ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Oswego, OR

Hiring engineers a challenge for Lake Oswego government

By Corey Buchanan
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Txie_0kbjKcP500

The city has had job openings for many months, but shortage of qualified engineers has complicated the hiring process

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
opb.org

Multnomah County has a plan to move hundreds off of Portland streets and into apartments

Multnomah County has unveiled a strategy to address homelessness that will involve moving hundreds of people off the streets and into apartments secured by the county. County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson also called for increased transparency from the county and Portland’s Joint Office of Homeless Services as they find ways to curb homelessness. The plan, called Housing Multnomah Now, will go into effect immediately. The $14 million plan focuses on a housing-first model.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

Portland’s first employee strike in decades ends Sunday

The city of Portland and Laborers’ Local 483 tentatively reached agreement Sunday to end the union’s three-day strike. The terms of the agreement were not immediately available. The union’s 615 members, who are mostly spread across the city’s parks, transportation and environmental services bureaus, and the Portland City Council must vote on the tentative agreement first.
PORTLAND, OR
focushillsboro.com

Which State Is Hillsboro In? Prepares Semiconductor Job Expansion

Hillsboro is the county seat of Washington County and the fifth largest city in Oregon. Locals refer to the area around Tualatin Valley, which is west of the Portland metro area, as the Silicon Forest since it is home to numerous high-tech enterprises such as Intel. The population of the city was 106,447 as of the year 2020 census.
HILLSBORO, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

High-tech dominates Oregon's economy, sparking worries as it wobbles

The economy of Hillsboro and Washington County has become inextricably tied to the tech sector, thanks in large part to the presence and growth of chipmaker Intel Corp. in the region. While news of Intel’s financial struggles have dominated the news in the past year, there are a lot of other players in the region and a lot of other sectors that have grown alongside the semiconductor industry. “Intel is...
HILLSBORO, OR
Channel 6000

Dry Monday in Oregon gives way to super soaker Tuesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Drier skies are expected Monday as the Pacific Northwest prepares for a super soaker Tuesday. Monday won’t start off completely dry for everyone. A stray rain shower or two is possible for the Portland metro area before sunrise Monday. Overcast conditions will replace the rain potential by the mid-morning hours.
OREGON STATE
highway58herald.org

Public comment period opens for proposed State Forest Implementation Plans

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Forestry opens a 30-day comment period starting today on proposed Implementation Plan revisions for the Astoria, Forest Grove, Tillamook, North Cascade, West Oregon, and Western Lane (including the Veneta and Southwest units) state forest districts. The comment period begins Feb. 3 and...
OREGON STATE
KGW

Portland to open its first RV Safe Park

PORTLAND, Ore. — Crews have finished work on Sunderland RV Safe Park, Portland's first outdoor shelter for people living in their RVs, city leaders announced on Friday. The RV Safe Park is part of the city's short-term shelters program for homeless people, which is supposed to include six Safe Rest Villages.
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego, OR
1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
509K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lake Oswego Review is considered Lake Oswego’s best source for local news. The Review offers the most read newspaper, website and social media following in town.

 http://www.lakeoswegoreview.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy