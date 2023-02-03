Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
abc57.com
South Bend man accused of methamphetamine possession, identity deception
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A South Bend man was arrested in Marshall County early Monday morning on a number of charges, including possession of methamphetamine and identity deception, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 1 a.m., a deputy pulled over a vehicle in the area of U.S. 31...
3 Things I Didn’t Know About DUI Checkpoints in Indiana
We are fortunate to live in a time where innovation has given us multiple options to get home safely after going out for drinks beyond calling a cab or having someone in the group volunteer to not have any alcohol so they can be the designated driver for the night. While those two options are still perfectly good, and better than no options at all, the rise of ride-sharing services, Uber and Lyft, over the past several years has made it even easier to get home in a way other than driving yourself because you "only had a few," or you don't think you're that bad. However, as we know, many people push their luck and try to drive themselves home regardless of how many drinks they've had. As long as that continues, law enforcement across Indiana will continue to set up DUI checkpoints in an effort to keep the roads safe. I've always assumed that if you see a checkpoint on the road, you are required to go through it. But, that's not the case. As it turns out, you do have rights.
YAHOO!
Indiana Supreme Court grants new trial to man convicted in Frank's Place shooting
SOUTH BEND — A man convicted of involuntary manslaughter after a drug deal turned into a robbery outside Frank's Place bar is getting a new trial, the Indiana Supreme Court ruled Thursday. The ruling handed down by the state's top judicial body is the latest turn in the proceedings...
WTHI
House Bill 1198 - Amendment in bill helps protect police from inmates with HIV
INDIANA (WTHI) -An Indiana house bill hopes to take the stigma away from people with HIV. House Bill 1198 would drop certain penalties if someone who was unknowingly HIV positive donated blood. Originally this was a felony. Police in the state were worried the previous language of the bill could...
Missing mom's husband considered 'person of interest' faces extradition to Indiana on unrelated charges
Xavier Breland - a person of interest in his wife Ciera Breland's disappearance - is being extradited back to Indiana from Georgia on unrelated charges.
Fox 59
Fentanyl billboard goes up on I-65
There’s a brand-new billboard featuring 60 faces of kids, sisters, and brothers killed by fentanyl. There are 90 billboards up across the country, but this is the first in Indiana. It’s a public service announcement, trying to bring change to an epidemic here in Indiana, and nationwide. Sandy Geralds lost her daughter to a fentanyl poisoning and joined Angela in the studio to share her story, and the message behind the billboard.
Retired Indiana state trooper hit, killed by car in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A retired Indiana state trooper died last week after being hit by a car in Lafayette. Theodore Dudzinski, 87, was attempting to cross North Ninth Street near the intersection with Ferry Street just before 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, when he stepped into the path of a car.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana introduces firearm safety bills for 2023 legislative session
Indiana legislators have introduced multiple firearm safety bills for the 2023 legislative session aimed at reducing gun violence and implementing safety measures within the state. The bills would introduce new measures for safe firearm storage, carrying and purchasing weapons and training for school corporations. Here’s a rundown on four main pieces of legislation.
WTHR
Possible July 2024 trial for accused Officer Noah Shahnavaz killer
Carl Boards, sits in an Indiana prison waiting to go on trial where he could face the death penalty. Rich Nye spoke with the fallen officer's family.
wbiw.com
Bloomington man sentenced to federal prison for distributing fentanyl in the mail
INDIANAPOLIS – A Bloomington man was sentenced to more than five years in federal prison for distributing fentanyl from a source in California. Jacob Magness, 23, received a sentence of 70 months in prison and four years of probation for the possession and distribution of fentanyl and other drugs.
A push to legalize cannabis in Indiana continues to struggle for a foothold
Despite about a dozen bills at the Statehouse this legislative session, the push to legalize cannabis in Indiana continues to struggle for a foothold. Katie Wiley is the chief legal officer for Stash Ventures, a company lobbying for cannabis legalization. She said taking action at the state level before federal legalization has benefits.
Michigan judge orders trial for former police officer charged in Patrick Lyoya killing
Michigan judge orders trial for former police officer charged in Patrick Lyoya killing. A Michigan judge says a second-degree murder charge against former Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr will go to trial (Feb. 3)
city-countyobserver.com
Attorney General Todd Rokita invites Hoosiers to visit IndianaUnclaimed.gov for National Unclaimed Property Day
Attorney General Todd Rokita invites Hoosiers to visit IndianaUnclaimed.gov or text CLAIM to 46220 to see what types of treasures await you on National Unclaimed Property Day. “Protecting Hoosiers’ liberty is my office’s top priority,” Attorney General Rokita said. “Returningunclaimed property to the rightful owners is just one way we carry out this larger mission. Who knows — you might find $5 or $1,000, but it’s worth a look.”
wrtv.com
Lawsuit filed against Indiana DCS settled out of court for more than $1 million
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Child Services has settled a federal lawsuit after an Indianapolis couple claimed the agency removed their children from their home under false pretenses. The lawsuit claimed two minor children were taken from the home of Adam and Hope Huff in 2018 after the...
McDonald's worker facing charges after attacking delivery driver in Indiana
An employee of a McDonald’s in Portage, Indiana is facing criminal charges after allegedly attacking a Door Dash driver after the driver allegedly got upset over a late order.
Three Arrested in Night Hunting Incident in Indiana
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) recently arrested three Indianapolis residents after they were caught illegally hunting at night and from a roadway. The arrest happened on Saturday night around 8:00 p.m. The suspects in question are Biak Sang, Hrang Lian, and Ro Hmung Lian. WTHI-TV 10 shared the story first.
regionnewssource.org
Valparaiso Police Investigating Report of Overnight Gun Shots
The Valparaiso Police are investigating the report of multiple gun shots heard in the area of Morgan Boulevard and Elm Street in the overnight hours of Sunday, February 5. The reports indicated three loud bangs were heard in the area at approximately 2:15 AM. Police responded at the time of the reports and found no parties in the area and received no report of injuries. There was no information to suggest a further threat existed and it is not believed there is a current danger to public safety, police stated in a release Sunday.
This Indiana city is among the safest in America: report
When you’re thinking about moving to a new city, safety is probably one of the main factors you take into consideration. If Indiana is one of your top states to live in, you are in luck.
Fox 59
Monitoring Chinese Balloon
A suspected Chinese spy balloon is moving east, after being spotted in Montana Thursday. Brian Wilkes tracks the upper-level winds and a potential track of the balloon. A suspected Chinese spy balloon is moving east, after being spotted in Montana Thursday. Brian Wilkes tracks the upper-level winds and a potential track of the balloon.
hometownnewsnow.com
State Police Introduce New K-9 Teams for This Region
(Lowell, IN) - Northwest Indiana has three new K-9 police teams among the State Police ranks. Three troopers and their K-9 partners recently graduated from the Indiana State Police K-9 Academy in Indianapolis. They are:. Trooper William Carlson and his partner Cooper, a German Shepherd. Carlson is a seven-year veteran...
