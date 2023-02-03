Read full article on original website
Landslide Damages Homes, Nearby Street in Santa Clarita
At least five homes in the Skyline housing development in Santa Clarita were under evacuation orders Monday following a landslide that sent some backyard retaining walls tumbling down a hillside. The landslide also damaged a road and sidewalk below the homes on Plume Way in the new housing development. City...
Three Killed, At Least One Injured at Multi-Vehicle Crash in Lynwood
The coroner’s office Monday confirmed the identities of two of the three people killed in a multi-vehicle crash Monday in Lynwood. Flavio Balderas was a 60-year-old Compton resident and James Griffin was a 20-year-old resident of Los Angeles, the coroner’s office said. Dozens of people gathered at the...
Motorcyclist Killed in Palmdale Crash ID’d
A 69-year-old motorcycle rider was identified Monday as the victim of a crash on Bouquet Canyon Road in Palmdale. Gordon Moore was a Lancaster resident, according to the coroner’s office. The crash was reported at 4:14 p.m. Saturday on Bouquet Canyon Road just south of Elizabeth Lake Road, according...
Fire Damages Single-Story Commercial Structure in Malibu
Fire Saturday damaged a single-story commercial building in Malibu, authorities said. Firefighters dispatched at 4:14 a.m. to the 21000 block of Pacific Coast Highway had the blaze out at 4:43 a.m., according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher. No injuries were reported.
Mobile Home Fire Spreads to Several Palm Trees, Firefighters Battle Flames
Fire consumed a mobile home in Thermal Monday, and the flames spread to several palm trees. Fire crews responded at around 11:40 a.m. to the 88700 block of Avenue 70 in Thermal to a report of the single-wide mobile home on fire, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Arriving crews found the home fully engulfed in flames. There was no immediate word on injuries.
Homeless Pedestrian Killed on 10 Freeway in La Puente
A homeless man was killed by a vehicle Saturday on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in La Puente. He was identified as 25-year-old Trevor Welch, according to the coroner’s office, which confirmed his homelessness. California Highway Patrol officers were called at 4:28 a.m. to the Francisquito Avenue off-ramp of...
LASD Find Missing Hacienda Heights Man, 52
Sheriff’s detectives reported that a 52-year-old man suffering from cerebral palsy and epilepsy who went missing in Hacienda Heights has been found safe. Sean Alexander Krause went missing about 5 p.m. Saturday in the 16400 block of Old forest Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Man Injured While Hiking in Shadow Hills
A man suffered a non-life-threatening lower leg injury while hiking Saturday in Shadow Hills, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 9:37 a.m. Saturday to 9299 Carter Lane, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. Paramedics rushed the man to a hospital. No further information was immediately released.
One Person Critically Injured in Crash Between Metro Train and Vehicle
One person was critically injured when a Metro Gold Line train crashed into a vehicle in Highland Park Sunday. The crash happened at 202 N. Avenue 59 around 5 p.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said. There were no other victims and no victims on the...
CHP: Motorcyclist Killed On Highway 74 Lost Control On Curve, Hit Hillside
A 60-year-old motorcyclist killed in a crash on the Ortega (74) Highway just west of Lake Elsinore lost control of his bike at a bend in the road, plowing into a hillside, authorities said Monday. The fatality occurred about 12:15 p.m. Saturday on the eastbound 74, near Monte Vista Road,...
Two Rushed to Hospital From Vehicle Crash in South Gate
Two people were transported to a hospital from a vehicle crash Sunday in South Gate, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 2:10 a.m. to State Street and Tweedy Boulevard, according to a county fire department dispatcher. The conditions of the injured were not known. The crash involved multiple...
Schwarzenegger & Woman Bicylist in West LA Crash
Actor and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a traffic crash with a female bicyclist Sunday in West Los Angeles. The crash took place at the intersection of San Vicente Boulevard and Burlingame Avenue, according to Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department. Lopez told City...
Authorities ID One of Two Women Killed in Downtown Los Angeles
Authorities Monday identified one of two women who were killed in downtown Los Angeles over the weekend, and detectives continued their investigation into the crimes. Officers dispatched at 1:51 a.m. Sunday to the 300 block of South Main Street found a woman in her 30s suffering from stab wounds, and she died at the scene, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
Officials Taking Preemptive Steps to Prevent `Super Bloom’ Chaos in Elsinore
Officials in Lake Elsinore will join law enforcement personnel Tuesday to detail plans for mitigating traffic nightmares and other challenges stemming from attention to the rich poppy bloom that has begun in the hills of Walker Canyon — a sight unseen for four years. Lake Elsinore Mayor Natasha Johnson,...
Ex-Con Pleads Not Guilty in Long Beach Killing
An ex-con pleaded not guilty Monday to murder and other counts stemming from a man’s shooting death in Long Beach less than a week before Christmas. Seth Gomes, 33, was charged Jan. 11 with one count each of murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful possession of ammunition, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
Long Beach Police Investigate Two Shootings within Two Hours
Two men were shot within two hours in the area of Long Beach Polytechnic High School, and both were expected to survive, authorities said Monday. The first shooting occurred at 9:32 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Locust Avenue, Long Beach police Lt. Danielle Quinones told City News Service. Police were notified about a man with a gunshot wound to his lower body.
Huntington Park PD Releases Video of Officers’ Shooting of Double Amputee
Huntington Park police released video Monday of the fatal shooting by officers of a double amputee who was suspected in an earlier stabbing and allegedly threatened officers with a knife. The Jan. 26 shooting of Anthony Lowe, whose legs were both amputated and who used a wheelchair, has led to...
Vehicle Crash Into Tree Kills Woman, Critically Injures Man in LB
A woman was killed and a man was critically injured Saturday when a vehicle crashed into a tree in Long Beach. Paramedics and firefighters were dispatched at 5:30 a.m. to the 3800 block of Atlantic Avenue, where firefighters extricated the man and woman from a vehicle, the Long Beach Fire Department reported.
