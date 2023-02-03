ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Why Tom Brady, Fox broadcaster, won’t be the GOAT

By Mark Bradley - Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zvzvu_0kbjKozn00

Tom Brady is the greatest football player of all time. Tom Brady will not – this is another in the series of bold/bonehead MB predictions – be the greatest football announcer of all time.

Fox will pay Brady, who announced his latest retirement Wednesday, $375 million over 10 years to become its lead analyst, plus its “ambassador” in “client and promotional initiatives.” No idea what the latter part means. Then again, I’ve never worked in TV.

AJC coverage of the Falcons

I have, on occasion, watched TV. I watch the NFL a lot – more than any sport except European soccer. I have my favorite announcers. I also have my mute-button triggers. I really like Jonathan Vilma, even if he was a Saint. Kirk Herbstreit seems a misfit alongside Al Michaels on Amazon Prime. I could listen to Cris Collinsworth read the phone book. But enough about them. Today’s topic is the GOAT.

Having been around him a few times, it’s my belief his genius for playing football will not lend itself to describing football in any revolutionary way. There is no revolutionary way. At base, it’s just a former player talking about the sport he played. It’s not so much what the former player says as how he says it.

An analyst can’t seem a know-it-all – audiences don’t appreciate smugness; remember Rick Barry doing NBA games? – but expertise must be apparent, otherwise what’s the point? This can be trickier than it sounds. Was there ever a better behind-the-microphone prospect than Joe Montana? Know how many games he lasted as a broadcaster? Nine. He decided it wasn’t for him because … well, it wasn’t.

The way an athlete comes across in a press conference isn’t always a preview of how he/she will be as an analyst. That said, I’ve never gotten the sense that Brady is a sterling conversationalist. Would he be a pleasant companion on a four-hour flight? Once past the obvious – “Hey, you’re the GOAT” – what else would you say? “Read any good books lately?” Does Brady read books, other than those he co-writes? Does Brady even fly commercial?

Stars of Brady’s magnitude – there aren’t many – lead silo’ed lives. They’re too famous to mingle with the masses. They’ve gone through life mostly concerned about preparing for the next game. The best commentators have the human touch – Tony Romo when he was in play-predicting mode, Dandy Don Meredith as Howard Cosell’s foil – but football has become so technical that an analyst walks a fine line between information and arcana.

Fact is, Fox already has a terrific analyst. He’s Greg Olsen, the tight end who used to have big days against the Falcons. (Has there ever been a tight end who didn’t have big days against the Falcons?) His work this postseason has been terrific. He isn’t as folksy as Romo, but he’s not as excitable, either. On a network level, excitement doesn’t play so well. Leave the screaming-in-the-background act to a local team’s radio crew.

Olsen will hit you with factoids – “you have to be trying to move forward to get a clock stoppage when running out of bounds”; “you can’t call back-to-back timeouts” – that might edify even the most ardent NFL-watchers. He doesn’t go wild over every little thing every good quarterback does. If I had a dime for every time Phil Simms began a sentence with “Peyton Manning …”, I’d be as rich as Peyton Manning.

Having replaced the nothing-special Troy Aikman, who left for ESPN, Olsen is in Year 1 as Fox’s lead analyst. It could be his Year Last. Fox isn’t paying $375M so Brady can do Texans-Titans at 1 p.m. Fox will do everything in its power to make the GOAT a success. Odd as it sounds, being the GOAT could be the reason Brady fails at this. How does he relate to all us non-GOATs without seeming arrogant?

Most NFL quarterbacks work hard to offer little. They do mass interviews twice a week. Any urge to express themselves is offset by the fear of offering fodder to the opponent. Players who play other positions tend to be more engaging. Collinsworth, a receiver, was a charmer even as a hated Gator. Vilma was a linebacker for Miami; Olsen played at the same school. This isn’t news, but “U” guys tend to talk.

Brady spent 23 seasons trying to be bland. If he becomes Mr. Personality now, it won’t seem real. We the people may not live lifestyles of the rich and famous, but we’re good at spotting a fake.

Not that everything comes down to Brady-vs.-Peyton, but TB12 would be advised to do as his legendary rival has – make oddball ads and do a silly little show with a sibling. We don’t need the GOAT to tell us third down is important. We got that already.

Get breaking news and traffic alerts emailed to you as news happens. Sign up for Breaking News.

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Tom Brady lashes out in expletive-filled rant after Gisele Bündchen divorce

Tom Brady still has a lot of emotions to unpack as he decides what to do with his football career, which cost him his marriage to Gisele Bündchen. During Monday’s episode of the “Let’s Go!” SiriusXM podcast, Jim Gray asked the NFL player about his retirement plans after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers failed to make it to the playoffs over the weekend. “Tom, you’re leaving everybody guessing,” Gray noted. “You said you’ll take your time. Do you have any type of a timetable as to what you might want to do regarding your football career?” However, the famous quarterback didn’t appreciate being put...
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Takes Kids Vivian, 10, & Benjamin, 13, Shopping In Miami After Tom Brady Announces Retirement

Gisele Bundchen kept focused on parenting duties in Miami on Saturday amid the news of her ex, NFL legendary quarterback Tom Brady, officially retiring from football. The Brazilian supermodel, 42, was spotted treating her and Tom’s kids, daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin, 13, to some retail therapy, as seen in photos here. Rocking a chic ensemble of a grey sweater and white capris, Gisele looked happy and healthy as she wrapped her arms around her young brood.
MIAMI, FL
People

Who Is Travis Kelce's Ex-Girlfriend? All About Kayla Nicole

The on-air reporter was in an on-again, off-again relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs player for five years Get to know Kayla Nicole, the former girlfriend of NFL star Travis Kelce. The on-air reporter and record-breaking tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs started dating in 2017 and were in an on-again, off-again relationship for five years. Following rumors about their latest breakup, including that they parted ways for financial reasons, the Ohio native set the record straight during an interview with The Pivot Podcast. Furthermore, he announced that he is...
KANSAS CITY, MO
prosportsextra.com

Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31

Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
DENVER, CO
RadarOnline

'This Makes Sense For Her': Gisele Bündchen To SPILL About Divorce From Tom Brady As NFL Legend Retires A Second Time

Gisele Bündchen is gearing up to tell all about her divorce from ex-husband Tom Brady in a Vanity Fair exposé after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star announced his retirement from the league for a second time, RadarOnline.com has learned.Insiders claimed the Brazilian bombshell will pose for a VF cover and get candid about her split, revealing more than she has ever shared before."I could see this as a cover to celebrate Earth Month in April, as that's a subject close to Gisele's heart. But it could also be a summer cover," a Condé Nast insider spilled to Page Six.Bündchen and...
Us Weekly

Jason Kelce’s Pregnant Wife Kylie McDevitt Will Bring Her OB-GYN to Super Bowl: ‘Could Be a Super Kelce Bowl’

The Kelce Bowl will have an expansive cheering section during the Sunday, February 12, Super Bowl LVII championship. “I’m also bringing Kylie [McDevitt’s parents [to the game],” Jason Kelce told his younger brother, Travis Kelce, during the Wednesday, February 1, episode of their “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast, referring to his wife […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
chatsports.com

Say goodbye to Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard as the Cowboys should follow this blueprint instead

Running backs don’t matter. It’s a mantra that has been screamed from the rooftops by many fans who would rather spend eternity eating shards of broken glass than spend one more minute investing resources at the running back position. For those people, the Ezekiel Elliott situation has had them seething ever since the Dallas Cowboys used their fourth overall pick to draft him in 2016, only to turn around and sign him to a six-year, $90 million deal in 2019.
People

Tom Brady Takes Daughter Vivian to Horseback Riding Lessons After Announcing Retirement

Tom Brady announced Wednesday morning that he's ending his NFL career "for good" Tom Brady is spending quality time with his little girl after announcing his retirement from the NFL. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, announced his second retirement from the sport on Wednesday morning. Later that day, Brady was photographed out with daughter Vivian Lake, 10, at her horseback riding lesson in Miami. In the photo, Brady is seen taking a sip of his daughter's drink as she holds up the cup for her dad. Brady wears a pair of cream joggers...
TAMPA, FL
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
92K+
Followers
52K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy