tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa Set to Take on #2 Houston
GAME #23: TULSA (5-17, 1-10 AAC) at Houston (22-2, 10-1 AAC) Date/Time: Wednesday • Feb. 8, 2023 • 7:00 p.m. (CT) Tulsa – Eric Konkol (Wisconsin-Eau Claire, '00), 1st Season. Houston – Kelvin Sampson (UNC Pembroke, '78), 9th Season. TV: ESPN+ | Matt Pedersen (PXP) and...
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa Volleyball Adds Jasmine Koonts to Coaching Staff
TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa named Jasmine Koonts to the Golden Hurricane volleyball coaching staff as an assistant coach, first-year head coach Lauren Ramatowski announced today. "We are so excited to add Jasmine to our Hurricane Volleyball family," said Ramatowski. "She brings an impressive playing experience with...
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa Men Earn Back-To-Back Wins on Sunday
TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa men's tennis team picked up wins against Texas Tech (2-4) and Oral Roberts (1-5) Sunday in the Michael D. Case Tennis Center. The Golden Hurricane opened with a 4-2 win over Texas Tech and a 7-0 victory over ORU in the nightcap, while winning its third straight match and improving to 4-2 on the year.
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa Unable to Close Out at Purdue
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The University of Tulsa women's tennis team came close but fell short 4-3 against the Purdue Boilermakers (6-0) Sunday in West Lafayette. The loss drops the Golden Hurricane to 5-3 on the year. Tulsa came out strong to start the match, winning the doubles point...
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa Falls to Wichita State 86-75
TULSA, Okla. –– — Tim Dalger scored a career-high 24 points in leading Tulsa's valiant comeback effort in an 86-75 loss against the Wichita State Shockers (12-11, 5-6 AAC) Sunday afternoon in front of 3,764 fans at the Donald W. Reynolds Center. Dalger made 7-of-14 field goals...
tulsahurricane.com
The Tulsa Basketball Radio Show Airs Tonight
The Tulsa Basketball radio show with men's basketball head coach Eric Konkol and women's basketball head coach Angie Nelp will air on Monday from 6:00-7:00 pm on AM1170 The Blitz. The radio show is hosted by the Voice of the Golden Hurricane, Bruce Howard. Coach Nelp's portion of the show is pre-taped due to team travel for the SMU game on Tuesday, but Coach Konkol will be live at Rib Crib at 16th and Harvard.
tulsahurricane.com
Game 23: Tulsa vs. SMU Preview
Tuesday, February 7, 2023 ~ 7:00 pm Central ~ Moody Coliseum ~ Dallas, Texas. Championship Tickets: Get your tickets to the 2023 American Athletic Conference Championship by calling 918.631.4688 today. The Championship is set for March 6-9, 2023, at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, and all-session tickets are just $85.
