Illinois Basketball: 5 observations from the Illini loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes
The Illinois basketball team fell in a tough-fought battle against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday afternoon. This was one of the best games I have watched this season. Both teams played well, but the Illini couldn’t manage to clip the hot-shooting Hawkeyes bunch. There might be some people that...
thechampaignroom.com
‘We just weren’t disciplined enough’: Iowa hits shots late, takes down Illinois
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Orange Krush did not get justice for what went down this past week. Not only was Saturday afternoon’s matchup at Carver Hawkeye Arena big for conference standings, but after all the drama revolving around the Orange Krush and the Iowa athletics department, this one felt that much more important.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Fouls, turnovers haunt Illini in loss to Hawkeyes
IOWA CITY, Iowa (WCIA) — Illinois (16-7, 7-5) sent Iowa (15-8, 7-5) to the foul line 23 times in the second half where the Hawkeyes made 21 of them, enough to separate the two sides as the Illini fall on the road 81-79. Illinois took a one point lead into halftime after Kris Murray made […]
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa hoops drops intense hype video for matchup vs. Illinois
Iowa and Illinois are gearing up for another intense rivalry meeting of the basketball series on Saturday. The two sides are also jockeying for positioning in the B1G behind Purdue. Entering Saturday, Illinois is tied with Rutgers for second in the conference with a 7-4 record in league play. Iowa...
When Does Illinois “Spring Forward?” Sooner Than You Think
A little over one month from now we get to take part in that much-beloved ritual of setting our clocks ahead. In spite of multiple efforts from Illinois state lawmakers over the years, we still have to do this clock-changing routine twice a year. If we ever do end up...
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blind
Compared to other states in the United States, Illinois is relatively accessible. A large number of measures are taken to protect people and to help them get financial help. Of course, healthy people don’t face as many problems as disabled, aged, and blind individuals. The best thing is that people over here can use wheelchairs to go anywhere and that’s without any big issues.
Central Illinois farmer appointed to replace Bennett in 106th Illinois House District
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Central Illinois farmer was appointed to the Illinois General Assembly over the weekend. Rep. Jason Bunting (R-Emington) was sworn in Saturday as the State Representative of the 106th District. He replaces Tom Bennett, who was sworn into a senate seat to fill in for Jason Barrickman. The 106th House District […]
MyStateline.com
Illinois bill pushes to ban cat declawing
Illinois residents that have a cat have probably dealt with a lot of scratching from their furry friend, maybe even considering getting their claws removed. Illinois residents that have a cat have probably dealt with a lot of scratching from their furry friend, maybe even considering getting their claws removed.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
a-z-animals.com
Dinosaurs that Lived in Illinois (And Where to See Fossils Today)
Dinosaurs that Lived in Illinois (And Where to See Fossils Today) Illinois may be “the Prairie State” these days, but it was once inundated by the sea. As a result, Illinois and other neighboring parts of the U.S. were poor areas for fossil preservation to occur. Let’s see how the geological history of the state impacted scientists’ knowledge of the dinosaurs that lived in Illinois.
These 7 Small Towns Are Called The Heart Of Illinois
It's a pretty big deal to be considered one of these best things in your area. I'm not sure if being the "heart" of something means it's the best, or anything... but it sure is meaningful!. When someone says Illinois many think of Chicago, but some sources like Only In...
Illinois tops the list for workforce development
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — A new report has Illinois at the top of the list when it comes to workforce development. Site Selection Magazine said the state performed well when measuring aspects of the employment climate. Parkland College in Champaign has a Support Workforce Training Program, commonly known as “SWFT.” It has classes ranging from […]
2 $50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Illinois
MADISON COUNTY, Illinois — As the Powerball jackpot jumps to an estimated $700 million for Saturday's drawing, one St. Louis-area lottery player is already a lucky winner. The Illinois Lottery said that in Wednesday night's Powerball draw, two players matched four numbers to win $50,000 each. One ticket was bought in Aurora, Illinois, and the other was bought at Casey's General Store in Collinsville.
These Illinois cities are among the safest in America: report
When you’re thinking about moving to a new city, safety is probably one of the main factors you take into consideration. If Illinois is one of your top states to live in, you are in luck.
KFVS12
Illinois teachers could earn free school supplies for their students
CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Back 2 School America is launching a campaign called, “We Appreciate Teachers,” to give back and celebrate Ill. educators. According to a release from B2SA, the campaign will reward 25 winning teachers with B2SA kits which include 30 school supplies for their entire classroom of students.
The Best Pizza in Illinois according to Yelp is NOT in Chicago
It's not in Chicago, and it's not Deep Dish...So what is so great about this pizza from this small town in central Illinois?. According to a list from Yelp's Top Pizza Spots in the US and Canada, the best pizza place in the Land of Lincoln is baked at a place called Baked in Galesburg. Bakes is ranked 40th overall on the list and is the highest-ranked pizza place from Illinois on the list ahead of Milly's in Chicago, Pomodoro in St. Charles, Bob's in Chicago, and Zazas in Chicago. On Baked's Yelp page, they say...
starvedrock.media
Legal Rights of Illinois Vet and Active Service
Are you active duty military or a vet? You have certain rights when it comes to your employer and family you should know about. The Illinois Attorney General issued an updated guide to the legal rights of Illinois Veterans Saturday. Among them, the obligations of your employer when it comes...
fox32chicago.com
Washington Examiner
Illinois school superintendents describe staffing situation as 'crisis'
(The Center Square) – The Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents of Schools is describing what he says is a teacher shortage around the state as a crisis. The group conducted its sixth statewide survey of school superintendents on the staffing situation, and found that 79% of the 690 respondents said they have a teacher shortage problem.
Comments / 2