Oxford, MS

Magnolia State Live

Country music’s Ashley McBryde, Chapel Hart lead music lineup for one of Mississippi’s most anticipated spring festivals

One of Mississippi’s most anticipated arts spring festivals announced the music lineup for the weekend of art demonstrations and entertainment venues. The Double Decker Arts Festival in Oxford released its 2023 music lineup on Thursday. The weekend’s music lineup features county singer Ashley McBryde, southern rock artist Marcus King...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

2023 Double Decker Arts Festival Artwork, Musical Lineup Revealed

Grammy award-nominated artist, performer and songwriter, Marcus King, will be this year’s headliner at the 26th Annual Double Decker Arts Festival on April 28 and 29. Taking its name from the town’s authentic double-decker bus imported from England in 1994, the two-day festival is the recipient of more than 25 awards, including the 2022 Best Large Festival by the Mississippi Tourism Association, Best Festival by Mississippi Magazine and a Top 20 event by the Southeast Tourism Society, Double Decker brings in over 75,000 attendees for a weekend celebrating food, music and the arts.
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Young Alumna Gives Back to School of Accountancy

Stephanie Jennings Teague, of Chicago, sees her commitment of $100,000 to the Patterson School of Accountancy’s new building at the University of Mississippi as a means of saying “thank you.”. “It is a way to show a small token of my appreciation to Ole Miss, the faculty and...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Using Oral Histories as an ‘Avenue to Difficult Truth-telling’

Sarah Rodriguez engages with people through her work as an oral historian, honing skills such as honesty and empathy building. She also enjoys connecting with them over a meal, which is not surprising, given her job with the Southern Foodways Alliance. “I like to meet people for drinks and a...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Women’s Tennis Reschedules Tennessee State, Cancels Kennesaw State Match

Ole Miss women’s tennis has rescheduled its previously postponed doubleheader against Tennessee State, and has cancelled its match against Kennesaw State originally scheduled for Feb. 24. The Rebels will now face the Tennessee State Tigers on Sat., Feb. 25, with match times and location to be set at a...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss Heads to Athens to Face Georgia

The Ole Miss men’s basketball team remains on the road as they travel to Athens to take on the Georgia Bulldogs on Tuesday night. The tipoff is set for 6 p.m. CT and can be watched on the SEC Network. Ole Miss (9-14, 1-9 SEC) comes off an 74-71...
OXFORD, MS
grouptravelleader.com

Gaming Destinations Draw a Full House

Refreshing drinks, scrumptious food, can’t-miss shows and thrilling games — there’s nothing like a casino to entertain a crowd. Excellent gaming destinations of various sizes can be found throughout the U.S., and each location provides visitors with one-of-a-kind experiences. Here are five places you and your group need to explore.
TUNICA, MS
biloxinewsevents.com

Where to Eat in Oxford, Mississippi: 11 Yummy Suggestions – Wherever I May Roam

Oxford is a beautiful small town in North Mississippi and home to the University of Mississippi (more commonly referred to as Ole Miss). It has a rich history, unique shopping, and fantastic local eats. With a daughter attending school there and frequently revisiting after graduation, we are well versed on where to eat in Oxford Mississippi for a darned good meal. Here is our list of the…
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Jan. 31-Feb. 6

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Waffle House #1313 – […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
hottytoddy.com

Chance of Strong Storms Wednesday; Chilly Temps This Weekend

Rain returns this week as a cold front arrives in Lafayette County on Wednesday. Today will reach a high of about 65 degrees with the low tonight around 48 degrees. Tuesday has a slight change, 20 percent, of some rain showers afternoon. It will be mostly cloud; however, and the high should reach about 63 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
WREG

Holly Springs outages continue days after ice storm

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — People in parts of northern Mississippi are still dealing with the fallout following last week’s ice storm. For many living in Holly Springs, Mississippi, the last six days have tested their patience after the ice storm knocked out their power. “We be without power all the time, maybe two hours or […]
HOLLY SPRINGS, MS
WJTV 12

MS governor sending crews to Holly Springs to restore power

UPDATE: Governor Tate Reeves is sending the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency to Holly Springs and surrounding areas in order to restore power. They released the following statement on Twitter:“At the direction of Governor Reeves, MEMA’s State Coordinating Officers is en route to Marshall County to assess the ongoing power outages. MEMA ha activated out State […]
HOLLY SPRINGS, MS
tourcounsel.com

Mall at Barnes Crossing | Shopping mall in Tupelo, Mississippi

Mall at Barnes Crossing is a super regional shopping mall located northeast of downtown Tupelo, Mississippi. It is managed and partially owned by David Hocker & Associates and is home to over 90 specialty shops, 5 anchor store tenants, an 8-screen Cinemark movie theater, and a 600-seat food court. The anchor stores are Barnes & Noble, Jos. A. Bank, JCPenney, Ulta Beauty, 2 Belk stores, Cinemark, and Dick's Sporting Goods.
TUPELO, MS
hottytoddy.com

Rebels Jump Back on Track with Win Over Gators, 68-42

Once Ole Miss snagged the lead in the first quarter, there was no looking back as the Rebels went on hold their seventh opponent under 50 points this season to defeat Florida, 68-42, from the SJB Pavilion on Sunday. Ole Miss (19-5, 8-3 SEC) ran past Florida (14-9, 3-9 SEC)...
OXFORD, MS

