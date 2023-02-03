Track Ovechkin Chasing Greatness in 2023

We are proudly tracking Alex Ovechkin's pursuit of The Great One in 2023.

What was once thought to be a distant fairytale, The Great Eight's chase of Wayne Gretzky's hallowed record of 894 goals — the top of the mountain among all-time career goal scorers — now seems distinctly within reach.

Follow along through to the gripping end of the Capitals season as we update you on Ovechkin's Great Pursuit.

Presented exclusively by our partners at MainStreet Bank .

Cheer Local. Bank Local. Put Our Team in Your Office.

These are all the goals Ovechkin has scored in the new year.

Career Goal Number: 812

Jan. 26 vs. Pittsburgh – His final goal before the All-Star break, Ovechkin notched career no. 812 on Jan. 26 against the Pittsburgh Penguins, a delicious 3-2 Caps victory. Ovi's goal came six minutes into the first period, making it his 139th career game-opening goal (NHL all-time leader). It also marked his 401st career goal scored at home, tying former Capital Mike Gartner for the fourth-most home goals in NHL history.

Alex Ovechkin celebrates career goal no. 812 at home against the Pittsburgh Penguins Photo credit : John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images

Career Goal Number: 811

Jan. 24 @ Colorado – Ovechkin notched his 811th career goal nine minutes and 44 seconds into the third period of this Jan. 24 game against the Colorado Avalanche.

Alex Ovechkin celebrates his 811th career goal in a Jan. 24 game against the Colorado Avalanche Photo credit : Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images

Career Goal Number: 810

Jan. 14 vs. Philadelphia – Another game another milestone reached for Ovi, who tied former Capital Mike Gartner for the most 30-goal seasons in NHL history (17) with his first period goal against the Philadelphia Flyers. It also marked his 810th career goal. Another interesting stat: Among players to begin a season at age 37 or older, Ovechkin required the fewest games in NHL history to reach 30 goals in a single season.

Alex Ovechkin celebrates his 810th career goal on Jan. 14 against the Philadelphia Flyers Photo credit : Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Career Goal Number: 809

Jan. 5 @ Columbus – Everyone got in on the action in this 6-2 Caps win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Jan. 5. Ovechkin was able to get on the board in the final seven minutes of regulation for his 809th career goal.

Alex Ovechkin celebrates his 809th career goal on Jan. 5 against the Columbus Blue Jackets Photo credit : Ben Jacksonl/NHLI via Getty Images

Career Goal Number: 807, 808

Jan. 3 vs. Buffalo – Ovi took two steps closer to the record in this Jan. 3 game against the Buffalo Sabres, scoring goal numbers 807 and 808 in the second and third periods, respectively. The Caps lost a tough one 5-4 after allowing the game-winning goal three minutes into OT.

Alex Ovechkin celebrates one of his two goals on the night with a young fan in a Jan. 3 game against the Buffalo Sabres Photo credit : Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via Getty Images

