Data: Moody's Analytics; Table: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosRents in the Twin Cities grew at a slower place than the U.S. average in 2022, according to a report by Moody's Analytics. Details: The average asking rent for an apartment in the Twin Cities grew by 5.2% in 2022, reaching $1,510, per Moody's.Why it matters: Rents have risen slower than income growth, which is why the Twin Cities is one of five metro areas where renters became less cost-burdened over the past three years, according to Moody's. Yes, but: Apartment construction has been booming in the metro over the past several years, helping boost supply. But there are early indications of a slowdown due to rising interest rates, construction costs and concerns about rent control policies.

14 HOURS AGO