iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Community Group Wants to Actualize City's Potential
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Pittsfield Community Design Center is connecting the community with planning concepts in hopes of making Pittsfield a vibrant, easily accessible, pedestrian-friendly place. The group, spearheaded by "The Pittsfielder" blogger Nicholas Russo, is a non-city affiliated effort with four main goals: promote placemaking, demystify the city's transportation...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Health Board Says 'No' to Chicken Permit Responsibilities
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Board of Health does not agree with putting chicken permitting under its purview just to reduce the cost. For months, Councilor at Large Karen Kalinowsky and resident Melissa Corbett have been trying to move the permit from the Zoning Board of Appeals to the Health Department because of permitting costs. Keeping six chickens currently clocks in at more $500 and the petitioners say it could be a $25 fee under the Health Department.
iBerkshires.com
South Berkshire Holding Conversation on Possible Merger
SHEFFIELD, Mass. — A community-led conversation about a potential merger between Southern Berkshire and Berkshire Hills regional school districts is slated for Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Mount Everett Regional School. The meeting will be held in the Thomas A. Consolati Performing Arts Center and will include Superintendent Dr....
iBerkshires.com
Williamstown Energy Audit Draws Attention to Solar Array Deficiency
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — When a solar energy system was included in the design of Williamstown Elementary School in 2002, officials hailed the move. "With renewable energy and other energy efficiencies, we can build a healthier and more comfortable learning environment for our children — and we can do it economically," the chair of the School Committee said when the state delivered a $58,000 Renewable Energy Fund grant.
iBerkshires.com
Stuff & Things: Feb. 6
Local hopes were high that Pittsfield native Matt Cusson would bring home a Grammy on Sunday but it was not to be. Cusson had been nominated for his arrangement of the Bee Gees' "How Deep Is Your Love" for a cappella group Kings Return. He lost to John Beasley, who was nominated for his arrangement of Charlie Parker's "Scrapple from the Apple."
iBerkshires.com
Daytime Pavement Repair Operations on I-90 Westbound in Becket
BECKET, Mass. — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) announced it will be conducting daytime hour pavement repair operations on I-90 westbound at mile marker 17.3 in Becket. The work will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 7, from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and will require temporary lane closures....
iBerkshires.com
SVHC Weekly Health Update: Feb. 3
Every day, hundreds of thousands of healthcare workers across the country go to work with the goal of helping others. Due to a growing disturbing trend, far too many of them have a question on their mind: will I be safe at work?. iBerkshires.com welcomes critical, respectful dialogue; please keep...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield School Subcommittee to Tackle Safety, Social-Emotional Learning
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A school subcommittee focused on social-emotional learning and school safety will meet for the first time on Tuesday. Its creation is fueled by the prevalence of national issues such as school shootings. The panel, chaired by Dr. Vicki Smith, a local pediatrician, includes School Committee members...
iBerkshires.com
Clarksburg Elementary Working on Student Opportunity Act Plan
CLARKSBURG, Mass. — Clarksburg Elementary School hopes to provide more student intervention with the district's Student Opportunity Act plan. Tara Barnes, director of pupil services for the Northern Berkshire School Union, spoke with the committee about the plan, which the department of elementary and secondary education requires each district to do. The goal is for districts to provide evidence-based programming for struggling student groups.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield's Devine, Monument Mountain's Stover Recognized
The margins of victory were tiny, but the accomplishments were huge for this week's iBerkshires.com Athletes of the Week. Monument Mountain's Kitson Stover and the Berkshire County Alpine League packed two weeks of racing into one evening on Monday at Bousquet. Stover had a night to remember with a pair...
iBerkshires.com
High School Swimmers Battle Mother Nature, One Another
HUDSON, N.Y. -- The day did not start out the way Mount Anthony swimmer Emily Tibbetts may have wanted. And it did not end perfectly. But in between, the MAU ninth-grader was one of the fastest swimmers in the pool at the Berkshire County League Individuals meet at Hudson High School.
iBerkshires.com
Celebrate Valentine's Day at the Clark
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — On Sunday, Feb. 12, visitors to the Clark Art Institute will hjost a valentine-making station (open 1–4 pm) located in the lower level of the Clark Center. Participants can create a unique Valentine card that uses images from the Clark's collection. Admission to the Clark...
iBerkshires.com
Lee Bowlers Force Logjam Atop League Standings
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. -- Bella Kotek rolled a 215 game and 421 series on Friday to help the Lee bowling team salvage a point against Pittsfield and set up a three-way tie for first place in the Berkshire County League. Taconic won its match against the Lee Black, 3-0, which...
iBerkshires.com
American Legion Post 125 Honors the Four Chaplains
NORTH ADAMS Mass. — The Northern Berkshire veteran community acknowledged the "Four Chaplains," marking the 80th anniversary of their heroics and sacrifice during the sinking of the SS Dorchester during World War II. Dozens gathered in the American Legion ON Sunday to pay tribute to the four Army chaplains...
iBerkshires.com
Gerig Leads Williams Women to Comeback Win in Fourth
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. -- Arianna Gerig scored 13 points and shot 8-for-10 from the foul line in the fourth quarter for Williams in a 49-48 come-from-behind win over Trinity on Friday night. Williams (15-7, 6-2 NESCAC) outscored the Bantams, 25-19, in the fourth quarter to finally erase the remains of a...
iBerkshires.com
Ludlow Pulls Away Late to Top McCann Tech
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – The Ludlow boys basketball team Friday broke open a back-and-forth game with a 19-2 fourth quarter run en route to a 55-42 win over McCann Tech. Daudy Guerrero scored 24 points, and Braden Schwartz added 12 to lead the Leons (12-3, 8-0 Tri-County North) to a season sweep of the Hornets.
iBerkshires.com
Williams Women's Hockey Wins in OT
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. -- Maddie Tix scored in overtime Saturday to give the Williams College women's hockey team a 2-1 win over Trinity. Ellia Chang scored a second-period goal to give Williams a 1-0 lead. Erin Pye made 33 saves for Williams (10-9, 5-7 NESCAC) goes to Middlebury on Friday. Men's...
