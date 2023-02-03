Hiring engineers a challenge for Lake Oswego government
The city has had job openings for many months, but shortage of qualified engineers has complicated the hiring process
The city has had job openings for many months, but shortage of qualified engineers has complicated the hiring process
The Lake Oswego Review is considered Lake Oswego’s best source for local news. The Review offers the most read newspaper, website and social media following in town.http://www.lakeoswegoreview.com/
Our new Privacy Policy will go into effect on January 1st, 2023. Follow the link to read our updated Privacy Policy
Comments / 0