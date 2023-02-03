ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WCIA

Fouls, turnovers haunt Illini in loss to Hawkeyes

IOWA CITY, Iowa (WCIA) — Illinois (16-7, 7-5) sent Iowa (15-8, 7-5) to the foul line 23 times in the second half where the Hawkeyes made 21 of them, enough to separate the two sides as the Illini fall on the road 81-79. Illinois took a one point lead into halftime after Kris Murray made […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa hoops drops intense hype video for matchup vs. Illinois

Iowa and Illinois are gearing up for another intense rivalry meeting of the basketball series on Saturday. The two sides are also jockeying for positioning in the B1G behind Purdue. Entering Saturday, Illinois is tied with Rutgers for second in the conference with a 7-4 record in league play. Iowa...
IOWA CITY, IA
Mark Star

Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blind

Compared to other states in the United States, Illinois is relatively accessible. A large number of measures are taken to protect people and to help them get financial help. Of course, healthy people don’t face as many problems as disabled, aged, and blind individuals. The best thing is that people over here can use wheelchairs to go anywhere and that’s without any big issues.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com

Illinois bill pushes to ban cat declawing

Illinois residents that have a cat have probably dealt with a lot of scratching from their furry friend, maybe even considering getting their claws removed.
ILLINOIS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
ILLINOIS STATE
a-z-animals.com

Dinosaurs that Lived in Illinois (And Where to See Fossils Today)

Dinosaurs that Lived in Illinois (And Where to See Fossils Today) Illinois may be “the Prairie State” these days, but it was once inundated by the sea. As a result, Illinois and other neighboring parts of the U.S. were poor areas for fossil preservation to occur. Let’s see how the geological history of the state impacted scientists’ knowledge of the dinosaurs that lived in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
97X

These 7 Small Towns Are Called The Heart Of Illinois

It's a pretty big deal to be considered one of these best things in your area. I'm not sure if being the "heart" of something means it's the best, or anything... but it sure is meaningful!. When someone says Illinois many think of Chicago, but some sources like Only In...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Illinois tops the list for workforce development

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — A new report has Illinois at the top of the list when it comes to workforce development. Site Selection Magazine said the state performed well when measuring aspects of the employment climate. Parkland College in Champaign has a Support Workforce Training Program, commonly known as “SWFT.” It has classes ranging from […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
5 On Your Side

2 $50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Illinois

MADISON COUNTY, Illinois — As the Powerball jackpot jumps to an estimated $700 million for Saturday's drawing, one St. Louis-area lottery player is already a lucky winner. The Illinois Lottery said that in Wednesday night's Powerball draw, two players matched four numbers to win $50,000 each. One ticket was bought in Aurora, Illinois, and the other was bought at Casey's General Store in Collinsville.
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

Illinois teachers could earn free school supplies for their students

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Back 2 School America is launching a campaign called, “We Appreciate Teachers,” to give back and celebrate Ill. educators. According to a release from B2SA, the campaign will reward 25 winning teachers with B2SA kits which include 30 school supplies for their entire classroom of students.
ILLINOIS STATE
My 1053 WJLT

The Best Pizza in Illinois according to Yelp is NOT in Chicago

It's not in Chicago, and it's not Deep Dish...So what is so great about this pizza from this small town in central Illinois?. According to a list from Yelp's Top Pizza Spots in the US and Canada, the best pizza place in the Land of Lincoln is baked at a place called Baked in Galesburg. Bakes is ranked 40th overall on the list and is the highest-ranked pizza place from Illinois on the list ahead of Milly's in Chicago, Pomodoro in St. Charles, Bob's in Chicago, and Zazas in Chicago. On Baked's Yelp page, they say...
CHICAGO, IL
starvedrock.media

Legal Rights of Illinois Vet and Active Service

Are you active duty military or a vet? You have certain rights when it comes to your employer and family you should know about. The Illinois Attorney General issued an updated guide to the legal rights of Illinois Veterans Saturday. Among them, the obligations of your employer when it comes...
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

2 Illinois Powerball tickets win $50K each in Wednesday's drawing

AURORA, Ill. - Two winning Powerball tickets worth $50,000 were sold this week in Illinois. One winning Powerball ticket was purchased at Casey’s General Store, 217 N. Bluff Rd., in Collinsville, and the other was bought at Aurora Gas & Food in Aurora. The winning numbers for Wednesday night’s...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
Washington Examiner

Illinois school superintendents describe staffing situation as 'crisis'

(The Center Square) – The Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents of Schools is describing what he says is a teacher shortage around the state as a crisis. The group conducted its sixth statewide survey of school superintendents on the staffing situation, and found that 79% of the 690 respondents said they have a teacher shortage problem.
ILLINOIS STATE

