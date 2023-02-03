Read full article on original website
Phenix City man reportedly killing in drive-by shooting over the weekend
A Phenix City man was reportedly killed over the weekend in a drive-by shooting Saturday afternoon. No suspects were in custody as of Monday, but police are seeking to identify a car that was in the area during the shooting that killed 22-year-old Daeqwon Mackey, Phenix City police told WVTM.
Despite ban, Auburn is back on TikTok. Can students use the app?
Auburn University’s official TikTok account has come alive again despite a campus-wide ban on connecting to the app through any college or on-campus housing WiFi. The university’s main account, @auburnofficial, posted videos in recent days celebrating nice weather on campus and the university’s 167th birthday. Other accounts...
Auburn grad receives key rose on ‘The Bachelor’, but not without some drama
Making an impression during a group date on “The Bachelor” is difficult, but Auburn University graduate Charity Lawson made it look easy Monday night, leaving with a rose -- and in tears. The 26-year-old child and family therapist from Columbus, Ga., graduated with bachelor’s and master’s degrees from...
Joseph Goodman: Kevin Steele is back to haunt Auburn
Auburn rejected Kevin Steele as its football coach, and now he’s back to haunt the Tigers for that decision as Alabama’s defensive coordinator. Auburn fired Bryan Harsin to hire Saban’s old coaching kryptonite, Hugh Freeze. Spicy. The only thing that could make this soap opera of a...
Cadillac Williams: Auburn running back signee Jeremiah Cobb ‘is going to be a star’
Auburn made waves with its 2024 and 2025 recruiting classes this week, but the program also capped off its 2023 signing class on Wednesday when it officially welcomed in-state running back Jeremiah Cobb. The four-star running back out of Montgomery Catholic, who had been committed to Auburn since July 1,...
Where Alabama basketball ranks ahead of Saturday trip to Auburn
Alabama moved up one spot in Monday’s Associated Press men’s basketball poll to No. 3, remaining behind Purdue and Houston. The Boilermakers kept the top spot despite losing by five points on the road Saturday to Indiana. The Cougars won both of their games last week, while Alabama beat Vanderbilt by 57 points and defeated LSU on the road by 10.
Zac Etheridge, Wesley McGriff excited about Auburn secondary that returns every key piece
Two weeks after Zac Etheridge announced he was “here to stay” as one of Auburn’s assistant coaches, two of his top players from last fall followed suit. D.J. James announced his decision to return for a second season with the Tigers on New Year’s Eve, while fellow cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett did the same two days later. The decisions by James and Pritchett weren’t entirely unexpected — the two had ongoing conversations with Etheridge and the rest of the staff since the season ended — but they marked considerable offseason wins for new Auburn coach Hugh Freeze and his staff heading into Year 1.
Auburn basketball encouraged despite tough loss at Tennessee
When the emotions settled for Auburn following the bewilderment of the controversial final sequence in its loss at Tennessee on Saturday, the Tigers looked around the visiting locker room at Thompson-Boling Arena and felt a sense of accomplishment. It’s not that Auburn found a moral victory in its 46-43 loss...
Auburn’s program-record streak of AP poll appearances ends at 32
For the first time since the end of the 2020-21 season, Auburn is unranked in the AP poll. Bruce Pearl’s team saw its program-record streak of 32 consecutive weeks ranked in the top-25 end when the Week 14 AP poll was released Monday. Auburn, which was ranked 25th in last week’s rankings, dropped out of the top-25 after splitting its two games last week and falling to 17-6 on the year and 7-3 in SEC play.
Dylan Cardwell’s status uncertain for Auburn ahead of trip to Texas A&M
Auburn’s frontcourt could be shorthanded again when the team travels to College Station, Texas, for Tuesday night’s matchup with Texas A&M. The status of backup center Dylan Cardwell remains uncertain for the Tigers as of Monday afternoon, according to head coach Bruce Pearl. Cardwell is dealing with an undisclosed illness and did not travel with Auburn to Knoxville, Tenn., last weekend for the team’s matchup with Tennessee.
