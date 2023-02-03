ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watonga, OK

KFOR

Church helps thousands as part of giveaway

An Oklahoma City church has helped thousands of Oklahomans. City plans to replace May Avenue bridge, citing safety …. City plans to replace May Avenue bridge, citing safety concerns. Death row inmate’s advocates say new evidence will …. Death row inmate's advocates say new evidence will clear him. Gov....
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

OKCFD battles heavily engulfed SE Oklahoma City residence

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Fire Department received calls of a two-story house engulfed in flames at 901 SE 34th St. The owner of the house was the single occupant. At the time of the fire, the owner was living across the street with friends. While uninjured from the fire, the owner was transported […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Crews respond to several grass fires across Oklahoma

NICOMA PARK, Okla. — On Saturday, crews responded to several grass fires across Oklahoma. Around 2 p.m., multiple agencies responded to a grass fire in Nicoma Park. Two homes were evacuated but no structures were damaged. No injuries were reported but several acres of grass were burned. Spencer and...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOAT 7

Marijuana sales in New Mexico shattering expectations

Over $40 million were generated from all marijuana sales here in New Mexico in January. “You know I think just last January, including medical, there was $43 million in total sales,” said Scott Prisco, CEO of Priscotty, a marijuana delivery service. He believes it's been more than beneficial for...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KLAW 101

Remember When Oklahoma Had a Real Housewives of Oklahoma City?

As new television shows are announced, premiered and run their series finale, they're often forgotten about. But I don't think Oklahomans will ever forget the two season Bravo produced "Sweet Home Oklahoma," which was like a Real Housewives set in Oklahoma City. It was iconic on its own, but was canceled after two seasons.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Conditions present challenges for crews battling fire at OKC home

OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews had issues battling a fire that sparked Monday morning at a home in northeast Oklahoma City. Shortly after 7:20 a.m., crews responded to a fire at a single-story home in the 8800 block of Henley Avenue, near North Bryant Avenue between East Britton Road and East Wilshire Boulevard. Authorities said that when firefighters arrived, flames were shooting out of the room from a back bedroom and smoke was pouring out of the home.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
tulsatoday.com

Rural Trans promoted with Tulsa funding?

Editorial: If Oklahoma Conservatives have not already subscribed to V1-SUT Vantage, they should subscribe soon. After a stunning expose on the invasion of “dark money” attacking GOP candidates up for reelection in 2022, V1-SUT has broken news of Trans-Tyranny attack in Bartlesville. Rural Oklahoma: Is it within community...
BARTLESVILLE, OK

