FOX 40 News WICZ TV
DeSantis appointees would oversee Disney's theme parks under bill to revamp Reedy Creek
Gov. Ron DeSantis may soon get to pick the people who govern Disney's Orlando-area theme parks, a move that would give the Republican leader new authority over the state's largest employer and a recent political foe. Republican lawmakers on Monday unveiled a bill to turn over control of Disney's special...
Port Crane Man Charged with DWI
A Port Crane man was charged after a two-vehicle crash on February 3rd. According to the Broome County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred on Route 7 in the Town of Colesville and no one was injured. The office says one of the drivers had slurred speech, poor physical coordination and...
Maine-Endwell's Policare, Woolfolk, DeSantis, Gallagher Given State Championship Awards
The New York State High School Coaches Association has named their 2022 State Championship game awards, which saw a couple of Spartans receive recognition after their performance against Pleasantville in the Class B title game. Quarterback Anthony Policare took home the Offensive Player of the Game, Tyrell Woolfolk win the...
Waverly QB Joey Tomasso named Class "C" Player of the Year by NYS High School Football Coaches Association
(Photo courtesy of VSE Athletics, via Twitter) The New York State High School Football Coaches Association has announced its annual awards for high school coaches and players following the conclusion of the 2022 season in December. Section IV's own Joey Tomasso, a Quarterback for the Waverly Wolverines was named the...
