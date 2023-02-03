ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YourCentralValley.com

Torrez shows off punching power, Bulldogs win in Vegas

GLENDALE, Ariz. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare’s own Richard Torrez Jr. was back in the ring on Friday night, and the former Olympic silver medalist did not disappoint, as the young heavyweight from the Central Valley delivered an incredible knockout punch. Torrez took on James Bryant, a 37-year-old former football player who played in college and the […]
GLENDALE, AZ
gobulldogs.com

Haener named Reese's Senior Bowl MVP

MOBILE, Ala. - Former Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener was named the 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl Most Valuable Player, following the game at Hancock Whitney Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Haener led the National Team to a 27-10 win in the all-star game. Haener, who split time at quarterback with Malik...
FRESNO, CA
ClutchPoints

7-time Pro Bowl WR AJ Green retires after 11-year career

After an 11-year career highlighted by seven Pro Bowl selections, former Cincinnati Bengals and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver AJ Green announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday. “I’ve never been a man of many words, so I’ll keep this short,” Green wrote in an Instagram farewell post on Monday. “Thank you. Thank you to […] The post 7-time Pro Bowl WR AJ Green retires after 11-year career appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyInYourState

Here Are The 17 Absolute Best Places To Stay In Nevada

Choosing where to stay in Nevada can be a bit of a challenge. On the one hand, the options are endless, especially with slick hotspots like Las Vegas and Reno dotting the horizon. On the other, with so many jaw-dropping natural wonders to explore and posh amenities to swoon over, visitors are spoiled for choice! The Silver State is a fantastic place to visit year-round, so we’ve done the hard work for you. These epic places to stay in Nevada are some of the best and will give you a front-row seat to all of the state’s coolest sights, amenities, and activities no matter what’s on your dream vacation agenda.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Appeal

Jim Hartman: Lombardo: Nevada is back open for business

In his Jan. 23 State of the State address, Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo outlined his ambitious legislative agenda for 2023. He wants to suspend the state gasoline tax for a year, make the single largest education investment in Nevada history, and raise state employees’ pay 12 percent over the next two years.
NEVADA STATE
thatoregonlife.com

The Greater Idaho Movement: A Controversial Effort to Expand State Boundaries

Idaho may soon begin a discussion about absorbing some of its neighboring counties. The Republican state representative from Midvale, Judy Boyle, introduced a joint memorial on Wednesday asking the Democratic-controlled Oregon Legislature to discuss the Greater Idaho movement with the Idaho Legislature. The Greater Idaho Movement has recently gained attention...
IDAHO STATE
actionnews5.com

WATCH: Dog abandoned in desert found living with coyote pack

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KVVU/Gray News) - An all-white dog was spotted living among coyotes in the open Nevada desert for months. Occasionally, the dog, named Ghost, would make his way into nearby neighborhoods with its unlikely friends. According to KVVU, Ghost appeared to not only have been accepted by the...
NEVADA STATE
davisvanguard.org

Bill to Ban ‘Willful Defiance’ School Suspensions Authored by CA State Senator Nancy Skinner

BERKELEY, CA – East Bay State Senator Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley) announced her SB 274 legislation late last week, which would ban the practice of suspending students for minor behavior issues — or “willful defiance” — in public and charter schools in California, grades TK-12. In a prepared statement, Skinner claimed, “SB 274 puts the needs of students first. Instead of kicking them out of school, we owe it to students to figure out what’s causing them to act out and help them fix it.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
OnlyInYourState

The Incredible Buffet In Nevada With Almost As Many Desserts As Main Dishes

Las Vegas, Nevada is a place that gushes excitement in excess. Whether it’s the epic casinos and hotels or the rides and world-class shows, visitors to the famous city expect more of everything. Nowhere is this dream fulfilled more than at the largest buffet in Nevada, the Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars Palace! Not only does this massive buffet have just about anything a hungry diner can think of, they have just as many desserts to choose from, too! Take a sugary trip down The Strip and explore the desserts at Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars Palace for a dining experience like no other.
LAS VEGAS, NV
2news.com

Nevada Army Guard acquires 2 late-model Lakota UH-72B model helicopters

The Nevada Army Guard’s wish list came to fruition during the holiday season with its acquisition of two state-of-the-art UH-72B Lakota helicopters in December. The Nevada Army Guard was one of nine National Guard states to receive two late-model Lakotas to enhance rotary-wing aircraft capabilities across the country, especially in mountainous states.
NEVADA STATE
tiremeetsroad.com

Rental car with California plates spotted in Kalispell, MT with sign informing locals they’re not actually from California

“Don’t California my Montana,” implies Kalispell, Montanan. A local Montanan driving through Kalispell shared a sign they saw on the back of a rental Toyota to the “Useless, Unsuccessful, and/or Unpopular Signage” Facebook group informing locals that, although the Toyota they’re driving has California plates, they themselves aren’t Californians moving into town.
KALISPELL, MT
Tahoe Daily Tribune

One lucky boy to draw straight flush

Nevada is a state of mind. Before you roll the dice, you say, “C’mon, Honey, Baby needs a new pair of shoes!” And everything outside of Las Vegas is Cowboy Nevada, except Incline Village, where we either have two homes or two jobs. Those with one job and one home are rare as a straight flush. I just happen to be one of those lucky boys to draw a straight flush.
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

More Wintry Weather in Northern Nevada, Avalanche Warning for the Sierra

The Sierra Avalanche Center has issued a Backcountry Avalanche Warning for the Sierra Nevada Mountains, as more wintry weather hit Northern Nevada Sunday morning. The warning is set to expire at 7 a.m. Monday morning, February 6. That includes the Greater Lake Tahoe region. The Sierra Avalanche Center says the...
NEVADA STATE
thenevadaindependent.com

Gov. Lombardo turns heads with appointment of Assad to GCB

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo has begun making his first appointments to the state’s many boards and commissions, and this past week’s announcement of George Assad to the Gaming Control Board has drawn more than the usual number of furrowed brows and lines of newsprint. In tandem with the...
NEVADA STATE
OnlyInYourState

11 Amazing Restaurants Along The Northern California Coast You Must Try Before You Die

One of the best things about living in California is being near the ocean. Whether you’re able to walk there from your home or you can drive there in a few hours, all Californians have the ability to wake up and visit the ocean. And what better way to enjoy those ocean views than with a good meal. Make it a day trip to visit one of these oceanfront restaurants! Check out our list of restaurants with amazing ocean views. (These are ordered from north to south).
CALIFORNIA STATE
