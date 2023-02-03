Read full article on original website
Body Found at Minnesota Transit Center Opens Murder Investigation
Newport, MN (KROC-AM News)- The discovery of a body at a Minnesota transit center has initiated a murder investigation. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a medical call at the Newport Transit Center, which is about eight miles south of St. Paul, shortly before 11 a.m. Monday. A news release says deputies found a dead man slumped over behind the wheel of an SUV.
One Dead, Two Hurt in Minnesota Snowmobile Crashes
Walker, MN (KROC-AM News)- One rider is dead and two other riders were hurt following a pair of separate snowmobile crashes in northern Minnesota over the weekend. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the crashes Saturday. The fatal crash took place near Staples and the injury crash happened in the Nisswa area.
Three People Injured in Twin Cities House Explosion
East Bethel, MN (KROC-AM News) - Three people were injured this morning when an explosion leveled a home in a Twin Cities suburb. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says the explosion was reported just before 8:30 a.m. in the city of East Bethel. Deputies and personnel from the East Bethel Fire Department responded to the scene and reported finding what appeared to have been an explosion in a home under construction.
Plea Deal For Death of Amish Teenager in Crash Near Preston
Preston, MN (KROC-AM News) - A plea agreement has been worked out with a Hastings man to settle a list of criminal charges connected to a traffic crash in Fillmore County that took the life of an Amish teenager. 40-year-old Joseph Perry has entered guilty pleas to a gross misdemeanor...
Olmsted County Avoiding Staffing Issues Plaguing Other Jails
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Staffing issues have shaken up inmate rosters in two of Minnesota’s county jail this year. The Minnesota Department of Corrections ordered the Beltrami County Jail and Ramsey County Jail to reduce their inmate capacities. In both cases, the DOC said a lack of staffing was creating unsafe conditions for inmates.
Two Minnesota Cities Make The List Of Dirtiest in America
Several years ago, I took a road trip from Minnesota to New Orleans. The farther south I went the dirtier it was. I didn’t notice much litter on the side of the road in Minnesota, Iowa, and Northern Missouri, but from St. Louis on there was a ton of trash. It seemed like every ditch on every highway was covered in trash. It was pretty gross but helped me appreciate the way we take care of our land here in Minnesota even more.
The World’s Most Famous Basketball Team Will Play Three Games in Minnesota
My son and I play a lot of P-I-G in our driveway and one of us always tries some sort of trick shot during each game. They are rarely successful, but we always have fun. I'm pretty excited to watch his face light up when he sees what the Harlem Globetrotters can do on the court. The Globetrotters put on approximately 400 live events each year and will be playing three games in Minnesota next month. Fans will see some amazing ball handling skills, trick shots, and crazy dunks.
Golfing At Minnesota Twins Ballpark? Okay, Set Your Tee Time!
Tee'm up, let'm fly! This summer for one weekend you won't need a batting glove at Target Field. A golf glove will be more appropriate as Upper Deck Golf returns to the home of the Minnesota Twins. The Twins will be on the road June 8 & 9 so fans...
Illinois vs Minnesota Basketball Game Postponed Due to COVID-19
Illinois Fighting Illini and Minnesota Gophers were scheduled to face off in a highly anticipated match-up on Tuesday, February 7th, 2023. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the game has been postponed. The announcement was made by both schools on Monday, February 6th, 2023. Reason for Postponement. The decision...
