ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taunton, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fallriverreporter.com

Rhode Island/Mass. officials: Dominican national facing deportation after admitting to involvement in drug conspiracy, several kilos seized

A Dominican national detained on drug trafficking charges since March 28, 2022, admitted recently to a federal judge that he acted as a member of a criminal drug conspiracy when he attempted to retrieve U.S. Priority Mail packages containing cocaine intended for later distribution, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Providence man found guilty of murder in shooting over drug dispute

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A man was found guilty of the 2021 murder of a Smithfield man following a drug transaction in Providence County Superior Court, Attorney General Peter Neronha announced Monday. Johnny Xaykosy, 32, of Providence, was found guilty of second-degree murder after a week-long jury trial. He...
PROVIDENCE, RI
MassLive.com

Prison for ex-Worcester postal supervisor who stole cocaine from mail

A Worcester man who was a supervisor for the U.S. Postal Service will spend over a year in prison for stealing packages of cocaine from the mail at least eight times. Kevin Dombroski, 43, was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Court Judge Mark G. Mastroianni to 13 months in prison and three years of supervised release, the Office of U.S. Attorney Rachael S. Rollins said. Dombroski pleaded guilty to one count of theft of mail by an employee of the U.S. Postal Service in August 2022.
WORCESTER, MA
ABC6.com

Coventry man arrested on weapons charges

COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — Coventry police said Monday they arrested a man for possession of illegal weapons and accessories. George Blais, 55, was stopped on Jan. 29 for traffic violations, police said. The officer who stopped Blais said he saw weapon accessories partially covered by a blanket and conducted...
COVENTRY, RI
Turnto10.com

Wanted man arrested in suspected cocaine trafficking

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — A man with an active warrant out of Sanford, Maine was arrested by New Bedford police detectives in connection to cocaine trafficking on Saturday. Police said officers were patrolling in the city's south end when they pulled over a vehicle with an expired inspection...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
iheart.com

RI high school solicits funds for cartel human smuggler.

Stefani Harvey, assistant principal at Mount Pleasant High School in Providence, reportedly sent out an email last week asking for donations to pay a human smuggling cartel for trafficking a student over the Mexican border. The email was sent to staff asking for them to contribute to the student's "coyotes." Stefani claimed coyotes are "A group that helps people." Activist Mom "Domestic Terrorist" Nicole Solas shares the shocking details of this outrageous fundraiser in the podcast below.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Family party in Cranston ends with domestic dispute, multiple arrests

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A family party in Cranston took a turn for the worse when a domestic dispute resulted in two arrests. Cranston Police Department Maj. Todd Patalano said an officer at the scene called for immediate back-up as he “engaged physically” with multiple people who were under the influence.
CRANSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Jim Vincent says Black history transcends a single month, but that observance is important

February is set aside to recall the accomplishments and struggles of Black people across the nation. For one African American leader in Rhode Island, one month isn’t enough. "There's no history without Black history. Black folks have been every part of American history, through its sordid and ugly past to the present. So that fact that history has been somewhat whitewashed, we have to accept that," said Jim Vincent, former president of the NAACP Providence Branch.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Police officer on paid leave after fatally shooting armed woman in Easton home

EASTON, Mass. (WJAR) — An Easton Police Officer is on paid leave after shooting and killing an armed woman on Sunday. The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said the woman threatened to kill police and herself after overdosing on insulin. According to the DA's office, 56-year-old Marianna Griffith's...
EASTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy