Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Rock reported that his mother Ata Johnson will survive a terrifying car accidentINSIDE NewsLos Angeles, CA
MLB Legend to Receive Huge Honor This SummerOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Beyoncé makes history at the Grammys for the most wins by an artist.Tina HowellLos Angeles, CA
Shooting Suspect Detained After Wild High-Speed Pursuit Across LAWestmont Community NewsLos Angeles, CA
Developer Continues with Plans for California's Futuristic Costco Store Despite BacklashTech ReviewedLos Angeles, CA
Related
mynewsla.com
Landslide Damages Three Homes, Nearby Street in Santa Clarita
Three homes in the Skyline development are yellow tagged Monday and inhabitable because of a landslide in the neighborhood. The landslide damaged a road and sidewalk below the homes on Plume Way in the new housing development in Santa Clarita. City inspectors say the homes are not safe for people...
mynewsla.com
Woman Injured in Plunge Down Mulholland Drive Cliff
A 35-year-old woman suffered serious injuries Saturday when her car plunged 100 feet down a cliff from Mulholland Drive in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles. A Los Angeles Fire Department helicopter hoisted the woman from the crash site and flew her to a hospital for treatment, according to the LAFD’s Margaret Stewart.
mynewsla.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Palmdale Crash ID’d
A 69-year-old motorcycle rider was identified Monday as the victim of a crash on Bouquet Canyon Road in Palmdale. Gordon Moore was a Lancaster resident, according to the coroner’s office. The crash was reported at 4:14 p.m. Saturday on Bouquet Canyon Road just south of Elizabeth Lake Road, according...
mynewsla.com
Homeless Pedestrian Killed on 10 Freeway in La Puente
A homeless man was killed by a vehicle Saturday on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in La Puente. He was identified as 25-year-old Trevor Welch, according to the coroner’s office, which confirmed his homelessness. California Highway Patrol officers were called at 4:28 a.m. to the Francisquito Avenue off-ramp of...
mynewsla.com
Mobile Home Fire Spreads to Several Palm Trees, Firefighters Battle Flames
Fire consumed a mobile home in Thermal Monday, and the flames spread to several palm trees. Fire crews responded at around 11:40 a.m. to the 88700 block of Avenue 70 in Thermal to a report of the single-wide mobile home on fire, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Arriving crews found the home fully engulfed in flames. There was no immediate word on injuries.
mynewsla.com
Schwarzenegger Involved in Crash With Female Bicyclist in West LA
Actor and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a traffic crash with a female bicyclist Sunday in West Los Angeles. The crash took place around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of San Vicente Boulevard and Burlingame Avenue, according to Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department.
mynewsla.com
CHP: Motorcyclist Killed On Highway 74 Lost Control On Curve, Hit Hillside
A 60-year-old motorcyclist killed in a crash on the Ortega (74) Highway just west of Lake Elsinore lost control of his bike at a bend in the road, plowing into a hillside, authorities said Monday. The fatality occurred about 12:15 p.m. Saturday on the eastbound 74, near Monte Vista Road,...
mynewsla.com
Man Injured While Hiking in Shadow Hills
A man suffered a non-life-threatening lower leg injury while hiking Saturday in Shadow Hills, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 9:37 a.m. Saturday to 9299 Carter Lane, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. Paramedics rushed the man to a hospital. No further information was immediately released.
mynewsla.com
LASD Find Missing Hacienda Heights Man, 52
Sheriff’s detectives reported that a 52-year-old man suffering from cerebral palsy and epilepsy who went missing in Hacienda Heights has been found safe. Sean Alexander Krause went missing about 5 p.m. Saturday in the 16400 block of Old forest Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Schwarzenegger & Woman Bicylist in West LA Crash
Actor and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a traffic crash with a female bicyclist Sunday in West Los Angeles. The crash took place at the intersection of San Vicente Boulevard and Burlingame Avenue, according to Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department. Lopez told City...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID One of Two Women Killed in Downtown Los Angeles
Authorities Monday identified one of two women who were killed in downtown Los Angeles over the weekend, and detectives continued their investigation into the crimes. Officers dispatched at 1:51 a.m. Sunday to the 300 block of South Main Street found a woman in her 30s suffering from stab wounds, and she died at the scene, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Woman Killed as She Tried to Cross Road in Laguna Beach
A woman was fatally injured Sunday evening as she tried to cross a busy road in Laguna Beach. The crash happened around 6 p.m. near the 30600 block of South Coast Highway, according to Laguna Beach police. The woman was treated at the scene, then taken to a hospital, where...
mynewsla.com
Female Motorist, 90, Killed in Vehicle Crash in Long Beach
A 90-year-old woman behind the wheel of a speeding Lincoln Continental was killed in a crash in Long Beach as her car sped through a parking lot where it hit four other vehicles and two pedestrians, authorities said Sunday. Officers were dispatched at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday to the area...
mynewsla.com
Officials Taking Preemptive Steps to Prevent `Super Bloom’ Chaos in Elsinore
Officials in Lake Elsinore will join law enforcement personnel Tuesday to detail plans for mitigating traffic nightmares and other challenges stemming from attention to the rich poppy bloom that has begun in the hills of Walker Canyon — a sight unseen for four years. Lake Elsinore Mayor Natasha Johnson,...
mynewsla.com
Long Beach Police Investigate Two Shootings within Two Hours
Two men were shot within two hours in the area of Long Beach Polytechnic High School, and both were expected to survive, authorities said Monday. The first shooting occurred at 9:32 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Locust Avenue, Long Beach police Lt. Danielle Quinones told City News Service. Police were notified about a man with a gunshot wound to his lower body.
mynewsla.com
Ex-Con Pleads Not Guilty in Long Beach Killing
An ex-con pleaded not guilty Monday to murder and other counts stemming from a man’s shooting death in Long Beach less than a week before Christmas. Seth Gomes, 33, was charged Jan. 11 with one count each of murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful possession of ammunition, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
mynewsla.com
Huntington Park PD Releases Video of Officers’ Shooting of Double Amputee
Huntington Park police released video Monday of the fatal shooting by officers of a double amputee who was suspected in an earlier stabbing and allegedly threatened officers with a knife. The Jan. 26 shooting of Anthony Lowe, whose legs were both amputated and who used a wheelchair, has led to...
mynewsla.com
Two Women Killed At Two Separate Homicides in Downtown Los Angeles
Two women were killed in two separate homicides that occurred Sunday in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said. Officers dispatched at 1:51 a.m. to the 300 block of South Main Street located a woman in her 30s suffering from stab wounds, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Division reported.
mynewsla.com
Vehicle Crash Into Tree Kills Woman, Critically Injures Man in LB
A woman was killed and a man was critically injured Saturday when a vehicle crashed into a tree in Long Beach. Paramedics and firefighters were dispatched at 5:30 a.m. to the 3800 block of Atlantic Avenue, where firefighters extricated the man and woman from a vehicle, the Long Beach Fire Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Woman Killed, Man Injured When Truck Crashes Into Tree in LB
A woman was killed and a man was critically injured Saturday when a speeding pickup truck crashed into some trees and a fire hydrant in Long Beach, authorities said. Paramedics and firefighters were dispatched at 5:30 a.m. to the 3800 block of Atlantic Avenue, where firefighters extricated the man and woman from a vehicle, the Long Beach Fire Department reported.
Comments / 0