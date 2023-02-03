February is set aside to recall the accomplishments and struggles of Black people across the nation. For one African American leader in Rhode Island, one month isn’t enough. "There's no history without Black history. Black folks have been every part of American history, through its sordid and ugly past to the present. So that fact that history has been somewhat whitewashed, we have to accept that," said Jim Vincent, former president of the NAACP Providence Branch.

