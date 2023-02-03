Read full article on original website
newscenter1.tv
Check out this home in Deadwood, you’ll fall in love with it’s historic charm!
DEADWOOD, S.D. – This fully renovated home features amazing rock retaining walls and an awesome covered front patio. On the main floor, you’ll find an open living and dining space, hardwood floors and tall ceilings. The kitchen features all-new stainless steel appliances and a small pantry with an attached laundry room. One bedroom and a half bath are also on this floor.
newscenter1.tv
Famous Sturgis saloon prepares for a “crappy” time at upcoming fundraiser event
STURGIS, S.D.– For almost 10 years, The Knuckle Saloon in Sturgis is preparing to take part in the annual Nemo 500 Outhouse Races. The annual races are some of the multiple events taking place to help raise money for the Naja Shrine Kids Transportation Fund. Outhouse racer Builder for the saloon Mick McAuley explains more about their participation and why they come back to participate.
newscenter1.tv
Taste the award-winning wines at Prairie Berry Winery
Receiving over 1,000 international wine awards, offering complimentary tastings every day of the week and an interesting backstory, Prairie Berry Winery doesn’t come up short to impress its guests. Almost every single wine on the menu has received an award, with the Red Ass Rhubarb wine winning the most...
newscenter1.tv
25 years of razzle dazzle: Broadway musical CHICAGO is coming to The Monument
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The musical CHICAGO is coming to Rapid City May 8-9 in the Fine Arts Theatre at The Monument. After 25 years, CHICAGO is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one show stopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you’ve ever seen.
newscenter1.tv
I should not do what with my cowboy hat? Learn about cowboy hat etiquette here!
RAPID CITY, S.D.– Whether for keeping the elements off of your head while hard at work or while sitting in the grandstands at your next rodeo, a cowboy hat completes either look. And is considered by many people an extension of the wearer from the look and style to the smallest detail.
newscenter1.tv
Stock show cleanup begins at The Monument in Rapid City as more events prepare to come to town
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Like clockwork every year, the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo comes to a close and gives way to more events coming to town. Operations Manager for The Monument in Rapid City Nathan Kleinschmit explains how officials get the place ready in such a short amount of time.
newscenter1.tv
That’s a wrap on the 2023 Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo! See what you missed!
RAPID CITY, S.D. – From Broncs for Breakfast to Monument Health’s Special Rodeo, the 2023 Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo has come to a close. Let’s take a look at some of the amazing photos taken at the show this year.
KELOLAND TV
newscenter1.tv
City Street Sweepers are cleaning up Rapid City, 2500 tons of debris. That’s a lot of trash!
RAPID CITY, SD—They don’t possess the speed of the police cruisers, the brawn of the Solid Waste dumpsters or the girth of the dump trucks and plows over at the City streets department. When it comes to speed and maneuverability, they are the sloths of the City fleet.
kotatv.com
Rapid City fender bender turns into assault
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Police are looking for a suspect in a minor traffic crash that turned into an assault at a railroad crossing on East North Street, Rapid City. Saturday, around 1:50 p.m., a driver had stopped at the crossing due to a train when the car was hit from behind by another vehicle. Then, according to the victim, upon getting out of the vehicle to look at the damage, a male passenger got out of the other vehicle and began to assault the victim. The suspect then got back into the vehicle and the driver took off.
newscenter1.tv
Four years later: looking back at the disappearance of Serenity Dennard
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Friday marks the four-year anniversary of the disappearance of then-9-year-old Serenity Dennard after she ran away from the Black Hills Children’s Home near Rockerville at 11:20 a.m. February 3, 2019. Her disappearance set off a nearly two-year-long search by dozens of agencies, hundreds of members of law enforcement, and thousands of volunteers.
newscenter1.tv
Rodeo Rapid City final day photos and highlights: Shorty Garrett wins the saddle bronc, Cash Wilson finishes second
RAPID CITY, S.D. – After a week of exciting action, the dust has finally settled at Rodeo Rapid City. The event wrapped up on Saturday with the final two PRCA rodeo performances. Eagle Butte cowboy Shorty Garrett won the saddle bronc with a score of 89.5 points on Sutton...
KELOLAND TV
Hostage taker shot; Chinese balloon; South Dakota trusts
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Get a look at the top stories on First@4 for Friday, February 3. Police in Rapid City have shot a man after he took a gas station clerk hostage with a knife. The incident occurred shortly after noon (MT) in Rapid City on Friday.
newscenter1.tv
Where is violent assault most common in Rapid City?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – If you’ve lived in Rapid City, you’ve likely heard a good deal about ‘Knollwood,’ ‘The Big Three,’ and ‘Surfwood,’ all terms referring to a small area of the city between Surfwood Drive and Knollwood Drive that has been continuously plagued by violent crime. While that area does suffer from a crime problem, it’s not the only part of Rapid City that does.
newscenter1.tv
UPDATE: Rapid City Police report missing 13-year-old found safe
UPDATE (3:52 p.m.): Brooklyn Kline has been located safe. RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Police Department is currently seeking the public’s help to locate 13-year-old Brooklyn Kline. Officers have checked numerous locations since she was reported missing early Sunday morning. Brooklyn is a Caucasian female standing 5’2″, 120 lbs, with hazel eyes. She was last seen in the unit block of Knollwood Drive. Her clothing description is unknown.
newscenter1.tv
“A new era of tribally-managed health care”: Great Plains Tribal Leaders’ Health Board opens the new Oyate Health Center to patients Monday
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Creating a place that patients recognize, feel safe in and are taken care of like relatives, officials say, is a huge part of the new Oyate Health Center in Rapid City. As units such as primary care and ancillary services get a head start, the clinic facilities officially open to patients on Monday, Feb. 6.
cowboystatedaily.com
When Chinese Spy Balloon Flew Over Crook County, Wyomingites Wanted To Shoot It Down
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A mysterious Chinese balloon that was spotted high over Montana and passed over Crook County in Wyoming this week has military experts in the Cowboy State puzzled. “It makes no sense at all,” retired FE Warren Air Force Base Commander Tucker...
KEVN
Rapid City police shoot suspect when armed robbery turns into hostage situation
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A man who was holding a woman at knife point during a robbery was shot by a Rapid City police officer at the Loaf ‘N Jug gas station on Haines Avenue Friday. The suspect, who’s name has not been released, died later at the hospital, according to the state Division of Criminal Investigation.
newscenter1.tv
Black Hills Surgical Hospital ranks first in the nation for major orthopedic surgery, but “it’s about the patient care that we deliver”
RAPID CITY, S.D. – With quality care and customer service for their patients, Black Hills Surgical Hospital (BHSH) has been ranked as the number one hospital in the nation for major orthopedic surgery for medical excellence. Orthopedics is a branch of surgery that takes care of the musculoskeletal system like hips, knees, spines, hands and feet.
Police say officer shot suspect who held clerk hostage in South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer has shot and killed a man after he took a gas station clerk in South Dakota hostage with a knife. KELO-TV reports that Rapid City Chief of Police Don Hedrick said that the suspect entered the gas station Friday and held a knife to the clerk’s throat, […]
