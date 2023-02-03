ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Damariscotta, ME

The Inside Scoop On The 2023 Maine Lobster Festival

One of the great things about living in Maine is the sheer number of festivals we have in the state. We have festivals centered around blueberries, potatoes, whoopie pies, clams... And, they are all great in their own way. You could really spend the majority of the year stopping by a different festival each weekend.
David E. Ridgway

David Emerson Ridgway, 70 of Woolwich, Maine passed away on Feb. 3, 2023 with his family close by. Per David’s wishes, the family has chosen to have a private service. David was born on Nov. 2, 1952. He was raised in Southampton, New York by his parents Marjorie and Emerson Ridgway. He attended Southampton High School, graduating in 1970. He went on to attend Millsaps College, a liberal arts school in Jackson, Mississippi.
James P. Lawlor

James Patrick Lawlor (Jim), 67, of Newcastle, Maine peacefully passed away in the early morning hours of Jan. 28, 2023 in Rockport, Maine. He was born in Bellows Falls, Vermont, the youngest son of Joseph and Catherine Lawlor. He was raised in Westminster and educated in Bellows Falls. He attended the University of Vermont.
Bird watchers are flocking to Maine to catch glimpse of rare eagle

GEORGETOWN, Maine — A rare Steller's Sea-Eagle has made its return to Maine, and people are flocking from across the coast to try and catch a glimpse of her. Maine Audubon has been keeping track of the once-in-a-lifetime bird for most watchers since Feb. 4, when the eagle was spotted from a bridge on Route 127 between Arrowsic and Georgetown.
2 Mainers win Grammy awards

Two Mainers were awarded on music's biggest stage on Sunday. Portland-based audio engineering master Bob Ludwig won his 13th Grammy for Best Historical Album for remastering the 20th anniversary reissue of Wilco’s album “Yankee Hotel Foxtrot.”. Dave Gutter, a longtime Maine musician and front man for Rustic Overtones,...
Scenes from the polar vortex

Area photographer Bruce Burnham braved the subzero temperatures on Saturday, Feb. 4 to photograph some scenes around the waterfront and on land during the polar vortex which covered the state. It was one of the coldest days on record, with Portland registering a -45F wind chill, a new record for the city, according to WGME. Temperatures rose overnight into Sunday but the sea smoke, frost and ice made for some memorable pictures.
This Ocean Town Tourist Store In Maine Sells The Most Amazing Homemade Fudge You’ll Ever Try

Imagine for a second you are on a road trip through a scenic ocean route in Maine. The time period is sometime in the 1930s and you have seen thousands of pine trees, craggy shorelines, and seemingly endless oceans. Then you stumble upon a fairly normal-looking building but you are intrigued by the sign to look a little further. Roadside attractions have been in a boom for a couple of years now and curiosities are a popular thing. The sign leads you to some tasty Georgia pecans, but once you are inside, you are greeted by a large alligator hide — something that you don’t see every day in Maine — and a buffalo that was shot by Teddy Rosevelt. This is Perry’s Nut House in Belfast, Maine, and it is still as nutty as it was back then.
Pink lemonade and atomic balls

I’m feeling nostalgic this afternoon, so I’m turning the calendar back to the spring of 1979, just a few weeks after I joined the staff of the Wiscasset Newspaper, now known as the Boothbay Register-Wiscasset Newspaper. Back then the paper cost 25 cents and came out Thursday mornings. Lots of things have changed over the years but oddly enough not the overall size of the newspaper’s front page which still measures about 22 inches high by 16 inches wide. So I’m looking at the May 10, 1979 edition of the Wiscasset Newspaper, Volume 10, No. 19, which means the newspaper was in its 10th year, week number 19.
Christopher S. Aleman

Christopher Sebastian Aleman, 37, passed away on Jan. 16, 2023 at Northern Light Mercy Hospital in Portland, Maine. He was born on Oct. 11, 1985 in Augusta, Georgia to Sebastian E. Aleman and Suzanne M. Aleman. Christopher grew up in North Augusta, South Carolina and graduated from North Augusta High School in the class of 2003.
Winners announced soon!

Hannaford Supermarkets, Maine Community Bank, Cabot Creamery and Coast 93.1 are partnering to identify and celebrate women in Maine who go above and beyond to make their communities a better place to live. You nominated 117 amazing women who are those unsung heroes in our neighborhoods – those women who...
Lincoln County property transfers in January

Lincoln County Registry of Deeds provided the following information on property transfers recorded in January:. Alna: Albee, Carol S. and Daigle, Carol A. to Vogel, Alisha Albee; Hanning, Kathleen A. to Midcoast Conservancy; George, Pamela C. to Fairfield, Janet M., Fairfield, Janet, Fairfield, Gary N. and Fairfield, Gary. Boothbay: Plescia,...
Frigid temps cause pipes to burst, damaging classrooms at Maine school

BOOTHBAY HARBOR, Maine — A Maine elementary school will be closed all week after extremely cold weather caused a break in its sprinkler system. Several areas in Boothbay Region Elementary are dealing with water damage after the break over the weekend. Officials checked into the school remotely on Thursday...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Maine

If you live in Maine and you live eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that you should try because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
A Look Back on 150 Years of Maine Winter Wear

In 2023, we mark the 150th anniversary of the humble earmuff, invented by a Farmington teenager tired of the blustery Maine air nipping at his lobes. On the occasion of this sesquicentennial, a look back on Mainers’ long history of pioneering winter wear.
