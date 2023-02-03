Read full article on original website
Country music’s Ashley McBryde, Chapel Hart lead music lineup for one of Mississippi’s most anticipated spring festivals
One of Mississippi’s most anticipated arts spring festivals announced the music lineup for the weekend of art demonstrations and entertainment venues. The Double Decker Arts Festival in Oxford released its 2023 music lineup on Thursday. The weekend’s music lineup features county singer Ashley McBryde, southern rock artist Marcus King...
2023 Double Decker Arts Festival Artwork, Musical Lineup Revealed
Grammy award-nominated artist, performer and songwriter, Marcus King, will be this year’s headliner at the 26th Annual Double Decker Arts Festival on April 28 and 29. Taking its name from the town’s authentic double-decker bus imported from England in 1994, the two-day festival is the recipient of more than 25 awards, including the 2022 Best Large Festival by the Mississippi Tourism Association, Best Festival by Mississippi Magazine and a Top 20 event by the Southeast Tourism Society, Double Decker brings in over 75,000 attendees for a weekend celebrating food, music and the arts.
Young Alumna Gives Back to School of Accountancy
Stephanie Jennings Teague, of Chicago, sees her commitment of $100,000 to the Patterson School of Accountancy’s new building at the University of Mississippi as a means of saying “thank you.”. “It is a way to show a small token of my appreciation to Ole Miss, the faculty and...
Using Oral Histories as an ‘Avenue to Difficult Truth-telling’
Sarah Rodriguez engages with people through her work as an oral historian, honing skills such as honesty and empathy building. She also enjoys connecting with them over a meal, which is not surprising, given her job with the Southern Foodways Alliance. “I like to meet people for drinks and a...
Women’s Tennis Reschedules Tennessee State, Cancels Kennesaw State Match
Ole Miss women’s tennis has rescheduled its previously postponed doubleheader against Tennessee State, and has cancelled its match against Kennesaw State originally scheduled for Feb. 24. The Rebels will now face the Tennessee State Tigers on Sat., Feb. 25, with match times and location to be set at a...
Ole Miss Heads to Athens to Face Georgia
The Ole Miss men’s basketball team remains on the road as they travel to Athens to take on the Georgia Bulldogs on Tuesday night. The tipoff is set for 6 p.m. CT and can be watched on the SEC Network. Ole Miss (9-14, 1-9 SEC) comes off an 74-71...
Mississippi's 'Crown Prince' is Returning: College Baseball Season is on the Horizon
What is it that makes baseball such an attraction in the state of Mississippi, and what do we expect from this season in the Magnolia State?
Gaming Destinations Draw a Full House
Refreshing drinks, scrumptious food, can’t-miss shows and thrilling games — there’s nothing like a casino to entertain a crowd. Excellent gaming destinations of various sizes can be found throughout the U.S., and each location provides visitors with one-of-a-kind experiences. Here are five places you and your group need to explore.
Fans of Mississippi hard rock band mourn death of bass player who died after medical emergency on stage
Fans of a Mississippi hard rock and alternative rock band are in mourning after the band’s bass player had a medical emergency on stage and died after being attended to by emergency medical personnel. Members of the band Seeking 7 from Tupelo expressed their grief and shock after bass...
Where to Eat in Oxford, Mississippi: 11 Yummy Suggestions – Wherever I May Roam
Oxford is a beautiful small town in North Mississippi and home to the University of Mississippi (more commonly referred to as Ole Miss). It has a rich history, unique shopping, and fantastic local eats. With a daughter attending school there and frequently revisiting after graduation, we are well versed on where to eat in Oxford Mississippi for a darned good meal. Here is our list of the…
Ole Miss Men’s Basketball On Losing End Of Tight Battle At Vanderbilt, 74-71
Grabbing the lead one more time with just under seven minutes remaining before falling by three, the Ole Miss men’s basketball team came up short at Vanderbilt on Saturday 74-71 at Memorial Gymnasium. The Rebels (9-14, 1-9 SEC) stepped out in front early twice thanks to Amaree Abram, as...
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Jan. 31-Feb. 6
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Waffle House #1313 – […]
Chance of Strong Storms Wednesday; Chilly Temps This Weekend
Rain returns this week as a cold front arrives in Lafayette County on Wednesday. Today will reach a high of about 65 degrees with the low tonight around 48 degrees. Tuesday has a slight change, 20 percent, of some rain showers afternoon. It will be mostly cloud; however, and the high should reach about 63 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Holly Springs outages continue days after ice storm
HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — People in parts of northern Mississippi are still dealing with the fallout following last week’s ice storm. For many living in Holly Springs, Mississippi, the last six days have tested their patience after the ice storm knocked out their power. “We be without power all the time, maybe two hours or […]
MS governor sending crews to Holly Springs to restore power
UPDATE: Governor Tate Reeves is sending the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency to Holly Springs and surrounding areas in order to restore power. They released the following statement on Twitter:“At the direction of Governor Reeves, MEMA’s State Coordinating Officers is en route to Marshall County to assess the ongoing power outages. MEMA ha activated out State […]
Mall at Barnes Crossing | Shopping mall in Tupelo, Mississippi
Mall at Barnes Crossing is a super regional shopping mall located northeast of downtown Tupelo, Mississippi. It is managed and partially owned by David Hocker & Associates and is home to over 90 specialty shops, 5 anchor store tenants, an 8-screen Cinemark movie theater, and a 600-seat food court. The anchor stores are Barnes & Noble, Jos. A. Bank, JCPenney, Ulta Beauty, 2 Belk stores, Cinemark, and Dick's Sporting Goods.
Power restoration work to start Monday morning for Holly Springs residents
HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — Power restoration efforts will start Monday morning for Holly Springs residents who have been in the dark since Jan. 31. Northcentral Electric Cooperative has been called upon by the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) to assist in power restoration for customers. Initial damage and material...
Holly Springs Utility Company leaves customers figuratively and literally in the dark
MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Since the start of the ice storm that swept through the Mid-South this week, customers of Holly Springs Utility Department (HSUD) have been calling, emailing, and messaging our newsroom, frustrated with the lack of communication coming from the utility company on when their power will be restored.
Rebels Jump Back on Track with Win Over Gators, 68-42
Once Ole Miss snagged the lead in the first quarter, there was no looking back as the Rebels went on hold their seventh opponent under 50 points this season to defeat Florida, 68-42, from the SJB Pavilion on Sunday. Ole Miss (19-5, 8-3 SEC) ran past Florida (14-9, 3-9 SEC)...
