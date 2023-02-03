Read full article on original website
Balancing married life, school and basketball
LOGAN — On Christmas Eve 2020, Steven Ashworth pulled up to his house in a horse-drawn carriage where his then–girlfriend, Peyton Burr, was waiting. Ashworth had hatched a plot to surprise her, and he had a burning question to ask. “I told her I couldn’t make it to...
USU MBB: Sharp-shooting Aggies get past short-handed Rams
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Utah State Men’s Basketball downed 18 3-pointers in their 88-79 victory at Colorado State on Saturday night. The Aggies picked apart the Rams’ zone defense in the second half shooting 57% from beyond the arc while hitting 12 triples. “We’re one of the...
Colorado State apologizes for ‘Russia’ chants
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — In the closing minutes of Utah State Men’s Basketball’s game at Colorado State on Saturday, TV mics picked up Ram fans chanting ‘Russia’ while Aggie guard Max Shulga, a native of Kyiv, Ukraine, was shooting free throws. The jeer was a direct reference to the Russia-Ukraine war, which has put many of Shulga’s family and friends at risk.
