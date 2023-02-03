Read full article on original website
WATCH: Moose spotted outside of Salt Lake elementary school, transported safely by DWR
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Students of a Salt Lake City elementary school were kept indoors through recess and lunchtime Monday while a moose took his turn checking out the playground. Representatives of the Granite School District said that the moose was first spotted outside of Eastwood Elementary located...
GALLERY: Rooftop curling in downtown Salt Lake City
Take your curling skills to the Salt Lake City rooftop!. The Hyatt Regency in downtown Salt Lake will be the location for curling and cocktails this weekend. While enjoying the views of the snow capped mountains, hotel leaders said you can embrace your inner Olympic spirit. The event will go...
Wildlife officials ask for patience waiting for elk to move off roads, back into hills
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The state has shared an update on how they plan to deal with with elk herds that moved into the Salt Lake Valley. Instead of an organized drive to return the herds to the hills, officials with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said they will let nature take its course — saying the elk are skittish and it isn’t feasible to transport or push them out of the area right now.
Salt Lake police reportedly watch homeless man attempt to steal luggage from airport
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Concern was raised after law enforcement officials said they watched a homeless man attempt to steal multiple bags from a luggage carousel at the Salt Lake City International Airport Sunday. Officer Sarah Hill with the Salt Lake City Police Department reported that she was...
Multiple crashes prompt road closures along Bangerter Highway
BLUFFDALE, Utah (KUTV) — Several crashes prompted road closures on Bangerter Highway in Bluffdale Monday morning. Officials with the Utah Department of Transportation said that there were multiple crashes in the eastbound lanes of Bangerter at 2700 West shortly before 7:30 a.m. As a result, authorities announced that all...
Awning collapses on 6 vehicles under heavy snow at Heber apartment complex
HEBER CITY, Utah (KUTV) — An awning in the parking lot of an apartment complex collapsed onto six cars under the weight of heavy snow. Police responded to Wing Pointe Apartments in Heber City at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. They said five vehicles were under the collapsed awning when they arrived, but a sixth vehicle had been removed prior to officers arriving.
Officials urge caution after rescuing two who fell through ice at northern Utah reservoir
HUNTSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Two people were rescued after officials said they fell through ice at a reservoir in northern Utah. Weber Fire District crews said they responded with Ogden City Fire, Weber County Heavy Rescue Team, and the Weber County Sheriff’s Office to a water rescue at approximately 6:15 a.m. on Saturday.
Backcountry skier dies after falling 'significant distance' in Little Cottonwood Canyon
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A man has died after officials said he fell a "significant distance" while backcountry skiing in Little Cottonwood Canyon on Saturday. Ken Hansen with the Unified Police Department said a 34-year-old man was skiing near lower Lisa Falls when he lost control and tumbled down the mountain.
Dog adoption fees waived at Utah shelter after surge of owners surrendering dogs
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — From Friday through Sunday, dog adoption fees have been waived at the Humane Society of Utah after the shelter reported experiencing a surge in owners surrendering their dogs. Mountain America covered the adoption fees after nearly 60 dogs arrived at the Humane Society within the...
Questions left unanswered from top Utah officials following deaths of two 3-year-old boys
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 2News investigation uncovered supervision failures by Adult Probation and Parole before the deadly wreck that claimed the lives of two three-year-old boys last May at a horse stable in Eagle Mountain. Hunter Jackson and Odin Ratliff were killed on May 2, 2022, after...
Large herd of elk, barely visible in darkness, cause crash on I-80
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Dozens of elk were barely visible in the twilight Friday morning as they grazed alongside the highway near the mouth of Parleys Canyon, standing in the the middle of an onramp before trotting across I-80 with vehicles barreling toward them at freeway speeds. Multiple...
Vehicle rolls over on I-80 as road conditions remain slick from storm
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Officials responded to a single vehicle rollover crash that they said was due to slick road conditions. Park City fire crews responded with Utah Highway Patrol to the scene on westbound I-80 at mile marker 140 just before 3 p.m. on Sunday. More from...
Salt Lake police arrest 1 of 2 suspects in fatal stabbing case, ramp up search for other
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — One of two individuals suspected to have been involved in a fatal stabbing that occurred at a Salt Lake City apartment complex was taken into custody Saturday. Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said that 26-year-old Ivy Chase Grant is facing an...
Utah truck driver arrested in California cold case from 1994
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah truck driver has been arrested in connection with a 28-year cold case homicide in California. James William Grimsley, 55, was arrested Thursday by Unified police and members of the Salt Lake City Safe Streets Task Force, the Concord Police Department in California announced Monday.
Utah women stay ranked at No. 7 in latest AP basketball poll
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV/AP) — The University of Utah women's basketball team stayed ranked at No. 7 on the Associated Top 25 poll. It was their sixth week ranked in the Top 10. The No. 7 ranking is their highest ever in the poll. Conference foe Stanford fell four...
