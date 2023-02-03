Read full article on original website
Boston man charged with distributing fentanyl, accused of selling drug for cash
A Boston man has been charged with distributing fentanyl, U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins said Monday.
fallriverreporter.com
Rhode Island/Mass. officials: Dominican national facing deportation after admitting to involvement in drug conspiracy, several kilos seized
A Dominican national detained on drug trafficking charges since March 28, 2022, admitted recently to a federal judge that he acted as a member of a criminal drug conspiracy when he attempted to retrieve U.S. Priority Mail packages containing cocaine intended for later distribution, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.
Turnto10.com
Providence man found guilty of murder in shooting over drug dispute
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A man was found guilty of the 2021 murder of a Smithfield man following a drug transaction in Providence County Superior Court, Attorney General Peter Neronha announced Monday. Johnny Xaykosy, 32, of Providence, was found guilty of second-degree murder after a week-long jury trial. He...
newbedfordguide.com
More charges brought against four Boston Police Officers involved in overtime fraud scheme
‘Four Boston Police Officers have been charged in a superseding indictment in connection with an ongoing investigation of overtime fraud at the Boston Police Department’s (BPD) evidence warehouse. Lieutenant Timothy Torigian, 57, of Walpole; Sergeant Robert Twitchell (retired), 61, of Norton; Officer Henry Doherty (retired), 64, of Dorchester; and...
Prison for ex-Worcester postal supervisor who stole cocaine from mail
A Worcester man who was a supervisor for the U.S. Postal Service will spend over a year in prison for stealing packages of cocaine from the mail at least eight times. Kevin Dombroski, 43, was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Court Judge Mark G. Mastroianni to 13 months in prison and three years of supervised release, the Office of U.S. Attorney Rachael S. Rollins said. Dombroski pleaded guilty to one count of theft of mail by an employee of the U.S. Postal Service in August 2022.
Boston Police officers face additional charges connected to overtime fraud scheme
The defendants allegedly embezzled money by lying about overtime work at the department's evidence facility. Four Boston Police officers are facing new charges for their roles in an overtime fraud scandal that was first made public in 2020. The new charges were contained in a superseding indictment this week, and...
ABC6.com
Coventry man arrested on weapons charges
COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — Coventry police said Monday they arrested a man for possession of illegal weapons and accessories. George Blais, 55, was stopped on Jan. 29 for traffic violations, police said. The officer who stopped Blais said he saw weapon accessories partially covered by a blanket and conducted...
Webster man charged in October killing on Burncoat Street in Worcester
WORCESTER — A Webster man is facing a murder charge in connection with the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old man on Burncoat Street in October. Berny A. Calderon Jr., 25, is being charged with murdering Andrew T. Barley of Worcester. Calderon made his first appearance in court Jan. 4,...
Lindsay Clancy’s attorney says number of drugs she was prescribed ‘stunning’
Attorney Kevin Reddington called the number of medications his client Lindsay Clancy was prescribed “stunning” on Friday. Clancy faces homicide and strangulation charges following the deaths of her 5-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son last week, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz first announced Jan. 25.
New Bedford Drug Dealer Arrested After Allegedly Hitting Police Cruiser
NEW BEDFORD — A New Bedford drug dealer and career criminal has been arrested on multiple narcotics and vehicle charges after allegedly trying to flee from police and hitting a cruiser in the process. Police said organized crime detectives arrested 47-year-old Jose Fernandez after trying to search his 83...
Turnto10.com
Wanted man arrested in suspected cocaine trafficking
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — A man with an active warrant out of Sanford, Maine was arrested by New Bedford police detectives in connection to cocaine trafficking on Saturday. Police said officers were patrolling in the city's south end when they pulled over a vehicle with an expired inspection...
iheart.com
RI high school solicits funds for cartel human smuggler.
Stefani Harvey, assistant principal at Mount Pleasant High School in Providence, reportedly sent out an email last week asking for donations to pay a human smuggling cartel for trafficking a student over the Mexican border. The email was sent to staff asking for them to contribute to the student's "coyotes." Stefani claimed coyotes are "A group that helps people." Activist Mom "Domestic Terrorist" Nicole Solas shares the shocking details of this outrageous fundraiser in the podcast below.
ABC6.com
Family party in Cranston ends with domestic dispute, multiple arrests
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A family party in Cranston took a turn for the worse when a domestic dispute resulted in two arrests. Cranston Police Department Maj. Todd Patalano said an officer at the scene called for immediate back-up as he “engaged physically” with multiple people who were under the influence.
Turnto10.com
Jim Vincent says Black history transcends a single month, but that observance is important
February is set aside to recall the accomplishments and struggles of Black people across the nation. For one African American leader in Rhode Island, one month isn’t enough. "There's no history without Black history. Black folks have been every part of American history, through its sordid and ugly past to the present. So that fact that history has been somewhat whitewashed, we have to accept that," said Jim Vincent, former president of the NAACP Providence Branch.
WCVB
Four Massachusetts police officers added to suspension list by new POST Commission
BOSTON — Four police officers from three departments were added to a suspension list this week by the Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission. The additional names expand the list to a total of 19 officers. The POST Commission is charged with creating a mandatory certification process for...
DA investigating after Easton officer fires gun during stand-off, woman found deceased
The Bristol County District Attorney’s office is investigating after a member of the Easton Police Department fired their gun during a stand-off at a home in which the barricaded woman was found deceased Sunday.
thisweekinworcester.com
Worcester Postal Supervisor Sentenced for Stealing Packages Containing Cocaine
BOSTON - A former supervisor for the U.S. Postal Service in Worcester was sentenced in federal court on Thursday for stealing packages containing cocaine on at least eight occasions. Kevin Dombroski, 43, of Worcester, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Mark G. Mastroianni to 13 months in prison and...
Lawyer for Duxbury mother accused of murdering her three children says she was over medicated
Just days before Lindsay Clancy is set to be arraigned for the murders of her three young children in Duxbury, her lawyer is revealing new details of the struggles he says she and her family were facing in the months, weeks, and days leading up to the deaths.
Rhode Island woman accused of killing father with garden shears
A Rhode Island woman is accused of killing her father with a pair of garden shears earlier this week, authorities said.
Turnto10.com
Police officer on paid leave after fatally shooting armed woman in Easton home
EASTON, Mass. (WJAR) — An Easton Police Officer is on paid leave after shooting and killing an armed woman on Sunday. The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said the woman threatened to kill police and herself after overdosing on insulin. According to the DA's office, 56-year-old Marianna Griffith's...
