ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jessamine County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
WKYT 27

One seriously injured in Lexington crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person has life-threatening injuries after a crash in Lexington. Police say it happened around 8:30 Monday morning on New Circle Road past Harrodsburg Road. They say a car hit the median and flipped onto the inner loop. The driver was thrown from the vehicle. They...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Juvenile shot on New Circle Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police were called to a residence in the 1000 block of East New Circle Road on Saturday. At 3:25 a.m. officers responded to reports of a shooting and located a minor who had sustained a gunshot wound. The shooting victim was transported to an area hospital to receive treatment for reported non-life-threatening injuries.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington man shot near Flying Ebony Drive, no arrest made

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police were called to an area hospital to investigate a reported shooting. According to Lexington police, the shooting victim said he sustained a gunshot wound around 4:52 a.m. in the Flying Ebony Drive area. Authorities said the gunshot wound is considered non-life-threatening. This...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lex police investigate early morning shooting, juvenile wounded

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a shooting at Cheetah Gentleman’s Club early Saturday morning. Officers responded to the 1000 block of East New Circle Road at around 3:25 AM. Upon arrival, officers found a juvenile that was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Police set up a perimeter outside of Cheetah.
LEXINGTON, KY
lakercountry.com

KSP troopers to be placed at Adair, other juvenile detention facilites

Governor Andy Beshear announced late last week that Kentucky State Police will soon be placed at all three high-security juvenile detention facilities in neighboring Adair County, Warren County and Fayette County. The KSP troopers will be at the facilities 24-7 until personnel reach a safer point, according to Beshear. The...
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Gas leak shuts down Lexington road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a single vehicle crash in which a driver ran their car off the road and struck a gas line. LPD says it happened just before 4 p.m. along the 1700 block of Mercer Road. Firefighters are on-scene working to contain the leak and Columbia Gas has responded as well.
LEXINGTON, KY
clayconews.com

Manchester Man charged on an Arrest Order in London, Kentucky

LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Bailiff Jacob Wilcher arrested Bill Richard Henson age 43 of Manchester on Tuesday morning January 31, 2023 at approximately 9:30 AM. The arrest occurred in London after this subject was charged on a Forthwith Order of Arrest.
LONDON, KY
WKYT 27

Police identify suspect in armed robbery of mail carrier

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say they have identified a suspect in the armed robbery of a mail carrier in Lexington. Police released these photos of the suspect Thursday afternoon and said the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous:. The robbery happened Monday afternoon shortly after noon in the...
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy