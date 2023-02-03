ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Japan's Q4 economic growth likely rebounded on tourism reopening

By Kantaro Komiya
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

TOKYO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Japan's economy likely returned to growth in the last quarter of 2022 as the country reopened to tourists, offsetting weakening corporate activity and exports amid darkening global conditions, a Reuters poll showed.

Signs of stronger momentum heading into 2023 could influence major companies and workers in Japan as they head into annual labour talks. Solid wage hikes are seen essential to the economy's post-pandemic recovery and the Bank of Japan's exit from its decade-long ultra-loose monetary policy.

The world's third-largest economy likely grew at an annualised 2.0% pace in October-December, following a 0.8% contraction in July-September, according to the median forecast of 18 economists.

"Japan marked high growth backed by a recovery in services demand...even thought there were downside factors such as rising inflation and the slowing overseas economy," said Saisuke Sakai, senior economist at Mizuho Research and Technologies.

Analysts expect 0.5% growth in fourth-quarter private consumption, which accounts for more than half of Japan's gross domestic product (GDP), driving up overall output.

External demand likely added 0.4 percent point to GDP growth, given a surge in service exports after Japan relaxed border controls to tourists in mid-October.

By contrast, corporate capital expenditure was expected to have contracted for the first time in three quarters, declining 0.2% from July-September, the poll showed.

Analysts said Japan's growth will likely decelerate in the current quarter as faltering Western demand and inflation at four-decade highs weighs on business activity.

The government will release preliminary October-December GDP data at 8:50 a.m. on Feb. 14 (2350 GMT, Feb. 13).

Separate data due next week is expected to show Japan's annual wholesale price inflation stayed elevated at 9.6% in January.

The current account surplus was forecast to have decreased to 98.4 billion yen ($765.34 million) in December after a 1.8 trillion yen excess in the previous month. Household spending likely fell 0.2% in December, dropping for a second straight month.

The government will release current account balance data at 8:50 a.m. on Feb. 8 (2350 GMT, Feb. 7) and household spending data at 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 7 (2330 GMT, Feb. 6). Wholesale inflation data is due at 8:50 a.m. on Feb. 10 (2350 GMT, Feb. 9).

($1 = 128.5700 yen)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Oil rises on supply concerns, China demand outlook brightens

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose for a second day on Tuesday on supply concerns after an earthquake shuttered a major export terminal in Turkey and a field in the North Sea shut unexpectedly, while demand in China, the world's biggest importer, looks set to increase.
Reuters

U.S. warns Turkey on exports seen to boost Russia's war effort

ISTANBUL, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The United States warned Turkey in recent days about the export to Russia of chemicals, microchips and other products that can be used in Moscow's war effort in Ukraine, and it could move to punish Turkish companies or banks contravening sanctions.
Reuters

Putin approves sale of Mercedes-Benz Russian finance arm

MOSCOW, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday approved the sale of Mercedes-Benz's (MBGn.DE) local financial services division to Russian car dealer Avtodom, nudging the German automaker closer towards fully offloading its Russian assets.
Reuters

Marketmind: Rates start to bite

Feb 7 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Asian stocks on Tuesday come off the back of their worst day since June hoping for recovery, but vulnerable to an expected interest rate hike in Australia, potentially critical comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell and deepening U.S.-Sino tensions.
WASHINGTON STATE
Reuters

China's Baidu to finish testing ChatGPT-style project 'Ernie Bot' in March

BEIJING, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Chinese search engine giant Baidu Inc (9888.HK) on Tuesday said it would complete internal testing of ChatGPT-style project "Ernie Bot" in March. Baidu plans to launch an artificial intelligence chatbot service similar to OpenAI's ChatGPT in March, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters last week. The person said Baidu aims to make the service available as a standalone application and gradually merge it into its search engine.
Reuters

Reuters

691K+
Followers
378K+
Post
329M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy