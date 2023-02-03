Read full article on original website
10 takeaways from the Greater Austin Music Census
In July of 2022, the Greater Austin Music Census called out to industry professionals and Austinites answered — that is, 2,260 of them, anyway. This was the first major data collection since 2014, and responses dropped from the 3,968 of the previous study.The 2023 study attributes this more selective response to “survey fatigue” from the pandemic, among other factors, but notes that it still achieved good diversity. The completion rate, or amount of the survey filled, was well beyond the industry standard (71 percent compared to 42), further indicating more quality than quantity in this round of responses.“Having this data...
Frontier Airlines clears unlimited travel pass for takeoff from Austin this summer
Cheap flights are at Austinites’ fingertips as Frontier Airlines offers its all-you-can-fly summer and annual passes. The “Go Wild” passes really do offer unlimited flights to unbounded destinations — both international and domestic — starting May 2.Both passes are currently deeply discounted. The summer pass, which runs from May 2 to September 30, is available for $399 (compared with $999), and the year-round pass starting on the same day is going for $1,299 (formerly $1,999).This deal is best for people who travel light and plan fast. Booking options allow domestic flights to be purchased one day in advance, while international...
Texas chef bags appearance on Guy Fieri's Guy's Grocery Games
Flavortown may be more of a concept than an exact set of coordinates. But on May 24, the pin will be firmly set in Texas as San Antonio's Braunda Smith becomes the latest local chef to compete in Guy’s Grocery Games.Part Supermarket Sweep, part Chopped, the popular Food Network show pits four chefs in a cooking elimination contest using ingredients commonly found at the grocer. Guy Fieri assigns each round’s theme, then gleefully introduces at least one twist as a challenge.Sometimes chefs are told they can only use canned goods, and sometimes they must “shoplift” wearing oversized tracksuits. The last...
Hill Country town puts a Texas twist on Carnival season for 18th annual Cowboy Mardi Gras
New Orleans may be top of mind for Mardi Gras, but Texas has its fair share of Fat Tuesday festivities. While Galveston's may be the state's oldest celebration and San Antonio wins points for actual floats (courtesy of the River Walk), one little Hill Country town has put its own spin on the annual event for almost twenty years.Known as the "Cowboy Capital of the World," Bandera hosts a three-day Cowboy Mardi Gras that attracts over 15 thousand people from all over the world to the town of 839 residents. Featuring traditional cajun bands, country music, a Cowboy Mardi Gras...
8 Austin exhibits to seduce the senses this February
Enjoy art to your heart’s content this month in Austin with exhibits that will romance the intellect and seduce the senses. Meagan Hofstetter’s bold colors and intuitive abstract pieces bedazzle at the Dougherty Arts Center, while Candace Hick’s embroidered composition books on canvas emerge from her fascination with learning. Cowboys and horses with a dash of Banksy-influence dot Brandon Owen’s canvases at Vaughn Gallery, and a show at the Blanton explores artists and their “Day Jobs." Get fired up and inspired with these opportunities and more this February.Camiba Gallery“EXISTENCIA: Daniel Rodríguez Collazo and Edgardo Kerlegand” — Now through February 25“Existencia”...
New ghost tour explores one of the spookiest spots in North Texas
A national travel company is showing off the scary side of the Fort Worth Stockyards with the launch of a brand new ghost tour. US Ghost Adventures, an Orlando-based company that hosts ghost tours in some of the most haunted cities in the country, has just added Fort Worth to its list of tour locations. The one-hour tour is held nightly at 8 pm and includes eight stops within a one-mile walking distance. Some of the haunted highlights from the tour include Miss Molly’s Hotel (109 W. Exchange Ave.), a former brothel where unexplained activity – think lights turning on...
Rapper Lil Wayne rises from the dead for 2023 tour with stop in Austin
Rap icon Lil Wayne's 2023 "Welcome To Tha Carter Tour" will make a stop at Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater in Austin on May 4.The 28-city spring tour, announced January 31, kicks off on April 4 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, lasting for a little more than a month before wrapping up in Los Angeles on May 13.He plans three stops in Texas. In addition to Austin, Lil Wayne will also perform in Houston at House of Blues on May 2 and in Dallas at House of Blues on Wednesday, May 3. The always-busy rapper, whose most recent album was 2020's Funeral, named...
Texas scores top ranking among best states for dating, says new report
Couples, step aside – this Valentine’s day is for the unattached. Personal finance website WalletHub released their report of this year’s Best and Worst States for Singles, and the Lone Star State claimed the No. 1 spot in two out of six categories. Coming in at No. 4 overall, Texas ranked behind California (No. 1), New York (No. 2), and Florida (No. 3). The report’s findings were determined by comparing dating economics, opportunities, and romance and fun across all 50 states. For date opportunities, the top four overall winners tied for No. 1 in the most restaurants per capita category,...
Highly anticipated restaurant and bar from San Antonio chef now open at new downtown Austin hotel
It's finally here, Austin: The eagerly-awaited restaurant from San Antonio chef Steve McHugh has officially opened its doors. In welcome news this dreary weather week, McHugh's Luminaire opened February 1 at the new Hyatt Centric Congress Avenue Austin, along with a second concept, Las Bis. Located at 721 Congress Avenue, details of the new hotel and its restaurants were released in fall 2022, sparking excitement from Austinites already familiar with McHugh's work at San Antonio's Cured and Landrace. For the initial announcement, CultureMap connected with the six-time James Beard finalist to hear what Austinites can expect, while an updated announcement...
Austin arcade plans a trailer park murder, and it's your job to solve the mystery
We would say there’s been a murder at the arcade, but it hasn’t happened yet. Pinballz, an arcade, bar, restaurant, and overall gathering place for Austin nerds, is planning a crime for one guest to commit at its Lake Creek location on February 9, and many others will be implicated. Guests will gather in character for a sit-down Southern meal, learn about the crime, tease out the clues, and eventually apprehend one of their own in “Trailer Park Tragedy,” a murder mystery dinner game.Dinner is a form of theater in itself, bringing together a cast of southern classics: barbecue brisket...
South Austin brewery adds new fried chicken concept to its food truck family
It’s not quite the same old song and dance at Songbird, one of Austin’s many peddlers of fried chicken sandwiches, opening as a food truck on February 3 at Meanwhile Brewing Co. In this case, these homestyle sandwiches on sliced bread are made by someone who hasn’t been associated with casual dining concepts in quite a while, Chef Joshua van den Berg.Despite an unassuming appearance, these sandwiches pack a lot of flavor, from beef tallow frying and a long list of fresh seasonal ingredients. The classic chicken sandwich comes with iceberg lettuce, ranch dressing, pickles, and “squishy milk bread”, while...
Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend
The performing arts take center stage on our agenda in the days to come. Enjoy the operatic story of Sweeney Todd before it leaves town, or experience the wonder of Cirque du Soleil’s new production, Corteo. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend. For more event listings, go to our calendar, and be sure to check individual event sites for any weather-related updates.Thursday, February 2Cirque du Soleil presents CorteoA festive funeral parade in the mind of a clown comes to life for a live audience at Austin's Moody Center. This story blends musical elements, choreography,...
Texas' favorite soft drink Dr Pepper spins off fruity-creamy new flavor
Texas' favorite soda Dr Pepper, loved for its cherry-ish flavor, has a new berry variety: Strawberries & Cream, available in regular and Zero Sugar versions, is now on shelves everywhere. According to a release, Dr Pepper Strawberries & Cream Regular will be offered in 12-packs with 12-ounce cans and also in 20-ounce bottles. The Zero Sugar version will be offered in 12 packs only. Both will be permanent additions. The release says that the new flavor combines the original 23 flavors of Dr Pepper but with layers of strawberry flavor and a creamy finish. That sounds like a lot of activity for a...
7 smaller Austin music festivals to keep the jam going after SXSW
This is a warning: South by Southwest is coming. Everyone knows. The most recent news from the festival-to-end-all-Austin-festivals involves a third round of showcasing artists for the music leg, including names like New Order and Killer Mike. But many Austinites prefer to stay out of the way during the full-city transformation, opting instead to visit smaller, more intimate festivals.Thankfully for those fans, this January was peppered with news from other festivals coming in the spring, reminding Austin what it's like to do things big, in smaller, more genre-specific events. The following festivals cover lots of ground from American traditions to...
2 Hollywood celebrities dined at one of Austin’s best restaurants this week
If there are two things we already know about Austin, it’s that celebrities love it here, and Uchi is always the right choice. While most Austinites were cozying up at home this week, Alison Brie and husband Dave Franco were dining at the award-winning restaurant. Uchi posted the news on Instagram, sharing an abbreviated clip from the pair’s morning interview with Fox 7 Austin.“We went to Uchi last night,” Franco says. “One of the best meals we’ve had in a very long time.”Responding to the shoutout, Uchi wrote: "What a great surprise to wake up to! (And no, we're not...
Austin queer film festival falls in love with Black stories for February mini-series
Representation matters, and Austin Gay and Lesbian International Film Festival (aGLIFF) has been at it for 35 years. The flagship festival is months away — not even scheduled yet — but a February mini-series on February 16 will celebrate Black History Month in one 40-minute documentary and three award-winning short films at the intersections of Black and LGBTQIA+ identity.The event, "Been Here: Queer, Black & Proud," is a collaboration between aGLIFF and _OFCOLOR, Beyond Brotha, JAT Creative, and the George Washington Carver Museum. The latter will host the screening, as well as a reception and performance by local drag performer...
