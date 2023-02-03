ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'No Drinking': Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Caught Bickering At Grammys MOMENTS Before They Notice Cameras On Them

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were caught bickering at the 2023 Grammy Awards moments before they noticed all eyes were on them, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a now-viral clip shared on social media, the Hustlers actress and her husband of nearly seven months appeared to be having a tense exchange while Trevor Noah was hosting the ceremony.Bennifer tied the knot last summer on July 16. After eloping in Sin City, they had a second ceremony at his Georgia estate for friends, family, and loved ones to attend.In the video, JLo can be seen telling her counterpart "no drinking" during the star-studded...
Madonna Bashes Haters At Grammys As Viewers Beg Her 'Plastic' Face To 'Get Off The Stage': 'No One Likes You' — See Pics

Madonna graced her fans with an on-stage arrival at the 2023 Grammy Awards. However, the "Material Girl" singer's haters immediately begged for the cameras to pan away from the artist's absurd ensemble.As she took to the microphone to announce Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance, the Queen of Pop asked the crowd, "Who wants to start some controversy?" before thanking "all the troublemakers out there" for taking a stand against societal norms.The "Like a Virgin" crooner had her hair tied in two tightly braided buns, as she opted for white button-up shirt, fishnet gloves and a black tie layered beneath...
90 Day Fiance’s Loren shows incredible postpartum weight loss progress

90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik has taken to Instagram to share her incredible postpartum weight loss progress 5 months after giving birth to her third child in three years. Loren and her husband Alexei Brovarnik have been fan favorites ever since they were introduced to us on 90 Day...
The Psychology of Sad Songs - How Music Connects Us with Our Pain

When all hope is gone, you know sad songs say so much. — Elton John. Sad songs have long been a staple in music, with many people turning to them in times of despondency or heartbreak. But why do we find solace in listening to songs that make us feel worse? Well, it turns out there are distinct psychological mechanisms behind our preference for sad music.
Here’s why going out and talking to people can prevent dementia

MONTREAL, Quebec — Loneliness and social isolation can increase the risk of developing dementia, a new study explains. Researchers in Canada say the risk factors of Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias (ADRD) include smoking, excessive drinking, poor sleep, and a lack of frequent exercise. Their study reveals that people with these habits have greater odds of being lonely and lacking social support.
Getting a handle on anxiety attacks

Anxiety affects millions of people worldwide. The Anxiety & Depression Association of America indicates anxiety disorders are the most common mental illness in the United States, affecting 40 million adults […]
New study reveals people with autism are more sensitive to pain

BOSTON - For many years, it was assumed that people with autism were less sensitive to pain, but a new study finds the opposite is true. Experts would often point to the tendency of many people with autism to inflict harm on themselves as evidence that they were indifferent to pain. But in this study, researchers in Israel examined the pain thresholds of 52 adults with high-functioning autism and found that people with autism were not only hypersensitive to pain but were also less capable of suppressing pain. In fact, self-harm behaviors may be an attempt to dull pain with pain. The scientists say this is important information for people who care for this population to understand.
Chance the Rapper's Daughters, Kensli and Marli, Are Practically His Twins

Chance the Rapper and his wife, Kirsten Corley, have some adorable little girls. The couple, who first met when they were just 9 years old, tied the knot in a Newport Beach, CA, ceremony back in 2019 after less than a year of being engaged. Though they welcomed their first child, daughter Kensli, in 2015, their second daughter, Marli, arrived a few months after their wedding.
The Meaning of Dreams: A Sleep Expert Explains Common Dreams and Why We Have Them

Sleep is vital to your overall health and well-being. Your body needs sleep not only to rest and recharge, but to regulate your metabolism and brain function. If you're like me, your brain feels anything but relaxed when you sleep because it's too busy cooking up wild and strange scenarios in the form of dreams. Though it's easy to understand why we sleep each night, it's much more difficult to explain why we dream and how to interpret those dreams, especially if they're outlandish or terrifying.
Why Some Couples Play “Hot Potato” With Anxiety

People who are more anxious try to give some of their anxiety to those who are less anxious. Anxiety tends to be polarized into rigid gender roles in heterosexual couples. Some men try to "solve" their female partner's anxiety in order to avoid feeling negative emotions themselves. Accepting more of...
Mum praised for trick that gets children to sleep 12 hours a night

It can definitely be a bit of a hassle getting your little ones to sleep throughout the night. However, one mum is being commended for her method in getting children to sleep a full 12 hours. The internet is calling her 'super-mum'. The mum in question, Sophie Middleton, has parents...
