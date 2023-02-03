ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

KOCO

Oklahoma gun owner accused of improperly disposing guns

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — A gun owner in Oklahoma was accused of improperly disposing of guns. Rifles and shotguns were left in a dumpster. The owner was accused of disposing of at least 236 guns in a Midwest City dumpster. The owner reportedly said he made calls to properly...
MIDWEST CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma Department of Corrections cell phone bust leads to hundreds of arrests

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A long-term multi-agency investigation into Oklahoma prisons yielded 275 convictions, over 1,000 pounds of drugs and nearly 400 firearms seized, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections announced this week. The investigation looked at criminal activity that was coordinated through the use of contraband cell phones. “Contraband...
TULSA, OK
KFOR

Church helps thousands as part of giveaway

An Oklahoma City church has helped thousands of Oklahomans. City plans to replace May Avenue bridge, citing safety …. City plans to replace May Avenue bridge, citing safety concerns. Death row inmate’s advocates say new evidence will …. Death row inmate's advocates say new evidence will clear him. Gov....
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Drug Bust After Oklahoma Man Invites Deputies Into Home

A Cleveland County man is arrested for theft after he invited deputies into his home. Deputies said he tried to prove his innocence, but now he's in a lot of trouble. The deputies went to Carl Lancaster's home in search of his wanted friend, he let them in to prove that friend wasn't there. Deputies instead saw three guns in plain view, illegal for a person with previous felony convictions.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
KOCO

US Postal Service carrier robbed at knifepoint in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. — A U.S. Postal Service carrier was robbed at knifepoint in Norman. This was the second postal worker targeted just this week. Norman police said it happened Monday, just before 3 p.m., near North Berry Road and Main Street. The armed thief is believed to be in...
NORMAN, OK
KFOR

Oklahoma AG takes over prosecution of lawmaker, wife

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond is taking over the prosecution of a Republican leader in the Oklahoma House accused of several felonies alleging he used his power to change state law so his wife could become a tag agent. Drummond takes over the case from new Oklahoma County District Attorney Vicki Behenna.
OKLAHOMA STATE

