The Flint Journal

Charges dropped against teen accused in Flint Township homicide

FLINT, MI – Charges have been dropped against a teen who had been accused in a fatal July 2022 shooting at a Flint Township home that left another person injured. Genesee County District Judge William H. Crawford in January granted a motion by the attorney representing Christopher Wesley Grammatico seeking to dismiss charges of open murder, assault with intent to murder, discharging a firearm in or at a building causing death, discharging a firearm in or at a building causing serious impairment and four counts of felony firearm dismissed.
FLINT, MI
fox2detroit.com

2 arrested after suspected shooting on Lodge Freeway in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two people are in custody in connection with a possible Detroit freeway shooting over the weekend. A caller told Michigan State Police that they were driving south on the Lodge Freeway near Linwood at 4:20 a.m. Saturday when someone shot at them. The victim provided police with a license plate number for the suspect vehicle and told troopers he believed the vehicle was parked blocking the road near Lawton and Midland.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man killed after investigating loud noise in Highland Park

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police said a man was killed early Saturday morning in Highland Park after his girlfriend heard a loud noise outside and he went to investigate. According to MSP, the girlfriend of the victim reported a noise outside and the man went...
HIGHLAND PARK, MI
MLive

Trial for former Flint police chief slated to begin this week

FLINT, MI – A former Flint police chief is scheduled to stand trial this week in an illegal gaming case spawned through an investigation by the Michigan Department of Attorney General and Michigan Gaming Control Board. Brad Barksdale, who stepped down as Flint’s police chief in 2004, is scheduled...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

MSP finds multiple weapons in vehicle during traffic stop

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police troopers confiscated several weapons during a traffic stop in Flint. Troopers stopped a car around 6 p.m. Friday evening in the area of Mason and Taylor streets for an expired registration. After approaching the vehicle, troopers observed multiple firearms in plain view. Police...
FLINT, MI
The Flint Journal

Michigan man, 81, dies after iceboat crash

WHITE LAKE TOWNSHIP, MI – A Michigan man is dead after the iceboat he was sailing crashed Sunday at Pontiac Lake Recreation Area, FOX 2 Detroit reports. Dan Erwin, Campbell, 81, of Oakland County, was sailing a 27-foot iceboat (a sailing craft supported on metal runners) when he crashed shortly before noon about 100 yards from shore, the report said. Authorities believe Campbell hit his head in the crash; he was wearing a helmet and face shield.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Flint man found in Holloway Dam identified as investigation continues

Further information has been released about the man found floating last Monday in Richfield Township’s Holloway Dam. The man, 59-year-old Tony Bigelow of Flint, was recovered after several hours of effort by several sheriff departments, including the thumb’s Lapeer and St. Clair County Sheriff Offices, having been spotted by a park goer before 5:30 p.m. on January 30.
FLINT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Police: Missing 3 rappers were killed upstairs in abandoned apartment, dumped in basement

FOX 2 (WJBK) - Police have confirmed the bodies were the three missing rap artists found in an abandoned apartment complex in Highland Park. Sources tell FOX 2 – Friday morning, a man from Detroit was arrested in Knoxville, Tennessee, in connection to the murder of the three aspiring rappers. He is being held on a parole violation down there. Meanwhile, another man was brought into custody, in the last week here in Detroit – for questioning in the case.
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

Boy, 7, dies in house fire

DETROIT – A 7-year-old boy died in a house fire Sunday afternoon in Detroit, authorities said. Around 4 p.m. Sunday, firefighters responded to a call about a house fire in the 15800 block of Lindsey Street in Detroit, , FOX 2 Detroit reports. When they arrived, the house was engulfed in flames.
DETROIT, MI
MLive

Wanted fugitive arrested in Flint by U.S. Marshals

FLINT, MI — A man wanted by police for several felony firearm charges was arrested Thursday, Feb. 2, in Flint. The U.S. Marshals arrested James Ashley in the 2000 block of Borderline Drive in partnership with the Mount Pleasant Police Department, which is where Ashley was charged with the firearm felonies.
FLINT, MI
