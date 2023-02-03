The Tulsa Basketball radio show with men's basketball head coach Eric Konkol and women's basketball head coach Angie Nelp will air on Monday from 6:00-7:00 pm on AM1170 The Blitz. The radio show is hosted by the Voice of the Golden Hurricane, Bruce Howard. Coach Nelp's portion of the show is pre-taped due to team travel for the SMU game on Tuesday, but Coach Konkol will be live at Rib Crib at 16th and Harvard.

