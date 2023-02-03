ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Port Crane Man Charged with DWI

A Port Crane man was charged after a two-vehicle crash on February 3rd. According to the Broome County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred on Route 7 in the Town of Colesville and no one was injured. The office says one of the drivers had slurred speech, poor physical coordination and...
PORT CRANE, NY

