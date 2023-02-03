Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Miami man charged with stealing personal information of more than 50 customersUSA DiarioMiami, FL
Dolphins: Five Free Agent TargetsAnthony DiMoroMiami, FL
Shock Video Shows 9-Year-Old Girl Brutally Beaten on School Bus by Older Boys While Students Cheer Them OnAnthony JamesHomestead, FL
This Iconic Florida Restaurant is Known for One Single Menu ItemTravel MavenFlorida State
The 5 highest rated burger restaurants in MiamiAsh JurbergMiami, FL
Related
communitynewspapers.com
Eisinger Law Helps Condo Associations Navigate Realities of Communal Living
For the sheer density of condominiums per ZIP code nationwide, Aventura, Sunny Isles and North Miami Beach top even populous New York City, with Hallandale Beach and Miami Beach running statistically close behind. According to the Community Association Institute, condo living in South Florida shows no signs of slowing down, with Miami leading the way with the greatest number of condo development projects in Florida.
communitynewspapers.com
Statement from Mayor Larisa Svechin on Holocaust Remembrance Day
The City of Sunny Isles Beach commemorates International Holocaust Remembrance Day and the 78th anniversary of the liberation of the German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau. We reflect on those who suffered unspeakable atrocities, including the many Holocaust survivors in the South Florida area and Sunny Isles Beach. As we remember our painful past, we are also reminded of the strength of the human spirit to confront it.
communitynewspapers.com
Six Chambers of Commerce gather for Laugh N’ Lunch at Dania Improv
Talk about a fun afternoon! Randie Shane, Executive Director of the Dania Beach Chamber, recently invited her fellow Chamber leaders from six Chambers to join her members for a Laugh N’ Lunch at the Dania Improv. Joining in on a great afternoon of comedy , lunch and networking were the Hollywood Chamber, Hallandale Beach Chamber, North Miami Beach Chamber, Davie Chamber and the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber.
communitynewspapers.com
Fara Sax, The Community Voice welcomes Dr. Mesut Ozgen and Dr. Federico Bonacossa from FIU GuitART Festival
________________________________________________________________________. FIU School of Music GuitArt runs February 18- 26, The Wertheim Performing Arts Center. For more Miami community news, look no further than Miami Community Newspapers. This Miami online group of newspapers covers a variety of topics about the local community and beyond. Miami’s Community Newspapers offers daily news, online resources, podcasts and other multimedia content to keep readers informed. With topics ranging from local news to community events, Miami’s Community Newspapers is the ideal source for staying up to date with the latest news and happenings in the area. Additionally, the newspaper has exclusive Miami community podcasts, providing listeners with an in-depth look into Miami’s culture. Whether you’re looking for local Miami news, or podcasts about the community, Miami’s Community Newspapers has you covered.
communitynewspapers.com
25th annual Brunch for the Animals at LEVEL THREE in Aventura Mall
The Humane Society of Greater Miami is taking their Brunch for the Animals to the “next level” for its 25th anniversary on Sunday, March 12th, at LEVEL THREE at the Aventura Mall. The animal welfare organization and Aventura Mall invite you to the fabulous LEVEL THREE venue for Miami’s favorite, life-saving brunch and you will not want to miss it.
communitynewspapers.com
Valentine’s Day Love Story : Reuniting octogenarian couple after 41 years
Aventura resident Frank Ures, 81, instantly knew he had met ‘the one’ the night of a fraternity social at the University of Florida in 1960. “Carol was 18, innocent, yet sophisticated with beauty queen potential,” Frank recalls. They quickly fell in love and after five years of dating, planned to wed. Unfortunately, their parents felt they were too young and did not approve.
communitynewspapers.com
South Florida’s own Marvin Samel debuts new film iMordecai – a love letter story to South Florida
Winner of the 2022 Miami Jewish Film Festival Audience Award, iMordecai, is coming to South Florida theaters this February with lots of anticipation. The film, which was directed by Boca Raton’s Marvin Samel, is a feel-good comedy about a Holocaust survivor whose life changes forever when he must face the realities of a modern world – navigating his first iPhone. The film is based on Marvin’s real-life stories of his father Mordecai that accumulated over the years. What originally started as vignettes had developed into real comedic situations with a cinematic feel, and thus iMordecai was born.
communitynewspapers.com
Coconut Grove Arts Festival’s Emerging Artists Program Promotes the Future of Independent Artists
As one of the largest outdoor arts events in Florida draws near, organizers are focused on much more than the weekend’s success. The Coconut Grove Arts Festival Board, its President Monty Trainer, and Executive Director Camille Marchese also manage to keep a keen eye on the roll-out of their various community arts programs – including the recently revamped the Emerging Artists Program.
communitynewspapers.com
Community leader Norman S. Edelcup makes endowed gift to support Golden Gift First Generation Student Scholarships at FIU
Norman S. Edelcup, a longtime North Miami-Dade County community leader and former Mayor of Sunny Isles Beach, has made a gift to establish the Norman S. Edelcup Golden Gift First Generation Scholarship Endowment. The endowment will support first-generation students who live within a five-mile radius of FIU’s Biscayne Bay Campus,...
communitynewspapers.com
FIU Top 10 nationally for students’ economic return on investment
FIU ranks No. 8 nationally for students’ return on investment, according to a newly released ranking. The analysis, done by Degree Choices, used public sources of data to objectively rank more than 2,200 four-year colleges and universities based on the cost of attending and the earnings a student can expect. When compared to students of the same cohort, FIU graduates carry less debt and earn more.
Comments / 0