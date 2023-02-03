Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Snowstorm could hit New York CityUSA DiarioNew York City, NY
Iconic Ruth’s Chris Steak House Location Permanently Closing on April 22Joel EisenbergManhattan, NY
Mayor Adams Wanted to Prove the Shelter was Fine For Migrants By Doing ThisTom HandyNew York City, NY
Related
Denver records its coldest, wettest January in years
Data: NOAA; Chart: Axios VisualsIf you thought Denver's January temperatures felt unusually frigid, you were right. What's happening: Meteorologists say a recent series of Pacific storm systems and Arctic blasts moving across the state brought heavier snow and bitter cold temperatures.By the numbers: The average Denver temperature last month was 25°F, 6.5°F below normal, according to new data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. And so much for dry January — last month was the eighth-wettest one in Denver history, with 1.25 inches of precipitation, per a report released Friday from the National Weather Service. It...
Arctic outbreak shatters records in Northeast, including -108°F wind chill
Extreme cold broke longstanding records Friday into Saturday as the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic U.S. continues dealing with temperatures in the single or negative digits, along with gusty winds. Driving the news: The life-threatening cold is impacting millions living in New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island....
China responds with a threat after U.S. shoots down balloon
China claims the balloon was a civilian weather balloon
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to Canada
Some New York City migrants are abandoning New York to escape to Canada where they believe they may have a better chance. The New York Post reports that migrants who are fed up with crimes, drugs, and living in New York shelters are abandoning the city and heading towards Canada.
Stimulus checks in early 2023
As we know 2022 was the first post-pandemic year without a federal stimulus check, but states across the country took initiatives to distribute payments to their residents through various alternatives.
Black history booms as states restrict it
Red states are limiting Black history lessons in public schools at the same time scholars are producing groundbreaking new works around art, slavery, civil rights, and the Great Migration. Why it matters: A work on Black history has won a National Book Award every year since 2018 as historians find...
Chinese balloon shot down over Atlantic Ocean by U.S.
The U.S. on Saturday shot down a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon off the South Carolina coast, the Department of Defense announced. The big picture: The balloon, which the Pentagon accused China of using to collect information on U.S. military sites, has heightened tensions between the two nations. China’s Ministry of...
New York City drops COVID-19 vaccine requirement for city workers
New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) announced Monday that he is lifting the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for current and prospective city workers starting Friday. The big picture: Other states and companies have moved away from COVID-19 vaccine mandates, and the White House said last month that the Biden administration plans to end the COVID-19 public health emergency by the spring.
Michigan, Detroit fight to reverse population decline
Michigan is trying to reverse its population decline, but recent trends show it's facing serious headwinds.Why it matters: We're competing with others trying to lure new residents, an influx of which leads to more jobs and a stronger overall local economy.What they're saying: Everything from job placement assistance to financial incentives like reimbursing moving expenses should be on the table, experts told the Detroit News."There isn't any magic bullet that can turn a loser into a gainer," Metro Detroit demographer Kurt Metzger said.Zoom in: Detroit is losing residents, too. Census figures — which determine the allocation of federal funding and...
Everything we know about the China balloon
The U.S. shot down a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon off the South Carolina coast Saturday that it had been tracking this week. The latest: In a statement Sunday, China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs called the decision to down the balloon an "obvious overreaction and a serious violation of international practice," adding that it was "reserving the right to take further actions in response," AP reported.
Investors take the bait at Tampa Tank pitch competition
Florida startups dipped their toes into the "Shark Tank" waters over the weekend. Driving the news: Five businesses from across the state competed in a Tampa Tank pitch competition, vying to wow investors at the Disrupt the Bay conference and potentially raise money. Boca Raton-based company Synchronyx was this year's...
Boston food prices saw year-end rise despite national slowdown
Data: BLS. Chart: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosFood prices across Greater Boston were up 11% in November 2022.The cost of food eaten at home was up 12.4%, while the price of food eaten away from home was up 10.8%.Food inflation has slowed down compared to the increases Greater Boston saw last summer and early fall, but that hasn’t brought much relief to our bank accounts. Why it matters: Grocery bills are one of the most pertinent ways in which many Americans experience inflation.As the cost of eggs, milk and other staples rise, families living on the financial edge are left making difficult choices...
Top general says U.S. failed to detect previous Chinese balloons
The Air Force general overseeing American air space admitted Monday that the military had failed to identify multiple Chinese surveillance balloons that flew over the U.S. in the past, calling it a "domain awareness gap." The big picture: A U.S. fighter jet shot down a Chinese spy balloon over the...
Rents in the Twin Cities rose slower than the U.S. average
Data: Moody's Analytics; Table: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosRents in the Twin Cities grew at a slower place than the U.S. average in 2022, according to a report by Moody's Analytics. Details: The average asking rent for an apartment in the Twin Cities grew by 5.2% in 2022, reaching $1,510, per Moody's.Why it matters: Rents have risen slower than income growth, which is why the Twin Cities is one of five metro areas where renters became less cost-burdened over the past three years, according to Moody's. Yes, but: Apartment construction has been booming in the metro over the past several years, helping boost supply. But there are early indications of a slowdown due to rising interest rates, construction costs and concerns about rent control policies.
D.C. prepares to clear McPherson Square encampment
Unhoused people and social service providers are searching for options after the National Park Service pushed up by several months a planned clearing of one of D.C.’s largest homeless encampments. Why it matters: The expedited clearing of McPherson Square follows a pattern of recent encampment clearings by both local and federal officials. Citywide efforts to close encampments and house people permanently have seen limited success, creating a snowball effect of residents simply moving from one cleared camp to another. Worth noting: McPherson is on federal land which means NPS is in charge of clearing it but must rely on D.C....
Salt Lake City rents remain high, for now
Data: Moody's Analytics; Table: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosIn the fourth quarter of 2022, the average asking rent in the Salt Lake City metro was $1,321, up 7.5% from a year earlier, per economic research firm Moody's Analytics.Why it matters: Affordability concerns are beginning to weigh down the booming rental market.What's happening: Many would-be home buyers chose to rent longer last year, sustaining apartment demand, economists say. But people are hitting their spending limit.For the first time in over two decades, households now have to spend 30% of their income on average rents, per a new Moody's Analytics report.Last year, Salt Lake County's...
Chicago rents are still high, for now
Data: Moody's Analytics; Table: Kavya Beheraj/Axios Rent is still getting pricier in Chicago, but renters are faring better here than in much of the U.S. Driving the news: In the fourth quarter of 2022, the average asking rent in Chicago was $1,830, up 8.2% from a year earlier, per economic research firm Moody's Analytics.Still, that percentage is lower than the national average. Why it matters: Affordability concerns are starting to weigh down the booming rental market, Axios' Sami Sparber writes.What's happening: Many would-be homebuyers chose to rent longer last year, sustaining apartment demand, economists at Moody's Analytics say. But folks...
Mapped: 2022's lightning strikes
Florida took the top prize for the most lightning flashes last year, and the Southwest experienced significantly more lightning than usual, according to data from Vaisala, which operates a national lightning detection network. Why it matters: In a warming world, the total amount of lightning is expected to increase. Shifts...
Axios
Washington, DC
100K+
Followers
60K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0