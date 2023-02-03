ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Three bodies found in search for Detroit rappers who went missing last month

By Nadine El-Bawab, ABC News
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38AVyA_0kbjKkSt00

Detroit police found three bodies in the basement of an abandoned apartment complex in Hyland Park, Michigan, as they searched for three local rappers who went missing last month.

As of Friday morning, the three male victims found in the basement could not be identified. Due to weather conditions and the conditions of the bodies, identifications could not be made by sight alone, Michigan State Police 1st Lt. Mike Shaw said Friday.

Police have been searching for three Detroit rappers -- 38-year-old Armani Kelly, 31-year-old Dante Wicker and 31-year-old Montoya Givens -- who went missing after they were scheduled to perform at an event on Jan. 21.

Earlier this week, Detroit police said they were very concerned because there had not been any activity on the three men's cellphones or online accounts.

The three men were together for a rap event at Lounge 31 on Jan. 21, but that event was canceled at the last minute due to an issue with the DJ.

Police said they were unaware if the three men left the local bar together or what happened from that point, but know that the three men were together at some point that evening.

A representative for Lounge 31 could not confirm to ABC News whether the three men arrived at the venue the day of the performance, but said they were cooperating with police.

The Homicide Task Force responded to the scene where the bodies were found, contacted the crime lab and started its investigation.

The bodies of the victims have been transported to the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office and police are awaiting autopsy results. The results may take up to 48 hours because of the extreme cold, Shaw said.

Police are currently looking at all the evidence they gathered in the apartment complex and are continuing their investigation, Shaw said.

Earlier this week, police were able to find a vehicle that belonged to an acquaintance of Kelly, but police said there were no signs of the three men.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

2 arrested after suspected shooting on Lodge Freeway in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two people are in custody in connection with a possible Detroit freeway shooting over the weekend. A caller told Michigan State Police that they were driving south on the Lodge Freeway near Linwood at 4:20 a.m. Saturday when someone shot at them. The victim provided police with a license plate number for the suspect vehicle and told troopers he believed the vehicle was parked blocking the road near Lawton and Midland.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Police: Missing 3 rappers were killed upstairs in abandoned apartment, dumped in basement

FOX 2 (WJBK) - Police have confirmed the bodies were the three missing rap artists found in an abandoned apartment complex in Highland Park. Sources tell FOX 2 – Friday morning, a man from Detroit was arrested in Knoxville, Tennessee, in connection to the murder of the three aspiring rappers. He is being held on a parole violation down there. Meanwhile, another man was brought into custody, in the last week here in Detroit – for questioning in the case.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

3 missing Detroit rappers bodies found • Parents ditch baby at airport • Whitmer plan inflation relief checks

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The bodies of three missing rappers were found in an abandoned apartment complex in Highland Park, police detain parents who seemingly abandoned their baby at airport check-in, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has a plan for inflation that involves sending a check to all taxpayers in Michigan among other measures: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
DETROIT, MI
US 103.1

Take a Look at Bob Seger’s Massive Home in Oakland County, Michigan

Bob Seger's childhood story of moving from place to place with his family eventually led him to this grand mansion on Upper Straits Lake in Oakland County. Bob was born in Detroit at the Henry Ford Hospital in 1945. For most of Bob's youth, he and his family lived in a handful of places. In 1950 when Bob was five years old, his family packed up and moved to Ann Arbor, settling in on Packard Street. Once he became a teenager, the family seemed to be consistently moving: some of the places include Wellington Court, Sheehan Street, White Street, Third Street, and Pauline Boulevard. The house on Pauline is seen in the photo gallery below.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man killed after investigating loud noise in Highland Park

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police said a man was killed early Saturday morning in Highland Park after his girlfriend heard a loud noise outside and he went to investigate. According to MSP, the girlfriend of the victim reported a noise outside and the man went...
HIGHLAND PARK, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Family wants justice in murder of 45-year-old Detroit woman

DETROIT – A reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of a 45-year-old Detroit woman. Davina Brooks was getting into her vehicle in front of her home when she was shot and killed. The shooting happened at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 15,...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

38-year-old Wayne County man killed in Northern Michigan snowmobile crash

MONTMORENCY COUNTY, Mich. – A 38-year-old man from Wayne County was killed this week in a Northern Michigan snowmobile crash. Officials said Jacob Chandonnet, 38, of Rockwood, was riding snowmobiles Wednesday (Feb. 1) with his stepfather. They were riding along the Snowmobile Trail LP 9, which is north of Atlanta, Michigan.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
110K+
Followers
155K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy