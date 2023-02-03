Read full article on original website
Related
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message
The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
Cowboys make decision on new offensive coordinator
The Dallas Cowboys have made their decision on who will replace Kellen Moore as offensive coordinator. The Cowboys announced Saturday that Brian Schottenheimer, who spent 2022 as a coaching analyst for the team, has been promoted to offensive coordinator. Schottenheimer has previously been an offensive coordinator with the Jets, Rams, and Seahawks. Brian Schottenheimer on... The post Cowboys make decision on new offensive coordinator appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
NBC Sports
Lou Anarumo set for second interview with Cardinals
Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo is moving on to a second meeting with the Cardinals about their head coaching vacancy. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Anarumo will have his second interview with the team late next week. Anarumo has some company in moving on to another round with...
AOL Corp
Ex-NFL DE Jared Allen is on a curling team that just upset the 2018 Olympic gold medalists
Former NFL defensive end Jared Allen's quest to make the United States Olympic curling team continued after his team, skippered by Jason Smith, upset the team led by 2018 Olympic gold medalist John Smith on Sunday at the U.S. Championships, 10-6. Allen, 40, first picked up the sport in 2018...
Comments / 1