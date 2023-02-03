ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

99.5 WKDQ

3 Things I Didn’t Know About DUI Checkpoints in Indiana

We are fortunate to live in a time where innovation has given us multiple options to get home safely after going out for drinks beyond calling a cab or having someone in the group volunteer to not have any alcohol so they can be the designated driver for the night. While those two options are still perfectly good, and better than no options at all, the rise of ride-sharing services, Uber and Lyft, over the past several years has made it even easier to get home in a way other than driving yourself because you "only had a few," or you don't think you're that bad. However, as we know, many people push their luck and try to drive themselves home regardless of how many drinks they've had. As long as that continues, law enforcement across Indiana will continue to set up DUI checkpoints in an effort to keep the roads safe. I've always assumed that if you see a checkpoint on the road, you are required to go through it. But, that's not the case. As it turns out, you do have rights.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Fentanyl billboard goes up on I-65

There’s a brand-new billboard featuring 60 faces of kids, sisters, and brothers killed by fentanyl. There are 90 billboards up across the country, but this is the first in Indiana. It’s a public service announcement, trying to bring change to an epidemic here in Indiana, and nationwide. Sandy Geralds lost her daughter to a fentanyl poisoning and joined Angela in the studio to share her story, and the message behind the billboard.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Retired Indiana state trooper hit, killed by car in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A retired Indiana state trooper died last week after being hit by a car in Lafayette. Theodore Dudzinski, 87, was attempting to cross North Ninth Street near the intersection with Ferry Street just before 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, when he stepped into the path of a car.
LAFAYETTE, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana introduces firearm safety bills for 2023 legislative session

Indiana legislators have introduced multiple firearm safety bills for the 2023 legislative session aimed at reducing gun violence and implementing safety measures within the state. The bills would introduce new measures for safe firearm storage, carrying and purchasing weapons and training for school corporations. Here’s a rundown on four main pieces of legislation.
INDIANA STATE
city-countyobserver.com

Attorney General Todd Rokita invites Hoosiers to visit IndianaUnclaimed.gov for National Unclaimed Property Day

Attorney General Todd Rokita invites Hoosiers to visit IndianaUnclaimed.gov or text CLAIM to 46220 to see what types of treasures await you on National Unclaimed Property Day. “Protecting Hoosiers’ liberty is my office’s top priority,” Attorney General Rokita said. “Returningunclaimed property to the rightful owners is just one way we carry out this larger mission. Who knows — you might find $5 or $1,000, but it’s worth a look.”
INDIANA STATE
Outsider.com

Three Arrested in Night Hunting Incident in Indiana

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) recently arrested three Indianapolis residents after they were caught illegally hunting at night and from a roadway. The arrest happened on Saturday night around 8:00 p.m. The suspects in question are Biak Sang, Hrang Lian, and Ro Hmung Lian. WTHI-TV 10 shared the story first.
INDIANA STATE
regionnewssource.org

Valparaiso Police Investigating Report of Overnight Gun Shots

The Valparaiso Police are investigating the report of multiple gun shots heard in the area of Morgan Boulevard and Elm Street in the overnight hours of Sunday, February 5. The reports indicated three loud bangs were heard in the area at approximately 2:15 AM. Police responded at the time of the reports and found no parties in the area and received no report of injuries. There was no information to suggest a further threat existed and it is not believed there is a current danger to public safety, police stated in a release Sunday.
VALPARAISO, IN
Fox 59

Monitoring Chinese Balloon

A suspected Chinese spy balloon is moving east, after being spotted in Montana Thursday. Brian Wilkes tracks the upper-level winds and a potential track of the balloon. A suspected Chinese spy balloon is moving east, after being spotted in Montana Thursday. Brian Wilkes tracks the upper-level winds and a potential track of the balloon.
MONTANA STATE
hometownnewsnow.com

State Police Introduce New K-9 Teams for This Region

(Lowell, IN) - Northwest Indiana has three new K-9 police teams among the State Police ranks. Three troopers and their K-9 partners recently graduated from the Indiana State Police K-9 Academy in Indianapolis. They are:. Trooper William Carlson and his partner Cooper, a German Shepherd. Carlson is a seven-year veteran...
LOWELL, IN

