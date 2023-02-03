Fire consumed a mobile home in Thermal Monday, and the flames spread to several palm trees. Fire crews responded at around 11:40 a.m. to the 88700 block of Avenue 70 in Thermal to a report of the single-wide mobile home on fire, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Arriving crews found the home fully engulfed in flames. There was no immediate word on injuries.

THERMAL, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO