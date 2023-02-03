Read full article on original website
Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 6th
PAC - Free Report) : This company which was constituted as part of the process of opening to the private investment the Mexican airport system, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V....
Analyzing Disney Stock with Q1 Earnings Looming
DIS - Free Report) shares have climbed 27% to start 2023 with the company scheduled to release its first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings report on Wednesday, February 8. After such an impressive and extensive rally, the report will be critical to any further upside left in Disney stock in the near term. And investors may be pondering what lies ahead for the media and entertainment conglomerate.
Affiliated Managers (AMG) Q4 Earnings Beat on Lower Expenses
AMG - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 economic earnings of $7.28 per share handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.03. The bottom line grew 19.3% from the prior-year number. Our estimate for economic earnings per share was $6.45. Results were aided by lower expenses, partly offset by a decline in...
3 Auto Stocks Poised to Deliver Q4 Earnings Beat
We are entering the peak of the fourth-quarter earnings season for the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector and the picture thus far looks pretty decent despite supply chain issues and economic worries that the space is grappling with. So far this earnings season, five S&P sector components — namely Tesla, PACCAR, General Motors, Ford and Cummins have come up with quarterly numbers. Tesla, PACCAR and General Motors not only managed to pull off a comprehensive beat but also witnessed year-over-year growth in the top and the bottom lines. Meanwhile, Ford and Cummins missed earnings estimates but witnessed year-over-year growth in profits and sales.
Time to Buy CVS Stock Before Crucial Q4 Earnings?
CVS - Free Report) fourth-quarter earnings on February 8. Let’s take a look at what’s in store for the Retail-Pharmacies and Drug Stores giant going into the quarterly report. Brief Overview. CVS stock continued to drift lower over the last quarter which intensified following news that the company...
Will CME Group (CME) Keep Its Beat Streak Alive in Q4 Earnings?
CME Group (. CME - Free Report) is slated to report fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Feb 8, before market open. CME delivered an earnings surprise in each of the last four quarters, the average being 2.98%. Factors to Consider. An increase in clearing, transaction fees and other revenues, and market...
5 Promising Price-to-Book Value Stocks to Buy in February
It’s not an easy job to find value stocks. Being aware of a company's key financial numbers like earnings per share and sales growth can help investors identify stocks that are trading for less than what they're worth. However, a proper analysis of the fundamentals with the help of a number of metrics is necessary to determine whether a stock is a good bargain or not.
This 'Strong Buy' Steel Stock Enters Powerful Uptrend
While many commodity stocks have pulled back off the highs from last year, the bullish run for steel stocks remains well intact. In fact, as we’ll see, this group has recently broken out and is one of the areas leading the way in 2023. Some investors may feel conservative...
Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest...
New Analyst Coverage Puts Spotlight on These 3 Stocks
AIT - Free Report) , Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (. NEWT - Free Report) are some stocks that have seen new analyst coverage lately and are therefore expected to attract investors' attention. Coverage initiation of a stock by analyst(s) usually portrays higher investor inclination. Investors, on their part, often assume that...
Hartford Financial (HIG) Q4 Earnings Beat on P&C Earned Premiums
HIG - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted operating earnings of $2.31 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 24.2%. The bottom line advanced 14% year over year. Operating revenues of HIG improved 8.4% year over year to $4,007 million in the quarter under review. The top line...
Asbury (ABG) Q4 Earnings Outstrip Estimates, Jump 22.2% Y/Y
ABG - Free Report) reported impressive fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $9.12 per share, which increased 22.2% year over year and topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.23 per share. This outperformance can be primarily attributed to higher-than-expected gross profit from the new-vehicle and finance & insurance units. In the reported quarter, revenues amounted to $3.7 billion, surging 40% year over year. The top line, however, fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.8 billion.
Are Business Services Stocks Lagging Agora (API) This Year?
API - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.
Affirm Holdings (AFRM) Soars 19.3%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
AFRM - Free Report) shares soared 19.3% in the last trading session to close at $21.14. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 79.2% gain over the past four weeks. The stock is currently...
Procore Technologies (PCOR) Soars 5.9%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
PCOR - Free Report) shares rallied 5.9% in the last trading session to close at $61.33. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 22.9% gain over the past four weeks. The...
Axcelis (ACLS) to Post Q4 Earnings: Key Factors to Note
ACLS - Free Report) is slated to report fourth-quarter and 2022 results on Feb 8. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $251.3 million, which suggests growth of 22.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $1.46 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 39.1%.
How to Find Strong Finance Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises
Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise. We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to...
Should You Buy Aramak (ARMK) Ahead of Earnings?
ARMK - Free Report) may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report. That is because Aramak is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity as of late, which is generally a precursor to an earnings beat. After all, analysts raising estimates right before earnings — with the most up-to-date information possible — is a pretty good indicator of some favorable trends underneath the surface for ARMK in this report.
JinkoSolar (JKS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
JKS - Free Report) closed at $57.17 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.4% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.05%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 9.7%. Heading into today, shares of the solar power product...
Permian Resources (PR) Stock Moves -0.39%: What You Should Know
PR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $10.19, moving -0.39% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.04% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.88%. Heading into today, shares of the company...
