Paul Finebaum Reacts To Alabama's Defensive Coordinator Hire
Some were disappointed by Alabama's latest defensive coordinator hire, but not ESPN's Paul Finebaum. Appearing on "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning," on Monday the SEC commentator outlined why he believes Kevin Steele is one of the top-tier Nick Saban assistants. Going as far as calling the hire ...
2024 4-Star ATH Martavious Collins Decommits from Alabama
Collins has visited Auburn twice since committing to the Crimson Tide last July.
Former Georgia Player Thinks Alabama Will Reclaim “King of CFB” Title
There are fans of some college football teams who would be nothing but appreciative if their team came away with a winning season, let alone a bowl victory. For fans of Alabama however, the Crimson Tide's absence from the 2022 College Football Playoffs left many feeling disappointed despite the program coming away with a New Year's Six bowl victory.
War Eagle Wakeup: Auburn lands pair of huge Friday commitments
Welcome to War Eagle Wakeup, a new video series at Auburn Undercover where, as often as possible, we'll look to recap the previous day's most pertinent news with a short video breakdown. Saturday morning, Christian Clemente quickly runs through the commitments of Labaron Philon and Walker White.
David Pollack Reacts To Alabama's Notable Coaching Hire
On Friday, the Alabama Crimson Tide hired former Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees as their new OC in Tuscaloosa. Rees, who spent the last three seasons as OC in South Bend, replaces Bill O'Brien after his departure for New England earlier this year. ESPN college football analyst David ...
Tennessee football commits recruiting violation related to transfer portal
Tennessee football committed a recruiting violation following the 2021 season relating to the Volunteers' pursuit of a player in the transfer portal, according to the Knoxville News-Sentinel. Based on a university document reviewed by the Knoxville News-Sentinel, one of Tennessee's football assistants "committed an NCAA violation by talking and texting with the high school coach of a player at another SEC school who wanted to gauge the Vols' interest in him before he entered the transfer portal. The player did not come to Tennessee, which cut off contact with him as part of a self-imposed penalty for the violation."
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Look: College Basketball Star Freshman Issues Apology
South Carolina freshman forward GG Jackson has apologized for his comments during a postgame Instagram Live session on Saturday. Jackson took to social media to complain about his usage, or lack thereof, in the final minutes of yesterday's 65-63 loss to Arkansas. "Why don't I have the ball in ...
Lane Kiffin's Message For Alabama Fans Is Going Viral
Some changes were made in Tuscaloosa regarding the Alabama football program. Bill O'Brien and Pete Golding are out as the offensive and defensive coordinators and Tommy Rees and Kevin Steele were hired to replace them. O'Brien left to take the same position with the New England Patriots while ...
Urban Meyer Names 1 Team He's Watching Closely In 2023
Urban Meyer obviously has strong ties to the Big Ten and SEC but its a team out west that's caught the eye of the three-time national champion. Appearing on the "All Things Covered" podcast with Bryant McFadden and Patrick Peterson, the FOX analyst said USC is building something special in LA. That ...
Report: Former Vols assistant/player could be joining Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban had two coordinator hires to make this offseason. The Crimson Tide lost offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien to the New England Patriots and they also lost defensive coordinator Pete Golding to Ole Miss. Neither departure was a surprise. O’Brien was expected to return...
Look: Hubert Davis Not Happy With Duke vs. UNC Referees
Duke outlasted North Carolina 63-57 on Saturday night, winning the first of two regular season matchups between the Tobacco Road rivals. After the game, Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis voiced his grievances about the officiating. The foul disparity wasn't much--UNC was whistled for 14 while Duke ...
Look: Russell Wilson Has 9-Word Message For Sean Payton
On Monday, the Denver Broncos introduced Sean Payton as their new head coach. Naturally, their quarterback had a reaction to it. Taking to Twitter, Wilson needed only a few words to describe how he was feeling. He said he's looking forward to working with Payton. "Excited to get to work. ...
Notre Dame Offensive Coordinator Candidates
Irish Breakdown looks at several candidates that Notre Dame should look at to fill the open offensive coordinator position
Look: ESPN's Computer Releases New Final Four Prediction
The NCAA Tournament begins next month. ESPN's Basketball Power Index is constantly updating its projections for the event. The BPI is meant to be predictive and forward-facing. It updates daily and has several categories for ranking teams, including estimating how they will do in the NCAA ...
ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings
The 2022-23 men's college basketball season is really starting to heat up. In less than two months, the 2023 NCAA Tournament will be taking place. ESPN's computer model, the Basketball Power Index, has updated its top 25 rankings on Sunday morning. Here's the latest top 25 from the ESPN ...
Alabama Basketball: Across college basketball it was a wild Saturday
It was a musical chairs Saturday in college basketball – at least in terms of projected NCAA Tournament seeding. Alabama Basketball took care of business in Baton Rouge, despite LSU getting to the line for more than double the free throw attempts as the Crimson Tide. Not that covering...
3 College Basketball Programs Accused Of 'Buying' Teams
Three major college basketball programs have been accused of "buying" their teams this year. Of course, thanks to Name, Image and Likeness, it's essentially legal, but the accusations are still making headlines. Syracuse Orange men's basketball coach Jim Boeheim made the accusations. He said that ...
Bruce Pearl says Tennessee crowd did not impact Auburn 'at all'
Thomson-Boling Arena is always one of the rowdiest environments in college hoops, especially when. is rolling, which they have been for most of this season. Auburn felt the frenzy of 20,000+ howling for 40 straight minutes on Saturday as both teams battled on the defensive end. The Tigers and Vols both boast excellent defenses, but struggled to score for two top-25 teams with a combined 89 points.
Football World Reacts To Senior Bowl MVP Announcement
The 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl took place yesterday in Mobile, with the National team earning a 27-10 victory over the American squad. Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener took home game MVP honors, completing 12-of-19 passes for 139 yards and a touchdown. Haener, an accurate but undersized passer, ...
