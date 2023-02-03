Read full article on original website
villages-news.com
Mother arrested after small boy found wandering along U.S. 301
A mother was arrested after her five-year-old son was found wandering along U.S. 301 in Wildwood. A couple found the boy, who was wearing only socks and shorts, at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of U.S. 301 and Johnson Street, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The couple had been driving when they spotted the boy near the roadway. They dialed 911 and turned the boy over to police. He appeared to be “unhurt and happy,” the report said. He was holding a cell phone.
villages-news.com
Wildwood man arrested after attack on police officer at Brownwood ER
A Wildwood man was arrested after an attack on a police officer at the UF Health-The Villages Hospital freestanding Emergency Room at Brownwood. Samuel Arthur Bernard Sweeney, 29, at about 1:30 a.m. Friday got into a verbal altercation with a security guard, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. After police arrived on the scene, Sweeney took a swing at an officer and punched him in the cheek. Sweeney had to be threatened with a non-lethal stun device before he would allow officers to handcuff him.
ocala-news.com
Ocala woman arrested for stealing man’s vehicle, cellphone
A 23-year-old Ocala woman was arrested over the weekend after she was accused of stealing a man’s vehicle and cellphone. On Saturday, February 4, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the 2100 block of SE 52nd Court in Ocala in reference to the theft of a vehicle.
fox35orlando.com
Bodycam video released after Florida man shot for charging at deputy with knives, deputies say
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - The Volusia Sheriff's Office released a body camera video showing the moments that led to a deputy shooting a man accused of charging at the deputy with knives during a mental health episode. Sheriff Michael Chitwood provided an update on the case Monday during a...
villages-news.com
Stepfather armed with kitchen knife allegedly threatens stepson
A stepfather armed with a kitchen knife was arrested after allegedly threatening his stepson. Walter Tyler, 69, called 911 Thursday afternoon after the altercation at his home in the 800 block of East Live Oak Street, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The stepson had gone...
Man with alleged connection to Lakeland mass shooting shot, killed by police
A failed attempt at serving an arrest warrant in connection to the Lakeland mass shooting that left 10 injured last week turned into "mayhem" and "pandemonium," according to authorities.
villages-news.com
Suspected shoplifter arrested after sneaking out of Walmart with cartload of merchandise
A suspected shoplifter was arrested after sneaking out of Walmart with a cartload of merchandise. Kenneth Edward Farris, 56, of Lady Lake, at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday entered the Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. He had been lingering near the benches at the exit and waited for the Walmart employee to turn around, providing him with the opportunity to sneak out with a cart loaded with merchandise for which he had not paid, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He got into a blue Nissan Sentra and a store employee was able to take a photo of the car’s license plate before Farris drove away.
Homeless Florida Man Arrested for Raping 80-Year-Old Cancer Patient
A homeless man's been arrested for allegedly raping an elderly cancer patient at a Florida apartment complex.
villages-news.com
Tequila drinker arrested after leaving Margarita Republic in The Villages
A tequila drinker was arrested after leaving Margarita Republic in The Villages. Brittney Lashay Allen, 24, of Leesburg, was driving at 2 a.m. Sunday turning on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 from Main Street when she began accelerating and was caught on radar traveling at 61 miles per hour in 45 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She made a U-turn and proceeded onto La Plaza Parkway and was straddling two lanes. The officer approached the vehicle and immediately detected the odor of alcohol coming from the driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt.
Man in critical condition after being shot in Conway area
Police in Orlando are investigating after a man was found shot early Monday.
WCJB
Updates on a shooting in Williston leaves victim seriously injured
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Law Enforcement officials are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday afternoon. Police officers in Williston were called to the 1100 block of NE 4th Avenue at 2:45 p.m. The Williston Police chief says someone is seriously injured after getting shot and a vehicle...
villages-news.com
Villager to escape prosecution in ‘hate crime’ involving shopping cart
A resident of The Villages is poised to escape prosecution in a “hate crime” involving a shopping cart last year at a grocery store in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Zachary Joseph Leas, 36, who lives at 615 Webb Way in the Village of Silver Lake, was arrested Oct. 13 after he “intentionally drove a shopping cart” into the abdomen of another man while both were in the crosswalk at the Winn-Dixie supermarket on Bichara Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Leas was “yelling racial slurs in reference to the victim being African American,” the report said.
YAHOO!
Police identify suspect that critically injured 2 people at Gainesville shopping center
Police are searching for a 42-year-old who allegedly shot two people outside a shopping center. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin first reported the shooting on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. Gainesville police said two men were shot on Jan. 30...
fox35orlando.com
Man in critical condition after shooting on Conway Road in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition after he was shot on Conway Road in Orlando early Monday. Police said the shooting happened around 12 a.m. At this time, officers do not have any details regarding the suspect. An investigation is ongoing.
villages-news.com
Villager in New York won’t have to return to face golf cart DUI charge
An 82-year-old Villager won’t have to return to answer to a golf cart drunk driving charge. A judge has ruled that Rodrigue Bosse of the Village of Hadley will not be prosecuted on a charge of driving under the influence. A document on file in Sumter County Court indicates that Bosse is suffering from dementia.
Tampa Man Killed In Spring Hill Hit-And-Run By SUV, Florida Troopers Seeking BMW
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. – A 30-year-old Tampa was man killed Sunday in a hit-and-run crash that happened around 7:21 pm in Hernando County. According to troopers, an SUV was traveling northbound in the outside northbound lane of Mariner Boulevard, south of Little Street. Troopers say
ocala-news.com
Ocala firefighters respond to four-vehicle crash with rollover on N Pine Avenue
Ocala firefighters responded to the intersection of N Pine Avenue and NW 10th Street on Monday morning after receiving reports of a multi-vehicle accident in the area. Shortly after 8:50 a.m., Ocala Fire Rescue units consisting of Engine 1, Rescue 1, Tower 1, Battalion Chief 11, and a Safety Officer were dispatched to the intersection. Upon arrival, crew members observed a multi-vehicle crash with rollover.
villages-news.com
Ex-employee at World of Beer sentenced after keying car of former boss
An ex-employee at World of Beer is accused of keying the vehicle of her former boss when she went to pick up her final check. Shae McKenzie Kyne, 22, of Wildwood, has been ordered to perform 100 hours of community service and has been placed on probation for two years after pleading no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to a charge of criminal mischief.
College Student In Florida Dies After Police Find Him Unresponsive
Police in Florida are investigating after a male college student was found unresponsive and later died. According to the DeLand Police Department, officers responded to Stetson University campus housing Saturday night to conduct an investigation. Investigators say around 7:50 p.m., a male student was found
Florida police investigating after student found dead inside university housing
Police are investigating after a college student was found dead on Saturday night.
