In celebration of new album, Tampa grindcore band Collapsor plays three shows this week

By Ray Roa
 3 days ago
There’s no shortage of opportunities to see Collapsor this week. The Tampa thrash outfit—which recently opened for Napalm Death and Brujería—is part of a very metal edition of Floridian Social’s “State Theatre Sunday” series in St. Pete , and has an opening slot on the Wednesday show at Tampa’s Born Free Pub & Grill (
Long Island tech-death metal band Artificial Brain headlines ).

The show you might want to catch, however, happens on Saturday at Union Hall in Lakeland where Collapsor celebrates the release of an eponymous full-length with a lead single, “Garbage Idols,” that is up there with some of the best metal released in the Bay area over the last 12 months.

Tampa’s own demented god of the Skelecaster, Prince Midnight , opens the show.

Tickets to see Collapsor's album release show in Lakeland, Florida on Saturday, Feb. 4 are on sale at the door for $5.

