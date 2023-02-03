Two weeks after Zac Etheridge announced he was “here to stay” as one of Auburn’s assistant coaches, two of his top players from last fall followed suit. D.J. James announced his decision to return for a second season with the Tigers on New Year’s Eve, while fellow cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett did the same two days later. The decisions by James and Pritchett weren’t entirely unexpected — the two had ongoing conversations with Etheridge and the rest of the staff since the season ended — but they marked considerable offseason wins for new Auburn coach Hugh Freeze and his staff heading into Year 1.

