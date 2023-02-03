ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, VA

Two Chesterfield men arrested in Burnt Oak Drive homicide

By Delaney Murray
 3 days ago

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Two Chesterfield men have been arrested in connection to an overnight homicide that took place in North Chesterfield on Thursday.

At about 12:49 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, police responded to a report that a person had been shot on Burnt Oak Drive, near Falling Creek in North Chesterfield. When police arrived, they found Jonathan O. Starks, 24, had been shot. Starks was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Thursday, police arrested 21-year-old Keyon C. Eaglin of Midlothian and 21-year-old Genesis L. Covington of Chesterfield in relation to the homicide. Both Eaglin and Covington were charged with second-degree murder are being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

According to police, Eaglin and Covington knew Starks.

Anyone with information about this shooting should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.

