KUTV

GALLERY: Rooftop curling in downtown Salt Lake City

Take your curling skills to the Salt Lake City rooftop!. The Hyatt Regency in downtown Salt Lake will be the location for curling and cocktails this weekend. While enjoying the views of the snow capped mountains, hotel leaders said you can embrace your inner Olympic spirit. The event will go...
KUTV

Wildlife officials ask for patience waiting for elk to move off roads, back into hills

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The state has shared an update on how they plan to deal with with elk herds that moved into the Salt Lake Valley. Instead of an organized drive to return the herds to the hills, officials with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said they will let nature take its course — saying the elk are skittish and it isn’t feasible to transport or push them out of the area right now.
KUTV

Multiple crashes prompt road closures along Bangerter Highway

BLUFFDALE, Utah (KUTV) — Several crashes prompted road closures on Bangerter Highway in Bluffdale Monday morning. Officials with the Utah Department of Transportation said that there were multiple crashes in the eastbound lanes of Bangerter at 2700 West shortly before 7:30 a.m. As a result, authorities announced that all...
KUTV

Awning collapses on 6 vehicles under heavy snow at Heber apartment complex

HEBER CITY, Utah (KUTV) — An awning in the parking lot of an apartment complex collapsed onto six cars under the weight of heavy snow. Police responded to Wing Pointe Apartments in Heber City at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. They said five vehicles were under the collapsed awning when they arrived, but a sixth vehicle had been removed prior to officers arriving.
KSLTV

Utah truck driver arrested in California cold case from 1994

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah truck driver has been arrested in connection with a 28-year cold case homicide in California. James William Grimsley, 55, was arrested Thursday by Unified police and members of the Salt Lake City Safe Streets Task Force, the Concord Police Department in California announced Monday.
