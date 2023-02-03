ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS 42

Alabama schools cancel Black History Month events with award-winning Black children’s author

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Multiple Alabama schools have canceled events featuring a Black, award-winning, New York Times-bestselling children’s author. The events, which had been scheduled to take place during Black History Month in Hoover and Alabaster City Schools, were canceled without explanation earlier this week, according to Derrick Barnes, the author. He believes the cancellations […]
HOOVER, AL
WKRG News 5

Alabama high school freshman signing national record contract

GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN)—Later this week, a Geneva High School freshman under a music industrythe label will release a highly anticipated single song on nearly all social media platforms. 15-year-old Samson native, Crews Wright, is a ninth-grader at the school. This Friday night, Lynn Haven, Florida-based Paradigm music group is releasing Crews’ single ‘Phone in Heaven’. […]
GENEVA, AL
CBS New York

At least 6 killed after powerful tornado slams Alabama

A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South killed at least six people Thursday in central Alabama, authorities said, and spawned a tornado that shredded the walls of homes, toppled roofs and uprooted trees in Selma. David Hill, sheriff for Autauga County, Alabama, confirmed to CBS News that there were at least six fatalities in the county. Ernie Baggett, emergency management agency director in Autauga County, Alabama, told CBS News that about 40 homes were damaged or destroyed. The tornado's destruction traversed a path of about 20 miles in the communities of Old Kingston and Marbury, Baggett said.Search and...
SELMA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tamika Alexander is Making Black History as a Broadcaster in West Alabama

Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Cameron Smith: AG Steve Marshall has eyes wide shut on inmate release law

Leave it up to an Alabama politician to score political points by attacking a law designed to promote public safety, save taxpayers money, and help integrate inmates back into society. Attorney General Steve Marshall wants Alabama to know he’s tough on crime, but his way of thinking is why Alabama’s criminal justice system is in shambles in the first place.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama loses staffer to Falcons, adds 2 analysts

Early February can be a busy time for staff transactions and that’s certainly the case with the Alabama football program. News broke in the last few days with the hire of offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and defensive coordinator Kevin Steele. There are a few moves occurring behind the scenes,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Guest opinion: A child of Birmingham Southern College

I am a child of Birmingham Southern College. Though I never matriculated as a student on the Hilltop, I was raised by a community of Birmingham Southern College graduates. The lives they lead made an indelible impression on me. They set the examples I aspired to. And as I result, I write with certainty that most of the good fortune in my life is directly attributable to Birmingham Southern College.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Despite ban, Auburn is back on TikTok. Can students use the app?

Auburn University’s official TikTok account has come alive again despite a campus-wide ban on connecting to the app through any college or on-campus housing WiFi. The university’s main account, @auburnofficial, posted videos in recent days celebrating nice weather on campus and the university’s 167th birthday. Other accounts...
AUBURN, AL
April Killian

Shadow People and Mysterious Lights: The Haunted Forests Of Alabama

There's no doubt that Alabama is a beautiful state. Natural treasures abound here from the northern border all the way to the gulf coast. Part of the beauty of our state lies within our thousands of acres of forests. Alabama is home to 23 million acres of forested land. That's almost 70% of the state! We have 4 national forests and 6 state forests that give us close to 700,000 acres of public land and to explore. There you'll find trails full of natural wonders, breathtaking views, wildlife....and ghosts. That's right, nature isn't the only thing you might encounter in the forests of Alabama. We have our share of spirits that inhabit our woods.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Whitmire: Beneath college’s struggle is Birmingham’s decline

Sign up for Alabamafication: Kyle Whitmire’s newsletter, “Alabamafication” examines the outsized influence of this very strange state, taking aim at corruption, cruelty, incompetence and hypocrisy while also seeking out those righteous folks making their state and country better places for all. This is an opinion column. At...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Sickle Cell Disease Awareness Advocate: Alabama Native Jori Smith

Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
