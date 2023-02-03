Sydney Wolf and Jacob Stoller discuss huge USHL trades from the past few weeks, goalies with standout performances, Dallas Stars prospects and more.

Ryan Bischel has been hot this season, stopping 52 of 53 shots against Penn State on Jan. 20 and being added to the Mike Richter Award Watch List. John Mersits / USA TODAY NETWORK

On this week's episode of The Hockey News American Pipeline Podcast with Sydney Wolf and Jacob Stoller filling in for Mike Stephens:

- There were some big trades in the USHL over the past couple of weeks. Sydney dives into the biggest ones, including Muskegon going into selling mode, with Jake Richard, Tyler Dunbar and Owen Mehlenbacher going to new clubs.

Breaking Down Big Moves in the USHL (; 8:24)

- The Youngstown Phantoms added Slovakian world juniors members Pavol Funtek and Martin Misiak, while a previous Slovakian U-20 member Libor Nemec now plays for Omaha.

- The NCAA notes highlight a couple of freshmen, including Cade Mason lighting it up for Long Island defenseman and Ben Steeves of Minn.-Duluth showing tons of potential with 16 goals and 20 points in 24 games. Goalie Ryan Bischel also gets a shoutout after having his best season so far and stopping 55 of 59 shots in last weekend's sweep versus Wisconsin.

- Some goalies start to emerge in college, the juniors and high school. Sydney discusses the performances of Simon Latkoczy with Omaha, Victor Ostman's 52-save shutout for Maine, high-schooler Will Ingemann with Wayzata and Jacob Fowler of Youngstown. Check out the video clip at the top for more.

- The Dallas Stars have four NCAA players and one USHL prospect in their system. forward Ayrton Martino of Clarkson (third-round pick in 2021) and George Fegaras of USHL Muskegon (third-round pick in 2022) are the top drafted Stars prospects in the American Pipeline, and both show promise.

Dallas Stars Prospects in the NCAA and USHL (; 7:07)

THN American Pipeline: USHL Trades, Goalie Shoutouts and Stars Prospects (; 29:21)

