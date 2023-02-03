Read full article on original website
Charges dropped against teen accused in Flint Township homicide
FLINT, MI – Charges have been dropped against a teen who had been accused in a fatal July 2022 shooting at a Flint Township home that left another person injured. Genesee County District Judge William H. Crawford in January granted a motion by the attorney representing Christopher Wesley Grammatico seeking to dismiss charges of open murder, assault with intent to murder, discharging a firearm in or at a building causing death, discharging a firearm in or at a building causing serious impairment and four counts of felony firearm dismissed.
Judge denies bond requests for men accused of killing 3-year-old Flint boy
FLINT, MI – After another adjournment delayed court proceedings for four people charged in the death of a 3-year-old boy killed in a suspected drive-by shooting on Flint’s north side in October 2020, attorneys for the men asked a Genesee County judge for bonds. The judge’s response? “Hell...
Confessed dealer found guilty of providing drugs, but not dose that killed man
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A confessed dealer on trial for providing a fatal dose of heroin to one of his customers has been found guilty of providing the victim’s drugs, but not the dose that killed him. Brian Nathan George was found guilty by jury Thursday, Feb. 2,...
fox2detroit.com
2 arrested after suspected shooting on Lodge Freeway in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two people are in custody in connection with a possible Detroit freeway shooting over the weekend. A caller told Michigan State Police that they were driving south on the Lodge Freeway near Linwood at 4:20 a.m. Saturday when someone shot at them. The victim provided police with a license plate number for the suspect vehicle and told troopers he believed the vehicle was parked blocking the road near Lawton and Midland.
Suspect climbs into backseat of SUV, shoots and kills driver
An unidentified suspect slipped into the backseat of an SUV, shot the driver and escaped on foot Sunday night, leaving law enforcement to investigate the unusual incident.
fox2detroit.com
Man killed after investigating loud noise in Highland Park
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police said a man was killed early Saturday morning in Highland Park after his girlfriend heard a loud noise outside and he went to investigate. According to MSP, the girlfriend of the victim reported a noise outside and the man went...
Trial for former Flint police chief slated to begin this week
FLINT, MI – A former Flint police chief is scheduled to stand trial this week in an illegal gaming case spawned through an investigation by the Michigan Department of Attorney General and Michigan Gaming Control Board. Brad Barksdale, who stepped down as Flint’s police chief in 2004, is scheduled...
fox2detroit.com
'The court finally got it': Repeat suspect remanded to jail, charged with attacking 2 women on bond
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A shooting suspect who was out on bond has been charged with domestic violence. The man allegedly assaulted the mother of his child and her mother while out on a reduced bond. Torrion Hudson was back in court Friday for another arraignment. Afterwards Magistrate Malaika Ramsey-Heath,...
abc12.com
MSP finds multiple weapons in vehicle during traffic stop
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police troopers confiscated several weapons during a traffic stop in Flint. Troopers stopped a car around 6 p.m. Friday evening in the area of Mason and Taylor streets for an expired registration. After approaching the vehicle, troopers observed multiple firearms in plain view. Police...
13abc.com
Michigan parents speaking out after they say their daughter was almost hit by her school bus
ADRIAN, Michigan (WTVG) - Parents will do anything to protect their children, and when their five-year-old daughter was almost hit by her school bus as she was trying to board it, parents Amber and Frank Torres knew they couldn’t stay quiet. “He made sure the girls that got on...
Detroit man charged with punching, pouring cleaning products on his child's mother while out on bond in shooting case
A day after his bond was revoked in a robbery and attempted murder case, Torrion Hudson of Detroit has been charged in the alleged assault of his child’s mother. He’s accused of punching and pouring cleaning products on her.
Detroit gas station clerk accused of shooting innocent customer
A gas station clerk is facing an attempted murder charge in connection to a shooting on Detroit's west side.
Michigan man, 81, dies after iceboat crash
WHITE LAKE TOWNSHIP, MI – A Michigan man is dead after the iceboat he was sailing crashed Sunday at Pontiac Lake Recreation Area, FOX 2 Detroit reports. Dan Erwin, Campbell, 81, of Oakland County, was sailing a 27-foot iceboat (a sailing craft supported on metal runners) when he crashed shortly before noon about 100 yards from shore, the report said. Authorities believe Campbell hit his head in the crash; he was wearing a helmet and face shield.
Finally solved, Michigan sheriff reflects on 25-year-old homicide case he never gave up on
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson held on to Frances Prieur’s obituary. She died when she was 98 years old, and he’d promised her he’d find the man who sexually assault and killed her sister, Mary Prieur, in Lennon in 1997. Frances would...
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Flint man found in Holloway Dam identified as investigation continues
Further information has been released about the man found floating last Monday in Richfield Township’s Holloway Dam. The man, 59-year-old Tony Bigelow of Flint, was recovered after several hours of effort by several sheriff departments, including the thumb’s Lapeer and St. Clair County Sheriff Offices, having been spotted by a park goer before 5:30 p.m. on January 30.
'Let the helicopter do its thing': MSP helps Detroit cops track down suspect in stolen vehicle [VIDEO]
You can try to run from the law, but there aren’t too many places to hide from Michigan State Police’s Aviation Unit as one suspect fleeing from Detroit police in a stolen vehicle found out on Friday evening.
fox2detroit.com
Police: Missing 3 rappers were killed upstairs in abandoned apartment, dumped in basement
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Police have confirmed the bodies were the three missing rap artists found in an abandoned apartment complex in Highland Park. Sources tell FOX 2 – Friday morning, a man from Detroit was arrested in Knoxville, Tennessee, in connection to the murder of the three aspiring rappers. He is being held on a parole violation down there. Meanwhile, another man was brought into custody, in the last week here in Detroit – for questioning in the case.
Boy, 7, dies in house fire
DETROIT – A 7-year-old boy died in a house fire Sunday afternoon in Detroit, authorities said. Around 4 p.m. Sunday, firefighters responded to a call about a house fire in the 15800 block of Lindsey Street in Detroit, , FOX 2 Detroit reports. When they arrived, the house was engulfed in flames.
WWMT
Grandmother seeking justice after she says her one-year-old grandson died after given meth
FLINT, Mich. - A one-year-old baby dies days after his grandmother says he was fed meth. This all happened back in December. The one-year-old named Cain was given meth according to his grandmother Gina Floria on December 19, 2022. “My son got a text from a friend of his saying...
Wanted fugitive arrested in Flint by U.S. Marshals
FLINT, MI — A man wanted by police for several felony firearm charges was arrested Thursday, Feb. 2, in Flint. The U.S. Marshals arrested James Ashley in the 2000 block of Borderline Drive in partnership with the Mount Pleasant Police Department, which is where Ashley was charged with the firearm felonies.
