Sturgis, SD

newscenter1.tv

Check out this home in Deadwood, you’ll fall in love with it’s historic charm!

DEADWOOD, S.D. – This fully renovated home features amazing rock retaining walls and an awesome covered front patio. On the main floor, you’ll find an open living and dining space, hardwood floors and tall ceilings. The kitchen features all-new stainless steel appliances and a small pantry with an attached laundry room. One bedroom and a half bath are also on this floor.
DEADWOOD, SD
newscenter1.tv

Famous Sturgis saloon prepares for a “crappy” time at upcoming fundraiser event

STURGIS, S.D.– For almost 10 years, The Knuckle Saloon in Sturgis is preparing to take part in the annual Nemo 500 Outhouse Races. The annual races are some of the multiple events taking place to help raise money for the Naja Shrine Kids Transportation Fund. Outhouse racer Builder for the saloon Mick McAuley explains more about their participation and why they come back to participate.
STURGIS, SD
newscenter1.tv

Taste the award-winning wines at Prairie Berry Winery

Receiving over 1,000 international wine awards, offering complimentary tastings every day of the week and an interesting backstory, Prairie Berry Winery doesn’t come up short to impress its guests. Almost every single wine on the menu has received an award, with the Red Ass Rhubarb wine winning the most...
HILL CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

25 years of razzle dazzle: Broadway musical CHICAGO is coming to The Monument

RAPID CITY, S.D. — The musical CHICAGO is coming to Rapid City May 8-9 in the Fine Arts Theatre at The Monument. After 25 years, CHICAGO is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one show stopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you’ve ever seen.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old located safely

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old. Authorities say Brooklyn Kline was reported missing Sunday morning. She was last seen in the unit block of Knollwood Drive. Her clothing description is unknown. She is described as...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Rapid City fender bender turns into assault

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Police are looking for a suspect in a minor traffic crash that turned into an assault at a railroad crossing on East North Street, Rapid City. Saturday, around 1:50 p.m., a driver had stopped at the crossing due to a train when the car was hit from behind by another vehicle. Then, according to the victim, upon getting out of the vehicle to look at the damage, a male passenger got out of the other vehicle and began to assault the victim. The suspect then got back into the vehicle and the driver took off.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Four years later: looking back at the disappearance of Serenity Dennard

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Friday marks the four-year anniversary of the disappearance of then-9-year-old Serenity Dennard after she ran away from the Black Hills Children’s Home near Rockerville at 11:20 a.m. February 3, 2019. Her disappearance set off a nearly two-year-long search by dozens of agencies, hundreds of members of law enforcement, and thousands of volunteers.
ROCKERVILLE, SD
KELOLAND TV

Hostage taker shot; Chinese balloon; South Dakota trusts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Get a look at the top stories on First@4 for Friday, February 3. Police in Rapid City have shot a man after he took a gas station clerk hostage with a knife. The incident occurred shortly after noon (MT) in Rapid City on Friday.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Where is violent assault most common in Rapid City?

RAPID CITY, S.D. – If you’ve lived in Rapid City, you’ve likely heard a good deal about ‘Knollwood,’ ‘The Big Three,’ and ‘Surfwood,’ all terms referring to a small area of the city between Surfwood Drive and Knollwood Drive that has been continuously plagued by violent crime. While that area does suffer from a crime problem, it’s not the only part of Rapid City that does.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

UPDATE: Rapid City Police report missing 13-year-old found safe

UPDATE (3:52 p.m.): Brooklyn Kline has been located safe. RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Police Department is currently seeking the public’s help to locate 13-year-old Brooklyn Kline. Officers have checked numerous locations since she was reported missing early Sunday morning. Brooklyn is a Caucasian female standing 5’2″, 120 lbs, with hazel eyes. She was last seen in the unit block of Knollwood Drive. Her clothing description is unknown.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

“A new era of tribally-managed health care”: Great Plains Tribal Leaders’ Health Board opens the new Oyate Health Center to patients Monday

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Creating a place that patients recognize, feel safe in and are taken care of like relatives, officials say, is a huge part of the new Oyate Health Center in Rapid City. As units such as primary care and ancillary services get a head start, the clinic facilities officially open to patients on Monday, Feb. 6.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Black Hills Surgical Hospital ranks first in the nation for major orthopedic surgery, but “it’s about the patient care that we deliver”

RAPID CITY, S.D. – With quality care and customer service for their patients, Black Hills Surgical Hospital (BHSH) has been ranked as the number one hospital in the nation for major orthopedic surgery for medical excellence. Orthopedics is a branch of surgery that takes care of the musculoskeletal system like hips, knees, spines, hands and feet.

