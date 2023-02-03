ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Dems rage after House boots Ilhan Omar from Foreign Affairs Committee

By Caitlin Doornbos
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DVtAu_0kbjM27Y00

WASHINGTON — House Democrats vented their anger Wednesday after the GOP-led chamber ousted Rep. Ilhan Omar from its Foreign Affairs Committee , claiming “white supremacy” was the motive for the move rather than the lawmaker’s past anti-Semitic comments.

“Republicans are waging a blatantly Islamophobic and racist attack on Congresswoman Omar, and I’ve said it before I’ll say it again: The white supremacy happening is unbelievable,” Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) said at a press conference after Omar (D-Minn.) was booted from the committee.

The GOP cited six of Omar’s prior statements to justify her removal, including a comment during a 2021 committee hearing comparing Israel to terrorist groups Hamas and the Taliban.

The vote — which split among party lines — drew comparisons to Democrat-led votes in the last Congress to remove Reps. Marjorie Taylor-Greene (R-Ga.) and Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) for their own inflammatory comments . Republicans returned them to committees upon gaining the majority last month.

But Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) of the Bronx and Queens rejected that notion, claiming the move amounted to “racism and incitement of violence against women of color.” Omar, one of two Muslim women in the House, was born in Somalia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nmZ0o_0kbjM27Y00
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) walks to her office after being ousted from the Foreign Affairs Committee by the House of Representatives.
REUTERS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zFqXG_0kbjM27Y00
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) claimed the move amounted to “racism and incitement of violence against women of color.”
AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x476S_0kbjM27Y00
“Republicans are waging a blatantly Islamophobic and racist attack on Congresswoman Omar,” Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) said.
Rod Lamkey – CNP / MEGA

“Don’t tell me this is about consistency; don’t tell me that this is about a condemnation of anti-Semitic remarks,” the firebrand Democrat said. “This is about targeting women of color in the United States of America.”

AOC also called the vote “an extension” of the “disgusting legacies after 9/11 … the targeting and racism against Muslim Americans throughout the United States of America.”

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) — another member of “The Squad” of nine far-left Democratic House members — appeared emotional as she spoke in support of Omar, telling her: “You belong on this committee.”

“Congresswoman Omar, I am so sorry that our country is failing you today through the chamber,” Tlaib said.

While House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said he supported the measure to remove Omar from the committee, he said she was welcome to sit on others. He also denied that the move was made as a “tit-for-tat” to Democrats for their prior removal of Gosar and Taylor-Greene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38iIQ4_0kbjM27Y00
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said he supported the measure to remove Omar from the committee.
Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/S
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k6S02_0kbjM27Y00
The vote to remove Rep. Omar drew comparisons to Democrat-led votes in the last Congress to remove Reps. Marjorie Taylor-Greene (R-Ga.) and Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.).
AP

“We’re not removing her from other committees, we just do not believe when it comes to Foreign Affairs — especially the responsibility of that position around the world with the comments that you make — she shouldn’t serve there.”

Comments / 7

Fentanyl Kills
2d ago

notice how none of them mentioned the vile antisemitic comments Omar made and solely focused on her race, religion, and being a woman. AOC and squad are an embarrassment, and their theatrical performance for the cameras was disgusting. if anyone else made those comments, they would insist they be removed. hypocritical cry babies always playing victim. they are an embarrassment and disrespectful to congress. Omar can serve on other committees, just not that one because of her vile statements.

Reply(3)
7
Related
The Guardian

Republicans have a serious antisemitism problem. It isn’t Ilhan Omar

Who remembers how, in 2018 and just days before the deadliest attack on Jewish people in US history, a prominent US politician tweeted: “We cannot allow Soros, Steyer, and Bloomberg to BUY this election!”? The tweet was widely – and correctly – understood as dangerously antisemitic, particularly heinous in a period of rising anti-Jewish hatred. And whose tweet was this? If you thought the answer was Minnesota’s Democratic representative Ilhan Omar then, well, you’d be wrong. The author was none other than the House majority leader at the time, Republican Kevin McCarthy.
TEXAS STATE
New York Post

Six lies Biden will tell in his State of the Union

When President Joe Biden stands before Congress and issues his State of the Union address Tuesday night, he will proclaim victory on the nation’s economy. Most Americans are going to wonder what country he’s talking about. Yes, the jobs market is strong, and that’s good news. But sorry, Mr. President: The American economy is not strong. It isn’t even good. The last two years have been pretty rotten on almost every metric: the squeeze on family finances, inflation, immigration, declining test scores in schools, the budget deficit and debt, out-of-control government. Here are six fibs you’re very likely to hear the president...
Salon

Biden is wielding the DNC's power to crush a potential primary challenge in 2024

The Democratic National Committee has rolled out the blue carpet for Joe Biden at its winter meeting now underway in Philadelphia. Biden's decision to give a speech there Friday was based on the certainty that he would be greeted with fervent adulation, just as he feels sure he can count on the DNC to rubber-stamp his manipulation of next year's presidential primaries. Meanwhile, party officials lip-sync enthusiasm for a Biden '24 campaign. But if Biden were truly confident that Democratic voters want him to be the nominee next year, he wouldn't have intervened in the DNC's scheduling of early primaries.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

House Democrats fear GOP members could endanger Biden at State of the Union

A group of 14 House Democrats are voicing fears that House Republicans’ reversal of security rules enacted after the January 6 attack could allow one of their Republican colleagues to threaten the life of President Joe Biden or other attendees in the House chamber during next week’s State of the Union speech.Mr Biden is set to deliver his annual message to Congress on Tuesday, 7 February. It will be his second State of the Union speech to Congress and his first since Republicans took control of the House by winning a majority in last year’s midterm elections.One of the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
New York Post

Biden administration tried to hide Chinese spy balloon from American public

President Biden and his administration knew for nearly a week that a Chinese spy balloon was hovering in U.S. airspace — but kept the incursion secret, fearing it would derail Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s planned meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. Republicans expressed “outrage” over the president’s refusal to act. “Communist China’s surveillance balloon violates international law and threatens our homeland,” Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-Staten Island) told The Post. “It’s an outrage that the Biden Administration spotted this balloon days ago as it was flying over the Aleutian Islands and did nothing about it,” she said. “The president has not...
MONTANA STATE
New York Post

Trump denies Pentagon claims of spy balloons on his watch as US admits one crashed in Pacific last year

Pentagon officials say three Chinese spy balloons flew into US territory under former President Trump’s watch — a claim he denied Sunday — and that another crashed off Hawaii four months ago. Fox News said Sunday that it had confirmed at least one spy balloon did fly over parts of Texas and Florida while Trump was in office. The US military was forced to shoot down another Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. As critics of Biden bash him for waiting several days to take out the most recent spy balloon as it drifted across the...
TEXAS STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
183K+
Followers
77K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy