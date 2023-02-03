Hillsboro Police Log

Monday, Jan. 16

A woman was arrested in the 300 block of South 1st Avenue and taken to jail for theft and resisting arrest.

Officers arrested a woman for criminal trespassing in the second degree in the 7200 block of Northeast Butler Street.

A man rear-ended another vehicle in the 1000 block of Southeast Oak Street and fled on foot. The suspect was located during a K9 search and arrested for felony driving while suspended, felony driving under the influence of intoxicants, hit-and-run, and on two felony warrants. His blood alcohol concentration was 0.24%

Officers arrested a man for driving under the influence of intoxicants and hit-and-run in the 4400 block of Southeast Chelsea Lane.

Tuesday, Jan. 17

A man was arrested for public indecency and an adult woman was arrested for criminal trespass in the first degree in the 1000 block of Southwest Baseline.

Officers arrested a man on an outstanding warrant in the 2000 block of Southeast Cypress Street.

A woman attempted to obtain change for a counterfeit $100 bill in the 5000 block of Southeast Tualatin Valley Highway. When she was denied the request, she dropped the “Benjamin” and ran away.

Wednesday, Jan. 18

A man was arrested for burglary, theft and resisting arrest after entering a building in the 100 block of East Main Street and taking property that did not belong to him.

Officers arrested a woman for DUII after an alert bystander in the area reported she had driven over a curb in a parking lot in the 1200 block of Northeast 48th Avenue. Her blood alcohol concentration was 0.15%

A man in the 900 block of Southeast Maple Street was arrested on several outstanding warrants for trespassing and reckless burning.

A woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant and for violating a release agreement in the 10000 block of Northeast Evergreen Parkway.

Thursday, Jan. 19

A man was reportedly being aggressive with business patrons in the 9900 block of Northeast Cornell Road and when contacted by police he was found to have several outstanding warrants. He was arrested.

Officers arrested a man for driving under the influence of intoxicants after another motorist called to report poor driving in the 1300 block of Southeast Alder Street. The suspect’s blood alcohol concentration was 0.13%.

A man attempted to break the display case at a retail store in the 2200 block of Southeast TV Highway to steal the contents. The glass did not break, and he fled the scene empty handed.

Friday, Jan. 20

A man in the 100 block of West Main Street was arrested on charges of menacing, disorderly conduct, and interfering with public transportation.

A man was arrested on an outstanding warrant after being called in for trespassing in the 700 block of Southeast Oak Street.

A child was reported as missing from her apartment in the 100 block of Southeast Edgeway Drive. A large-scale search of the property ensued by officers, but it was other children who found her playing, safe and sound, and brought her to officers.

Officers assisted an Oregon State Police trooper after a suspect fled on foot during a traffic stop and DUII investigation in the 19000 block of Southeast TV Highway.

A man was called in as a suspicious person after being seen sleeping in his truck on the side of the road near Northeast Meek Road and Northeast Starr Boulevard. Officers responded and through investigation it was learned the man was a suspect in an incident involving a firearm elsewhere in the county earlier in the night. He was arrested on many charges.

Saturday, Jan. 21

An officer saw a man in the 1000 block of Southeast Maple Street known to have an outstanding warrant. He was arrested and lodged.

A man in the 300 block of Southeast Washington Street reportedly was threatening children with a knife. Officers responded quickly and detained the man. Video of the incident indicated the man was acting in self-defense after a large group of teenagers surrounded him and began harassing him and pushing him. The teens were not located, but the man was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Sunday, Jan. 22

A man was reported as being disruptive in the 800 block of Northeast 28th Avenue and was subsequently arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Officers arrested a man near Northeast Butler Street and Northeast Century Boulevard for driving under the influence of intoxicants. His blood alcohol concentration was 0.22%.

A woman had been acting erratically for several hours in various locations and had generated numerous calls for service. She was eventually arrested after she pulled bushes out of the ground in front of a business in the 200 block of Southeast Baseline Street and threw them in the street.