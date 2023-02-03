ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

OnlyInYourState

One Of The Longest Canyons In The U.S. Is Here In Wyoming And It’s An Unforgettable Adventure

While simply stepping outside your home can offer beautiful views and fun, the state offers some of the most incredible outdoor adventures if you’re willing to do some exploring. You’ll find hikes and trails around every turn, but for an especially fun adventure in Wyoming make your way to Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area. Despite a portion being located in Montana, the Wyoming section of this awe-inspiring location will remind you just how lucky we are to spend time in this magnificent state.
WYOMING STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

Really? Harrison Ford Said _____ About Montana on The Late Show?

For the last few years, I refused to watch the insanely popular television series Yellowstone. When it debuted, I didn't have the Paramount Network. Then the show exploded and it was all everyone could talk about. Later, I felt it was too late to catch up by the second or third season. Then it became a weird sort of stubborn pride that I was one of the few people on earth who hadn't seen a single episode.
MONTANA STATE
Outsider.com

Over 40 Vehicles Involved in Deadly Interstate Pileup in Wyoming

One motorist died and several were injured Saturday in a horrific pileup involving 44 vehicles along Interstate 80 between Elk Mountain and Arlington in southern Wyoming. Officials responded to the scene around mileposts 266 and 261 in Carbon County, per Wyoming Highway Patrol. The crash occurred in two separate areas as the result of the brutal winter storm battering the state with feet of snow and roaring wind.
CARBON COUNTY, WY
Wyoming News

Attempt to defund UW gender studies fails again

CHEYENNE — Another attempt to defund the University of Wyoming’s gender studies program failed in the House on Friday after a passionate debate that touched on academic freedom, morality and the state’s suffragist history. The budget amendment, brought forth by freshman lawmakers Reps. Jeanette Ward, R-Casper, and Tomi Strock, R-Douglas, came as the Legislature wrapped up discussion of amendments to the supplemental budget bill. “The University of Wyoming is a...
LARAMIE, WY
allamericanatlas.com

19 Charming Small Towns in Wyoming You Need to Visit

Did you know that Wyoming’s capital and largest city, Cheyenne, has a population of just over 65,000?. Besides Cheyenne, there are only 10 other cities in Wyoming with a population over 10,000!. No wonder it’s so easy to find small towns in Wyoming – the state is pretty much...
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming News

I-80/I-25 project could include road honoring USS Cheyenne

CHEYENNE — A roadway named for the USS Cheyenne SSN-773 naval submarine could one day funnel traffic away from a new Interstate 80/I-25 interchange — although plans remain in the early stages. For nearly two decades, the Wyoming Department of Transportation has known that a “full reconstruction” is needed at the I-25/I-80 and I-25/Lincolnway interchanges in Cheyenne. Since 2008, WYDOT began the planning process, but it has been delayed because of a project cost estimated at between $207.2 million and $310.7 million. ...
CHEYENNE, WY
Daily Montanan

Passing the smell test: Neighbors, lawmakers want pot industry to keep the smell inside

Some likened the smell to flowers or described it as “floral.” Other said the stench is like a skunk that won’t leave. Depending on where you live and what direction the wind blows, the smell of marijuana growers is ruining some neighborhoods, according to Rep. Jedidiah Hinkle, R-Belgrade, who wants pot cultivators to install air […] The post Passing the smell test: Neighbors, lawmakers want pot industry to keep the smell inside appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE

