocation of federal funding and...
MICHIGAN STATE
Axios

Everything we know about the China balloon

The U.S. shot down a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon off the South Carolina coast Saturday that it had been tracking this week. The latest: In a statement Sunday, China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs called the decision to down the balloon an "obvious overreaction and a serious violation of international practice," adding that it was "reserving the right to take further actions in response," AP reported.
VIRGINIA STATE
Axios

Investors take the bait at Tampa Tank pitch competition

Florida startups dipped their toes into the "Shark Tank" waters over the weekend. Driving the news: Five businesses from across the state competed in a Tampa Tank pitch competition, vying to wow investors at the Disrupt the Bay conference and potentially raise money. Boca Raton-based company Synchronyx was this year's...
TAMPA, FL
Axios Boston

Boston food prices saw year-end rise despite national slowdown

Data: BLS. Chart: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosFood prices across Greater Boston were up 11% in November 2022.The cost of food eaten at home was up 12.4%, while the price of food eaten away from home was up 10.8%.Food inflation has slowed down compared to the increases Greater Boston saw last summer and early fall, but that hasn’t brought much relief to our bank accounts. Why it matters: Grocery bills are one of the most pertinent ways in which many Americans experience inflation.As the cost of eggs, milk and other staples rise, families living on the financial edge are left making difficult choices...
BOSTON, MA
Axios

Top general says U.S. failed to detect previous Chinese balloons

The Air Force general overseeing American air space admitted Monday that the military had failed to identify multiple Chinese surveillance balloons that flew over the U.S. in the past, calling it a "domain awareness gap." The big picture: A U.S. fighter jet shot down a Chinese spy balloon over the...
Axios Twin Cities

Rents in the Twin Cities rose slower than the U.S. average

Data: Moody's Analytics; Table: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosRents in the Twin Cities grew at a slower place than the U.S. average in 2022, according to a report by Moody's Analytics. Details: The average asking rent for an apartment in the Twin Cities grew by 5.2% in 2022, reaching $1,510, per Moody's.Why it matters: Rents have risen slower than income growth, which is why the Twin Cities is one of five metro areas where renters became less cost-burdened over the past three years, according to Moody's. Yes, but: Apartment construction has been booming in the metro over the past several years, helping boost supply. But there are early indications of a slowdown due to rising interest rates, construction costs and concerns about rent control policies.
Axios DC

D.C. prepares to clear McPherson Square encampment

Unhoused people and social service providers are searching for options after the National Park Service pushed up by several months a planned clearing of one of D.C.’s largest homeless encampments. Why it matters: The expedited clearing of McPherson Square follows a pattern of recent encampment clearings by both local and federal officials. Citywide efforts to close encampments and house people permanently have seen limited success, creating a snowball effect of residents simply moving from one cleared camp to another. Worth noting: McPherson is on federal land which means NPS is in charge of clearing it but must rely on D.C....
WASHINGTON, DC
Axios Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City rents remain high, for now

Data: Moody's Analytics; Table: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosIn the fourth quarter of 2022, the average asking rent in the Salt Lake City metro was $1,321, up 7.5% from a year earlier, per economic research firm Moody's Analytics.Why it matters: Affordability concerns are beginning to weigh down the booming rental market.What's happening: Many would-be home buyers chose to rent longer last year, sustaining apartment demand, economists say. But people are hitting their spending limit.For the first time in over two decades, households now have to spend 30% of their income on average rents, per a new Moody's Analytics report.Last year, Salt Lake County's...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Axios Chicago

Chicago rents are still high, for now

Data: Moody's Analytics; Table: Kavya Beheraj/Axios Rent is still getting pricier in Chicago, but renters are faring better here than in much of the U.S. Driving the news: In the fourth quarter of 2022, the average asking rent in Chicago was $1,830, up 8.2% from a year earlier, per economic research firm Moody's Analytics.Still, that percentage is lower than the national average. Why it matters: Affordability concerns are starting to weigh down the booming rental market, Axios' Sami Sparber writes.What's happening: Many would-be homebuyers chose to rent longer last year, sustaining apartment demand, economists at Moody's Analytics say. But folks...
CHICAGO, IL
Axios

Mapped: 2022's lightning strikes

Florida took the top prize for the most lightning flashes last year, and the Southwest experienced significantly more lightning than usual, according to data from Vaisala, which operates a national lightning detection network. Why it matters: In a warming world, the total amount of lightning is expected to increase. Shifts...
FLORIDA STATE
