Read full article on original website
Jim Casady
2d ago
This outfit is by no means the only subcontractor in the area with this modus operendi. A second is likely to hit the area news shortly. Check for references & licensing before cutting any checks for deposits. Especially important right now while the legit contractors are busy and we're heading into the season for outside contracting.
Reply(1)
2
Related
KAAL-TV
Faribault man arrested, charged with theft of firearm
(ABC 6 News) – The Owatonna Police Department arrested and charged a Faribault man in connection to a complaint regarding a stolen firearm from an area retailer. Donald Pepin, 68, was arrested and charged with theft of firearm which is a felony. According to Owatonna Police, on the afternoon...
Employee Injured in Fire at Winona County Business
Goodview, MN (KROC-AM News)- Officials are investigating a fire that injured an employee at a Winona County business Saturday. Goodview Fire and Rescue firefighters were dispatched to the blaze shortly after 11:30 a.m. The first crew to arrive reported seeing a heavy fire coming from the backside of Mississippi Welders Supply.
KAAL-TV
Police asking Pine Island residents to check security cameras to help identify burglary suspect
(ABC 6 News) – The Goodhue County Sheriff’s office is asking residents in Pine Island who have security or doorbell cameras to check their footage to help identify a burglary suspect. In a Facebook post on Monday morning, the sheriff’s office said they are looking for a small...
KIMT
Three men arrested and released in Rochester after rash of catalytic converter thefts
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Three men from St. Paul were taken into custody and released after a series of catalytic converter thefts. They happened on Saturday and began when a woman, 27, was at work at Good Dog Camp when she discovered a converter was stolen from her 2008 Toyota Prius.
KAAL-TV
Predatory offender released from civil commitment
(ABC 6 News)- Rochester Police Department (RPD) is releasing information pursuant to Minnesota Statute 253D.32 regarding those committed to the Department of Human Services (DHS) Minnesota Sex Offender Program (MSOP) who have been provisionally discharged by judicial order. This statute requires a broad level of public notification for anyone transitioning...
KIMT
More drug overdoses reported this weekend in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. - More drug overdoses have been reported in Olmsted County, and Narcan was used in both instances to revive the person. One was reported Friday night in the 1200 block of Marion Rd. SE. when a 38-year-old man was found unconscious in a vehicle. Two doses of Narcan...
KAAL-TV
Major grant awarded to watershed district for Dobbins Creek
(ABC 6 News) – The Cedar River Watershed District (CRWD) announced on Monday that water-quality projects are planned in the north branch of Dobbins Creek in early 2024. The CRWD says over the past century, heavy rains have caused the creek to rise and fall quickly on its way toward Austin, leading the stream to overtop rural roads and cause major erosion.
Car accident leads to injuries, lawsuits and a claim of legal malpractice
One of Iowa’s largest nursing home corporations is suing its lawyers for allegedly botching settlement negotiations in lawsuits tied to a 2014 traffic accident. ABCM Corp., which operates more than 60 care facilities in Iowa, is suing the Fudge Broadwater law firm of Florida in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa, alleging […] The post Car accident leads to injuries, lawsuits and a claim of legal malpractice appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KAAL-TV
Zumbrota man appears in court with highest criminal score in judge’s experience
(ABC 6 News) – A Zumbrota man appeared in Dodge County Court Thursday, Feb. 2, and was found to have the highest accumulated criminal score in Judge Jodi Williams’ history with the county. Ramon Jimenez Ruiz, 43, was arrested in early January on a charge of felony check...
kwayradio.com
Nursing Home Embezzlement Plea
A Cresco woman has pleaded not guilty to embezzling thousands of dollars from a nursing home where she was the administrator, according to KIMT. 39 year old Liza Klimesh was charged with first degree Theft and Unauthorized Use of a Credit Card. Klimesh is accused of misappropriating more than $13,000 from Stacyville Community Nursing Home between May and July of last year. Klimesh allegedly used the money for her own utility bill, vehicle insurance, attorney fees, jewelry, clothing, and pet supplies. She will go to trial on March 29th.
We Now Know When Rochester’s Bed Bath and Beyond Store is Closing
Last week, we heard the news that Bed Bath & Beyond were going to close another 80+ stores throughout the United States. Stores in Illinois, Iowa, were on the list but we thought that the Rochester, Minnesota store was safe. Unfortunately, it is not. Rochester, Minnesota Bed Bath & Beyond...
hot967.fm
Woman Injured After Semi, Pickup Collide Near Albert Lea
(Albert Lea, MN) — A woman is injured after a crash between a semi and a pickup truck near Albert Lea. The tractor and the Chevy Silverado collided on Interstate 35 Saturday morning. The 58-year-old woman driving the semi was taken to the hospital. The driver of the pickup was not hurt in the crash.
State Patrol Makes Massive Cocaine Bust Near Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A couple from California is behind bars after the State Patrol reported finding pounds of cocaine in their vehicle near Rochester. The charges say a trooper was stationed on I-90 in Olmsted County when he saw a vehicle without a front license plate around 3:45 Tuesday morning. The trooper stopped the vehicle after seeing it cross the fog line and noticing it had what is described as nearly opaque window tint.
One Southern Minnesota Girl Shows You Are Never Too Young To Make A Big Difference
You really are never too young to start making a difference and one girl has made this very clear within Southern Minnesota!. Say hello to Ella, an 11-year-old from Faribault. When Ella was 10, she noticed that in school many of her friends couldn’t go back for seconds and didn’t have money to pay for milk. When she learned that some of her friends couldn’t afford lunch at all, she said enough is enough. She wanted to change that, so she started a non-profit to help end this.
Minnesota Resort Suffers Fire Damage
Dusty Dienst, Faribault Fire Chief reported at 10:38 a.m. February 3, 2023 firefighters received a call from Winjum's Resort, 17759 177th St. W. The caller stated they went into the restaurant and it appeared a fire had occurred sometime overnight. The fire was out but they wanted the fire department to come and make sure everything was okay.
Southern Minnesota News
Trimont woman hospitalized following I-90 crash with deer
A woman was hospitalized following a crash with a deer on I-90 Monday morning. Kristin Marie Clifford, 50, of Trimont, was eastbound on I-90 in a Volkwagen Jetta that struck a deer, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report. The crash happened shortly after 6 a.m. in Blue Earth...
KAAL-TV
Pair arrested Tuesday, charged with transporting 8 lbs. cocaine from California
(ABC 6 News) – A husband and wife from California appeared in Olmsted County Court Wednesday on charges of transporting cocaine across state borders, as well as 1st-degree drug possession and drug sale. Jorge Arreola, 45, and Noemi Cervantes, 35, of Colton, CA were arrested at around 4 a.m....
DWI Suspect Crashes at Stewartville School During School Day
Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- A woman accused of having a blood-alcohol concentration four times over the legal limit is set to face charges after her vehicle crashed into a snowbank at an elementary school in Stewartville. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain Tim Parkin said Thursday that deputies were dispatched to the...
KIMT
Woman, 32, was 4 times over the legal limit when arrested at Rochester elementary school
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 32-year-old woman was four times over the legal BAC limit when her car became stuck in a snowbank at an elementary school this week. Jennifer Hanson was arrested for third-degree DUI Monday at 3 p.m. at Bonner Elementary. Deputies were called and found a driver passed...
Raucous birthday party bonfire leads to $4,500 fine
A birthday party and swap meet in northern Iowa last year resulted in a $4,500 fine for its host after photographic and video evidence revealed that partygoers burned a car as part of the festivities, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. “It was a fine party until they lit the car on fire,” […] The post Raucous birthday party bonfire leads to $4,500 fine appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Comments / 3