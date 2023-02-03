Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
4 Amazing Burger Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Idaho’s Most Amazing Under the Radar Restaurant is in Boise and 100 Years Old
Boise, especially in the last few years, has really gained some national attention as a fantastic foodie destination. From classic diners that have been around for decades to new scrumptious places to try the Treasure Valley area is full of yummy options. Before we get to the most amazing under the radar restaurant in Idaho according to cheapism.com, let's check out some of our favorite hole in the wall places to eat in the area.
Astonishing Eagle, Idaho Home Has Its Own Private Go-Kart Track
For some reason, there is no shortage of castle homes in Idaho!. Some look more like castles than others. The Von Frandsen Castle in Sagle might be the most authentic of these castle homes. From what we’ve read about the castle, only traditional methods were used to build it. Supposedly, there were no modern cranes or technology used while building it.
20 of Nampa and Caldwell’s Top Rated Restaurants for 2023
Last month, we welcomed 2023 by looking at which restaurants in the Boise area are the BEST of the best. To kick off February, we’re taking a trip to see the top contenders in Canyon County. When we put together our list for Ada County, there was a lot...
Boise Home Has A “Safe Room” But It’s Not What You Would Expect
There's more we need to address than just the safe room in this home for sale in Boise. This home recently hit the market in the North End of Boise and is really close to Hyde Park, which is a highly sought after area close to shops and restaurants. As soon as you see this house you might wonder why would someone paint their home this color. The home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2,000 sqft which sits on a corner lot with a large garage.
One of America’s Best National Parks 8 Hours from Boise (Hidden Gem)
One of America's best, "hidden gem" National Parks is 8 hours from Boise. Both Idaho and Utah have a bunch of amazing National Parks, but when there's a lot to choose from, some places tend to be overlooked. However, that doesn't mean the overlooked parks are any less amazing. There's...
KTVB
Maggie's Crazy Easy Queso
BOISE, Idaho — Maggie's Crazy Easy Queso recipe. 1/2 pound to 1 pound ground beef, browned and drained. Combine ingredients in a casserole dish. No need to mix them, just place them in the dish in different sections. Preheat oven to 350 and bake for 25 minutes. Remove from...
findplace.xyz
10 Best Hotel In Meridian
If you are searching for the hotel finalized list in the Meridian town, you have arrived at the exact location. In this blog article, you are going to know a finalized list of the ideal hotel that is basically situated in the Meridian town. Also, a directional link from your...
Hilarious Viral TikTok Mocks ‘Types of Idahoans’ by Hometown
Oh, Idaho--it never stops. What's not to love about this place? We have some of the greatest wilderness, literally, on the planet. Our people (for the most part) are very kind, and we have arguably the most unique access to "all of it" in the entire nation. Yet somehow, amid...
“Get Ready to Rock: Boise Music Festival Returns with Epic Lineup”
Although we're in the depths of winter and the days are long, Idaho's largest one-day music festival is back with the best lineup of all time. We'll find out if you agree with that statement in a moment. What is the Boise Music Festival?. The Boise Music Festival is a...
10 of the Best Places for Tater Tots in the Boise Area
I feel like today was made specifically for Idaho… because it’s National Tater Tot Day! We recently discovered the #1 family recipe in Idaho is actually tater tots. So, of course, we’ve gotta celebrate this day. And, if anyone knows a little something about potatoes, it’s Idahoans.
Boise Music Festival’s 2023 Lineup Announced
The Boise Music Festival has become one of the summer's must-see events. Every year, the festival brings quality entertainment for an unbelievable value. Music lovers from virtually every genre can see local and national acts throughout a full day at Expo Idaho. Families can experience the music together but also enjoy the carnival that happens at the same time. Last year, a cornhole tournament was added to the event, loaded with prizes and fun.
Current, former Amazon employees react to OSHA citation
IDAHO, USA — On Jan. 31, the U.S. Department of Labor issued a citation for Amazon's fulfillment center in Nampa, stating the company created an unsafe work environment. Now, current and former employees are speaking out about the working conditions in Nampa. "You're doing a physical job," current employee...
KTVB
7's HERO: Kayla's Journey
STAR, Idaho — On January 6th, 2023, life was forever changed for the Schmidt family of Star, Idaho. That is the night sisters Emily, 17, and Kayla,15, went out to grab dinner with friends. They hit a parked excavator head-on just down the street from the family's home. It was parked in the right lane in a construction zone, but the thick fog that night made it difficult to see.
Gas In Boise Has Skyrocketed In 30 Days. Who’s To Blame?
It's been kind of nice driving in the Treasure Valley (please save your traffic jokes, we know.) In the last part of 2022, we were paying less per gallon at gas stations around Idaho, and there was much rejoicing. Citizens took to the streets in celebration, holding neighborhood cookouts, pop-up...
Adorable Retriever Mixes in Boise (National Golden Retriever Day)
Today is National Golden Retriever Day, and while the dogs below aren't all purebred Golden Retrievers, they ARE purebred happy and adorable retriever mixes that are currently available for adoption at the Idaho Humane Society and West Valley Humane Society. Keep scrolling for pictures and details about these beautiful pups...
Luxurious Retreat Awaits Just 7 Hours From Boise For Wine Lovers
How would you like to spend the weekend at a winery in beautiful Oregon?. This Airbnb would give you and 30 of your closest friends the opportunity to come together for a weekend at a luxury villa with over 46 acres in the heart of the Oregon Wine Country. The property consists of 8 luxury suites out of the 11 bedrooms for your friends and family.
Small Town Is Home to the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Idaho
We recently shared a list of “15 Really Frigid Reasons You Shouldn’t Move to Boise” on Facebook. While it was meant to be a joke, our friends on the other side of state were quick to check in with just how cold it was where they were at.
6 Reasons Why Idaho Would Shoot Down Sneaky Chinese Spy Balloon
The saga of the Chinese spy balloon invading our national air space is over, thanks to the work of the US Military. The balloon was shot down Saturday by US Fighter Jets, and now the intelligence community will do their best to find out what the Chinese Communists were up to flying their balloon over America.
Post Register
Meridian Police report increase in Microsoft scams
MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — Meridian Police Department reports seeing an uptick in Microsoft Scams, according to a Facebook post. The department says victims are receiving pop-ups or emails stating they have an issue with their computer and are given a number to call to resolve the issue. The scammer...
MIX 106
Boise, ID
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 106 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0