Sorrento, LA

brproud.com

St. Amant man held baby while firing shots at victim, APSO says

ST AMANT, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office says a shooting suspect who was on the run with his baby is now in custody. The suspect was identified as Tyrone Jones, 35, of St. Amant. On Monday morning, the sheriff’s office asked for the public’s help finding Jones, noting that he was “armed and dangerous.” Officials said he was last seen around Highway 22 in Acy with his child before he was in custody.
SAINT AMANT, LA
klax-tv.com

APD looking for murder suspect from Baton Rouge

Alexandria Police Detectives are asking the public to help locate a suspect that was involved in a shooting that occurred on the morning of January 20th. At approximately 01:22 AM, the Alexandria Police Department was dispatched to the area of 12th Street and Magnolia Street in reference to someone being shot. Upon Officers arrival, they discovered a 34-year old male, Alfred Jerome King, from Alexandria, LA, had been shot and was laying on the ground in front of the apartments located in the 500 block of Magnolia Street. Medical personnel arrived and transported the victim to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Detectives arrest second suspect in Oak Meadows homicide.

According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, on Thursday, February 2, detectives arrested Ashtin Ursin, 21, of Prairieville in relation to the homicide of Jasper Dorsey Jr., 22, of Gonzales. He is charged with second-degree murder, criminal conspiracy, criminal street gangs and patterns of criminal street gangs activity, accessories after the fact, and illegal possession of stolen things of $5k-$25k.
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

EBRSO identifies victim killed in overnight crash in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – One person was killed and another was taken to a local hospital after an overnight crash, according to officials. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said the patient who was taken to the hospital is in critical condition. The East Baton Rouge Parish...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

Man shot and killed in Chalmette on Sunday, deputies report

The St. Bernard Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in Chalmette on Sunday. According to deputies, Frankie Morello, 22, is accused of shooting and killing someone in his home at the 400 block of East Solidelle Street. Deputies reported that when they arrived at the house, they...
CHALMETTE, LA
brproud.com

Preteen accused of bringing THC candy to school in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities were called to the scene of a middle school in Baton Rouge on Monday morning when a student became ill after consuming a drug-laced candy. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says its School Drug Task Force was sent to Southeast Middle School...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans coroner identifies two men killed Saturday in separate shootings

The New Orleans coroner has identified two men who were shot to death in separate shootings Saturday. Michael Tenner, 44, was killed in a double shooting in the West Riverside area that also injured a woman. Police responded to the shooting in the 5200 block of Tchoupitoulas Street at around 3:24 a.m. Tenner and the female victim were taken to a hospital by Emergency Medical Services, where Tenner died.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge man accused of shooting at neighbor

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge man is accused of shooting his neighbor on a Saturday night in January. The Baton Rouge Police Department says officers were called out to Blount Road on Jan. 21 after the victim called and said he had been shot. The victim told deputies that his neighbor, James Thomas, 48, allegedly shot at him again when he tried to call 911.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

1 killed in crash overnight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was killed in a fatal crash in Baton Rouge overnight, according to emergency officials. It happened on Burbank Drive around midnight Monday, Feb. 6. The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office was called to the scene, officials confirmed. No other details are available...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Pedestrian hit and killed in Baton Rouge; driver in police custody

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A driver involved in a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run crash on Saturday afternoon is now in police custody. According to Louisiana State Police, a pedestrian was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Highway LA 42 in East Baton Rouge. An investigation reveals that Casey Lee Cantrelle, 47 of Destrehan, was northbound on LA 42 in a 2017 GMC Sierra when they struck Bret Millet, 58 of Prairieville.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Woman arrested in connection with shooting of Popeye's worker, police say

A woman has been arrested in connection with the shooting of an 18-year-old Popeye's worker after an argument Thursday at the St. Charles Avenue restaurant, according to documents police filed in Orleans Parish Criminal District Court. Jean Netter, 50, was jailed Friday on counts of aggravated battery and possession of...
Calcasieu Parish News

38-Year-Old Louisiana Man Convicted by Federal Jury for Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Heroin, Marijuana, and Methamphetamine

38-Year-Old Louisiana Man Convicted by Federal Jury for Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Heroin, Marijuana, and Methamphetamine. Louisiana – United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr., announced the conviction of Xavier Johnson, age 38, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Johnson was indicted by a federal grand jury on July 22, 2019, and charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin, marijuana, methamphetamine, and felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
BATON ROUGE, LA

