Three bodies found in search for Detroit rappers who went missing last month

By Nadine El-Bawab, ABC News
 3 days ago
Detroit police found three bodies in the basement of an abandoned apartment complex in Hyland Park, Michigan, as they searched for three local rappers who went missing last month.

As of Friday morning, the three male victims found in the basement could not be identified. Due to weather conditions and the conditions of the bodies, identifications could not be made by sight alone, Michigan State Police 1st Lt. Mike Shaw said Friday.

Police have been searching for three Detroit rappers -- 38-year-old Armani Kelly, 31-year-old Dante Wicker and 31-year-old Montoya Givens -- who went missing after they were scheduled to perform at an event on Jan. 21.

Earlier this week, Detroit police said they were very concerned because there had not been any activity on the three men's cellphones or online accounts.

The three men were together for a rap event at Lounge 31 on Jan. 21, but that event was canceled at the last minute due to an issue with the DJ.

Police said they were unaware if the three men left the local bar together or what happened from that point, but know that the three men were together at some point that evening.

A representative for Lounge 31 could not confirm to ABC News whether the three men arrived at the venue the day of the performance, but said they were cooperating with police.

The Homicide Task Force responded to the scene where the bodies were found, contacted the crime lab and started its investigation.

The bodies of the victims have been transported to the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office and police are awaiting autopsy results. The results may take up to 48 hours because of the extreme cold, Shaw said.

Police are currently looking at all the evidence they gathered in the apartment complex and are continuing their investigation, Shaw said.

Earlier this week, police were able to find a vehicle that belonged to an acquaintance of Kelly, but police said there were no signs of the three men.

