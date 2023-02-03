Read full article on original website
KFOR
Church helps thousands as part of giveaway
An Oklahoma City church has helped thousands of Oklahomans. City plans to replace May Avenue bridge, citing safety …. City plans to replace May Avenue bridge, citing safety concerns. Death row inmate’s advocates say new evidence will …. Death row inmate's advocates say new evidence will clear him. Gov....
This Oklahoma 1950s Diner on Route 66 is Known Nationwide For Its Burgers & Steaks
If you're ever on The Mother Road and are looking for a taste of Route 66, make a stop at Oklahoma's most famous 1950s-style dinner and steakhouse. It's two restaurants in one, a 1950s diner and a steakhouse. LEARN MORE ABOUT OKLAHOMA'S MOST FAMOUS DINER & STEAKHOUSE BELOW. It has...
KFOR
New report from ODOT reveals fatal accidents slightly decreasing across Oklahoma, but distracted driving remains an issue
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) released new data to KFOR on fatal accidents throughout the state from 2017 to 2021. During that five-year period, 250 motorists have died on Oklahoma highways, and nearly 8,000 motorists were injured due to distracted driving. New report from ODOT reveals fatal accidents slightly...
OKCFD battles heavily engulfed SE Oklahoma City residence
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Fire Department received calls of a two-story house engulfed in flames at 901 SE 34th St. The owner of the house was the single occupant. At the time of the fire, the owner was living across the street with friends. While uninjured from the fire, the owner was transported […]
KOCO
Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Oklahoma planning casino night, Taste of OKC fundraisers
OKLAHOMA CITY — Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Oklahoma is planning two separate fundraising events for late February. Click the video player above to watch the full interview.
Oklahoma awarded $23 million to prevent roadway deaths, injuries
Communities across Oklahoma are set to receive more than $23 million dollars of federal grant money to prevent roadway deaths and serious injuries.
KOCO
OHP: Suspect pursuit, crash briefly shuts down interstate in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A suspect pursuit turned crash briefly shut down an interstate in Oklahoma City, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said. On Monday night, there was a short pursuit on southbound Interstate 35. Officials said a trooper performed a TVI just north of Interstate 240 which caused the suspect to crash.
KOCO
Oklahoma governor says state of the state is strongest it’s ever been
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s governor said the state of the state is the strongest it’s ever been. Gov. Kevin Stitt delivered his speech before a joint session of lawmakers at the state Capitol on Monday afternoon. His speech boasted of successes in the past four years but then he looked forward.
KOCO
Crews respond to several grass fires across Oklahoma
NICOMA PARK, Okla. — On Saturday, crews responded to several grass fires across Oklahoma. Around 2 p.m., multiple agencies responded to a grass fire in Nicoma Park. Two homes were evacuated but no structures were damaged. No injuries were reported but several acres of grass were burned. Spencer and...
KOAT 7
Marijuana sales in New Mexico shattering expectations
Over $40 million were generated from all marijuana sales here in New Mexico in January. “You know I think just last January, including medical, there was $43 million in total sales,” said Scott Prisco, CEO of Priscotty, a marijuana delivery service. He believes it's been more than beneficial for...
enidlive.com
City of Enid to Consider Economic Development Proposals For Department Store in Special Meeting
The city of Enid will be hosting a special meeting on Tuesday, February 7th at 5:00 pm. During the meeting, the Mayor and Board of Commissioners will convene into an executive session where they will discuss economic development proposals involving a department store, underused retail space, and “a movie theatre”.
Remember When Oklahoma Had a Real Housewives of Oklahoma City?
As new television shows are announced, premiered and run their series finale, they're often forgotten about. But I don't think Oklahomans will ever forget the two season Bravo produced "Sweet Home Oklahoma," which was like a Real Housewives set in Oklahoma City. It was iconic on its own, but was canceled after two seasons.
Ohio governor warns of explosion risk, orders evacuations near train derailment site
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) on Monday warned a rail car could explode after a 150-car train derailed in the state, and ordered the immediate evacuation of residents living within a mile of the crash site. “Within the last two hours, a drastic temperature change has taken place in a...
News On 6
Fire Crews Respond To Stove Fire At Oklahoma City Apartments, No Injuries Reported
A stove fire at a south OKC apartment complex forced fire crews to respond Sunday afternoon. The Oklahoma City Fire Department was seen outside the apartments off I-240 near SW 74th St. just before 3 p.m. Authorities said food on the stove resulted in a fire that the crews were...
KOCO
Conditions present challenges for crews battling fire at OKC home
OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews had issues battling a fire that sparked Monday morning at a home in northeast Oklahoma City. Shortly after 7:20 a.m., crews responded to a fire at a single-story home in the 8800 block of Henley Avenue, near North Bryant Avenue between East Britton Road and East Wilshire Boulevard. Authorities said that when firefighters arrived, flames were shooting out of the room from a back bedroom and smoke was pouring out of the home.
KOCO
Will Oklahomans soon be able to legally bet on favorite sports team?
OKLAHOMA CITY — Will Oklahomans soon be able to legally throw down a few dollars on their favorite sports team?. A state lawmaker just filed a new bill, making Oklahomans question what is holding sports betting back in our state and what would it look like if it’s approved this year.
Experts Say Oklahomans Will Pay For 2021 Winter Storm For Decades
You've likely noticed your natural gas and electricity bills are quite a bit higher. A significant percentage of that increase is the result of a seven-day period in February two years ago, which we will spend the next 28 years paying for. In a joint investigation with Oklahoma Watch, News On 6's Dana Hertneky looked into what happened.
KTUL
'We should be ashamed': Former Oklahoma AG criticizes alleged cockfighting ring
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma's former Attorney General Drew Edmondson is criticizing inaction from the state and federal lawmakers on dealing with illegal cockfighting in Oklahoma. Cockfighting is a felony in Oklahoma, and was banned statewide back in 2002 by State Question 687 in a 56% to 43% vote....
tulsatoday.com
Rural Trans promoted with Tulsa funding?
Editorial: If Oklahoma Conservatives have not already subscribed to V1-SUT Vantage, they should subscribe soon. After a stunning expose on the invasion of “dark money” attacking GOP candidates up for reelection in 2022, V1-SUT has broken news of Trans-Tyranny attack in Bartlesville. Rural Oklahoma: Is it within community...
KOCO
Third round of ice brings more slick, dangerous road conditions to Oklahoma
A third wave of winter weather brought more freezing rain and ice to Oklahoma on Thursday, causing slick road conditions throughout the state. Open the video player above for coverage from the KOCO 5 First Alert Weather Team. Below is a running blog following the winter weather conditions in Oklahoma.
Comments / 1