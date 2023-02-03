ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

James Cameron, scientists recreate ‘Titanic’ scene to see if Jack could survive

By Brooke Kato
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2roBA5_0kbjNBwd00

Just like Rose, James Cameron can’t let go.

After decades of debate about whether his “Titanic” heroine actually could have enabled Jack to survive in the Oscar-winning blockbuster, the director has finally settled the score .

For the staunch believers who are convinced Rose could have spared some room on the floating door for her maritime fling, their hearts might sink when they learn the truth.

In the preview for his upcoming celebration of the film with National Geographic, dubbed “Titanic: 25 years Later With James Cameron,” the “Avatar” filmmaker heads a science experiment to determine if there was really enough room for the lovebirds aboard the floating piece of debris.

“We’ll find out once and for all whether Jack could’ve survived the sinking of Titanic,” Cameron says in the teaser for the special, which will debut next week.

With the help of a hypothermia expert, Cameron’s team conducted a “thorough forensic analysis,” complete with a reproduction of the makeshift raft created in the wake of the wreckage. The team tested a variety of scenarios.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11SDuk_0kbjNBwd00
For over two decades, fans have long debated the reality of the sinking lovebirds – and if Jack could have been saved.
Alamy Stock Photo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Aoch_0kbjNBwd00
In the upcoming special celebrating 25 years since the “Titanic” blockbuster, Cameron put various wreckage theories to the test.
National Geographic

In one, the pair become submerged in below-freezing water, and in another, Jack saves Rose from being pulled under by a fellow passenger. While Cameron admits Jack might have been able to make it “pretty long” or “until the lifeboat got there,” it wasn’t part of his master plan.

“We took two stunt people who were the same body mass of Kate [Winslet] and Leo [DiCaprio] and we put sensors all over them and inside them and we put them in ice water and we tested to see whether they could have survived through a variety of methods and the answer was, there was no way they both could have survived,” he concluded, per the Toronto Sun .

“Only one could survive.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U7tNu_0kbjNBwd00
With the help of a hypothermia expert, he deduced that it wasn’t plausible for Jack to survive.
National Geographic
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VOiIt_0kbjNBwd00
Although it was possible in some scenarios that Jack could have lived long enough for help, there were too many variables to confirm it.
National Geographic

But even if there was enough surface area on the piece of floating wood, Cameron firmly believes Jack “needed to die.”

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40rjIM_0kbjNBwd00
Kate Winslet finally weighs in on infamous ‘Titanic’ door debate

“It’s like Romeo and Juliet,” he explained. “It’s a movie about love and sacrifice and mortality. The love is measured by the sacrifice.”

The “Titanic” filmmaker’s raft investigation follows years of angered fans who believe Jack’s death was unnecessary.

Winslet, 47, weighed in on the high-profile debate just last year, anchoring her answer in her extensive experience with waterborne activities. At the time, she said she doesn’t think the pair could have survived if they had both weighed down the door — although she admitted they could have fit.

Meanwhile, DiCaprio has kept tight-lipped, once saying he had “no comment” when asked by MTV years ago, as others have tried their luck to prove the director wrong.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46FzQp_0kbjNBwd00
Cameron has brushed off theories of Jack’s survival in the past.
National Geographic
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KMAz0_0kbjNBwd00
For “Titanic: 25 Years Later With James Cameron,” the team hired two people of similar size to the actors to recreate the scene.
National Geographic

In 2013, the television program “MythBusters” put the iconic scene to the test, hypothesizing that Jack could have tied Rose’s life vest to the underside of the door to enhance buoyancy.

Although, just a few years later, Cameron scoffed at the theory.

“OK, so let’s really play that out: you’re Jack, you’re in water that’s 28 degrees; your brain is starting to get hypothermia,” Cameron told the Daily Beast at the time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EsVUW_0kbjNBwd00
The study shut down theories once and for all.
20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

“’MythBusters’ asks you to now go take off your life vest, take hers off, swim underneath this thing, attach it in some way that it won’t just wash out two minutes later — which means you’re underwater tying this thing on in 28-degree water — and that’s going to take you five to 10 minutes, so by the time you come back up you’re already dead,” he stated. “So that wouldn’t work.”

The “Titanic” revelation comes just after Cameron’s blockbuster “Avatar: The Way of the Water” became the fourth highest-grossing film of all time .

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Robert Downey Jr. spotted looking unrecognizable as balding redhead

Robert Downey Jr. isn’t expecting any sympathy from fans shocked by his alarming new look. The 57-year-old actor appeared very unrecognizable in photos snapped on the set of his new HBO TV series “The Sympathizer” this week. Incorporating some Hollywood hair and makeup magic, Marvel’s “Iron Man” donned a bald cap prosthetic and fuzzy red wig to shoot scenes of the top secret project. The two-time Oscar nominee — for “Chaplin” and “Tropic Thunder” — also sported vintage-style navy trousers, a pink button-down shirt and a maroon jacket. Last October, Downey Jr. shocked fans when he shaved his head and cheekily shared his...
Action News Jax

‘Most beautiful woman in the world,’ Gina Lollobrigida, dies

The Italian actress dubbed the “most beautiful woman in the world” has died. Gina Lollobrigida was 95 years old. Italian news agency Lapresse was the first to report Lollobrigida’s death, The Associated Press reported. Her death was announced by Tuscany Gov. Eugenio Giani, where Lollobrigida was named...
New York Post

Channing Tatum on dry-humping Salma Hayek in ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’: ‘That’s almost the comfort zone for me’

Channing Tatum is ready to take it all off again as the titular male stripper in “Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” which bumps and grinds into theaters on Feb. 10. But although the 42-year-old actor began stripping when he was just 18 — loosely inspiring the original “Magic Mike” in 2012 — even he felt awkward about putting the moves on costar Salma Hayek, 56, in the franchise’s third film. “I mean, she was one of my first crushes,” he told Vanity Fair about dry-humping Hayek’s character in the movie’s opening scene. “But I do have to say that’s almost the comfort zone...
Deadline

Salma Hayek Says She Was “Nearly Killed” By Channing Tatum Filming ‘Magic Mike’ Lap Dance Scene

Salma Hayek joined Channing Tatum for Magic Mike’s Last Dance and recently recalled the steamy lap dance scene that could’ve ended up turning into something really bad. While making an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the Oscar-nominated actor talked about the dance sequence in the Steven Soderbergh-directed film. “You know, this one part that’s not in it where I’m upside down, and my legs had to be somewhere. But upside down, one loses sense of direction, and I didn’t do what I was supposed to do, so in the rehearsal, I went like, head down, almost hit my head,” she said on...
RadarOnline

Lisa Marie Presley Spilled About Intimate Bedroom Romps With Ex-Husband Michael Jackson Years Before Her Shocking Death

The world was confused when Lisa Marie Presley eloped with Michael Jackson in 1994, but there was sexual chemistry. The two consummated their marriage on their wedding night and continued to be intimate during their 20-month union, RadarOnline.com can reveal.As this outlet reported, Elvis Presley's only child died on Thursday after suffering cardiac arrest. Lisa Marie's passing comes 13 years after her second husband's death. After her failed marriage with Danny Keough — whom she shared two children with — she said "I do" to Jackson.When Lisa Marie was promoting her second album, Now What, she dropped juicy details about...
Looper

What Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly Thought When She Saw The Younger Versions Of Beth And Rip

"Yellowstone" has attracted a loyal following because of its commitment to showing a way of life that is rarely seen on TV these days: the life of the cowboy. Creator Taylor Sheridan remarked to The New York Times that he does not care if "Yellowstone" is a hit with critics because he is making the show for the people who appreciate Westerns. "I'm not making it for [the critics]; I'm making it for people who live that life. The audience has expanded beyond that because, you know, a lot of people love westerns," he said.
DOPE Quick Reads

Shock after the now-infamous Oscars slap has fizzled- Will Smith announces landing his first Disney film since the slap

Will Smith is known across the globe for finding himself wedged between a rock and a hard place at the March 2022 Oscars (also known as the Academy Awards) when he slapped Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. After the slap, replays of Chris Rock’s expression and endless memes flooded the web as the internet quickly and shamelessly dubbed the affair the "Will Smith slap." [i]
The Independent

Harry: I told Meghan not to take photo in front of Taj Mahal

The Duke of Sussex told his wife not to take a photo in front of the Taj Mahal as he did not want people to think she was mimicking his mother.In 1992, Diana, Princess of Wales was pictured sitting alone at the famous landmark on a tour of India, in an image considered symbolic of the state of her relationship with Charles.Writing in his memoir Spare, Harry says he and Meghan laughed about the advice he gave her ahead of a trip she was taking to India.Meg had never heard of this photo, and found the whole thing baffling, and...
Wide Open Country

Harrison Ford's Children: Where Are His 5 Kids Today?

While he was too busy saving the world and rescuing damsels in distress to play many fatherly roles on-screen, actor Harrison Ford is a real-life proud papa to five grown kids and four grandkids. He's had four of his biological children with two different wives -- Benjamin, 56, and Williard, 53, are from his first marriage with illustrator Mary Marquardt, and Malcolm, 35, and Georgia, 32, he had with his second wife, Melissa Mathison. In 2000, he adopted his now-wife Calista Flockhart's son, Liam, 21.
GEORGIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Dakota Johnson Jokes That Armie Hammer Would Have Eaten Her If She Had Taken Role With Him

Dakota Johnson, 33, threw shade at Armie Hammer, 36, in her speech on the opening night of the Sundance Film Festival. Dakota was presenting an award to Italian director Luca Guadagnino, 51, when she mentioned his coming-of-age 2017 film Call Me By Your Name, which starred Armie and Timothee Chalamet. The actress joked that she was almost cast in the film as the peach that Timothee’s character performs a sexual act on, which Armie’s character later discovers.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
183K+
Followers
77K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy