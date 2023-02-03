Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"The White People Living There Were a Whole Lot Worse Than the Indians," Says Indian Territory SettlerJudyDGuthrie, OK
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersNorman, OK
Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old WestLarry E LambertOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craftRoger MarshOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness says silent triangle-shaped object hovered just above rural roadwayRoger MarshOklahoma County, OK
Related
KOCO
Oklahoma expert weighs in on hundreds of guns tossed into dumpster
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — An expert weighed in on the hundreds of guns that were tossed into a dumpster in Oklahoma. On Monday, KOCO 5 learned more about what should have happened to the 230 guns found by a sanitation worker behind a Midwest City gun shop. The Bureau...
KOCO
Oklahoma gun owner accused of improperly disposing guns
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — A gun owner in Oklahoma was accused of improperly disposing of guns. Rifles and shotguns were left in a dumpster. The owner was accused of disposing of at least 236 guns in a Midwest City dumpster. The owner reportedly said he made calls to properly...
“The family of Juli Busken deserves to know the truth,” Oklahoma death row inmate files for evidentiary hearing
Attorneys and the spiritual advisor of an Oklahoma death row inmate believe their client is innocent. They claim the actual perpetrator of the crime is the suspect’s father.
KOCO
Attorneys for man on death row in Oklahoma say new evidence shows he’s innocent
OKLAHOMA CITY — Attorneys for a man set to be put to death in Oklahoma this year said new evidence shows he’s innocent. They’ve now filed an appeal on behalf of Anthony Sanchez, who was convicted of a 1996 murder. Attorneys for the inmate claim the wrong Sanchez was put behind bars for the murder of Jewell Busken.
Police: 57 firearms stolen from vehicles in OKC
Authorities in Oklahoma City are encouraging residents to lock up their firearms and not leave them in vehicles.
KOCO
Suspect in murder investigation out of Denton arrested in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A suspect in a murder investigation out of Denton was arrested in Oklahoma City. Around 9 a.m. Saturday morning, the Oklahoma City Police Department arrested a suspect in a Denton murder investigation. At 8:06 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, officers were flagged down about a male who...
siouxlandnews.com
'It would mean that they finally believe us': New bill targets domestic abuse survivors
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Oklahoma lawmaker is bringing forward a bill this legislative session that if passed would give courts more discretion when sentencing crimes where domestic abuse was determined to be a significant factor. Rep. Toni Hasenbeck, R-District 65, is still putting the finishing touches on the...
KOCO
Oklahoma City police release dashcam, body cam showing arrest of Isiah Mitchell
OKLAHOMA CITY — After a week of calls for the video to be made public, Oklahoma City police have released dashcam and body camera footage showing the arrest of Isiah Mitchell. Mitchell was the inmate who later died after officials said he was found trying to take his own...
OKCPD: Texas murder suspect arrested
The Oklahoma Police Department say with the assistance from the @USMarshalsHQ and @DENTONPD the alleged murder suspect Bryan Riojas Avila has been arrested.
Texas fugitive accused of murder arrested in South Oklahoma City
Saturday, a fugitive was found in the Oklahoma City metro accused of murder. Oklahoma City Police and the United States Marshals Service arrested the murder suspect from Denton, Texas in South Oklahoma City Saturday morning.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Department of Corrections cell phone bust leads to hundreds of arrests
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A long-term multi-agency investigation into Oklahoma prisons yielded 275 convictions, over 1,000 pounds of drugs and nearly 400 firearms seized, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections announced this week. The investigation looked at criminal activity that was coordinated through the use of contraband cell phones. “Contraband...
FBI searching for suspect who may have ties to Oklahoma
Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation are asking for the public's help as they search for a suspect who may in the Oklahoma area.
KFOR
Church helps thousands as part of giveaway
An Oklahoma City church has helped thousands of Oklahomans. City plans to replace May Avenue bridge, citing safety …. City plans to replace May Avenue bridge, citing safety concerns. Death row inmate’s advocates say new evidence will …. Death row inmate's advocates say new evidence will clear him. Gov....
KFOR
Midwest City gun shop owner under investigation after allegedly disposing 236 guns in dumpster outside business
Federal agents are investigating a Midwest City gun shop owner after discovering a dumpster full of guns on the shop's property. The affidavit reveals agents and officers recovered 236 rifles and weapons. Midwest City gun shop owner under investigation after …. Federal agents are investigating a Midwest City gun shop...
News On 6
Drug Bust After Oklahoma Man Invites Deputies Into Home
A Cleveland County man is arrested for theft after he invited deputies into his home. Deputies said he tried to prove his innocence, but now he's in a lot of trouble. The deputies went to Carl Lancaster's home in search of his wanted friend, he let them in to prove that friend wasn't there. Deputies instead saw three guns in plain view, illegal for a person with previous felony convictions.
KOCO
US Postal Service carrier robbed at knifepoint in Norman
NORMAN, Okla. — A U.S. Postal Service carrier was robbed at knifepoint in Norman. This was the second postal worker targeted just this week. Norman police said it happened Monday, just before 3 p.m., near North Berry Road and Main Street. The armed thief is believed to be in...
Oklahoma AG takes over prosecution of lawmaker, wife
Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond is taking over the prosecution of a Republican leader in the Oklahoma House accused of several felonies alleging he used his power to change state law so his wife could become a tag agent. Drummond takes over the case from new Oklahoma County District Attorney Vicki Behenna.
KOCO
OHP: Suspect pursuit, crash briefly shuts down interstate in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A suspect pursuit turned crash briefly shut down an interstate in Oklahoma City, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said. On Monday night, there was a short pursuit on southbound Interstate 35. Officials said a trooper performed a TVI just north of Interstate 240 which caused the suspect to crash.
Guthrie police seek public help locating stolen vehicles
The Guthrie Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating two vehicles and a trailer were stolen from the downtown area within the last week.
Norman mail carrier becomes victim of attempted robbery
The Norman Police Department says a mail carrier has become a victim of a crime.
Comments / 8