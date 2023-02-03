ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

247Sports

War Eagle Wakeup: Auburn lands pair of huge Friday commitments

Welcome to War Eagle Wakeup, a new video series at Auburn Undercover where, as often as possible, we'll look to recap the previous day's most pertinent news with a short video breakdown. Saturday morning, Christian Clemente quickly runs through the commitments of Labaron Philon and Walker White.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

David Pollack Reacts To Alabama's Notable Coaching Hire

On Friday, the Alabama Crimson Tide hired former Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees as their new OC in Tuscaloosa. Rees, who spent the last three seasons as OC in South Bend, replaces Bill O'Brien after his departure for New England earlier this year. ESPN college football analyst David ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Tennessee football commits recruiting violation related to transfer portal

Tennessee football committed a recruiting violation following the 2021 season relating to the Volunteers' pursuit of a player in the transfer portal, according to the Knoxville News-Sentinel. Based on a university document reviewed by the Knoxville News-Sentinel, one of Tennessee's football assistants "committed an NCAA violation by talking and texting with the high school coach of a player at another SEC school who wanted to gauge the Vols' interest in him before he entered the transfer portal. The player did not come to Tennessee, which cut off contact with him as part of a self-imposed penalty for the violation."
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Look: College Basketball Star Freshman Issues Apology

South Carolina freshman forward GG Jackson has apologized for his comments during a postgame Instagram Live session on Saturday. Jackson took to social media to complain about his usage, or lack thereof, in the final minutes of yesterday's 65-63 loss to Arkansas.  "Why don't I have the ball in ...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Spun

Lane Kiffin's Message For Alabama Fans Is Going Viral

Some changes were made in Tuscaloosa regarding the Alabama football program. Bill O'Brien and Pete Golding are out as the offensive and defensive coordinators and Tommy Rees and Kevin Steele were hired to replace them. O'Brien left to take the same position with the New England Patriots while ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Urban Meyer Names 1 Team He's Watching Closely In 2023

Urban Meyer obviously has strong ties to the Big Ten and SEC but its a team out west that's caught the eye of the three-time national champion. Appearing on the "All Things Covered" podcast with Bryant McFadden and Patrick Peterson, the FOX analyst said USC is building something special in LA. That ...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Hubert Davis Not Happy With Duke vs. UNC Referees

Duke outlasted North Carolina 63-57 on Saturday night, winning the first of two regular season matchups between the Tobacco Road rivals. After the game, Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis voiced his grievances about the officiating. The foul disparity wasn't much--UNC was whistled for 14 while Duke ...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Spun

Look: Russell Wilson Has 9-Word Message For Sean Payton

On Monday, the Denver Broncos introduced Sean Payton as their new head coach. Naturally, their quarterback had a reaction to it.  Taking to Twitter, Wilson needed only a few words to describe how he was feeling. He said he's looking forward to working with Payton. "Excited to get to work. ...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

The 2022-23 men's college basketball season is really starting to heat up.  In less than two months, the 2023 NCAA Tournament will be taking place. ESPN's computer model, the Basketball Power Index, has updated its top 25 rankings on Sunday morning. Here's the latest top 25 from the ESPN ...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

3 College Basketball Programs Accused Of 'Buying' Teams

Three major college basketball programs have been accused of "buying" their teams this year. Of course, thanks to Name, Image and Likeness, it's essentially legal, but the accusations are still making headlines. Syracuse Orange men's basketball coach Jim Boeheim made the accusations. He said that ...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
On3.com

Bruce Pearl says Tennessee crowd did not impact Auburn 'at all'

Thomson-Boling Arena is always one of the rowdiest environments in college hoops, especially when. is rolling, which they have been for most of this season. Auburn felt the frenzy of 20,000+ howling for 40 straight minutes on Saturday as both teams battled on the defensive end. The Tigers and Vols both boast excellent defenses, but struggled to score for two top-25 teams with a combined 89 points.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Senior Bowl MVP Announcement

The 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl took place yesterday in Mobile, with the National team earning a 27-10 victory over the American squad. Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener took home game MVP honors, completing 12-of-19 passes for 139 yards and a touchdown. Haener, an accurate but undersized passer, ...
MOBILE, AL
