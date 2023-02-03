Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Superstar Seriously InjuredOnlyHomersCleveland, OH
Looking for Donuts in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Eastlake, OhioIsla ChiuEastlake, OH
Beloved Ohio cupcake shop sells out on opening dayKristen WaltersKent, OH
Ohio residents are paying for houses with cash in these two citiesEllen EastwoodOhio State
Enjoy sweet treats at these Cleveland area chocolate shopsJackie MyersCleveland, OH
Related
Should the Guardians entertain moving their outfield fences in or out? (Podcast)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Ballparks in Toronto, Detroit and New York are moving their fences in for the 2023 season. Should the Guardians follow suit? Or would lowering the home run threshold on the 19-foot wall in left be a better option? With Cleveland’s pitching-dominant farm system, would moving the fences back make more sense?
Suburban League could be challenged, as St. Ignatius goes after Brecksville and Mentor, Hoban chase Nordonia: OHSAA boys basketball tournament seeding takeaways
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Suburban League frontrunners Brecksville-Broadview Heights, Stow-Munroe Falls and Nordonia all received high seeds this weekend from area boys basketball coaches, who voted on how to rank teams before they picked their spots Sunday on the OHSAA district tournament brackets. That respect they received in the seeding...
Browns WR David Bell aims to be ‘the best player on the field’ and separate himself from the rest
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Browns receiver David Bell wasn’t satisfied with his rookie season, but he hasn’t lowered his expectations for his NFL career. If anything, he’s raised them now that he knows what it takes.
Darius Garland becomes fastest Cavs player to reach 500 career 3-pointers: Behind the Numbers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Darius Garland became the 10th player in Cavs history to reach 500 career 3-point field goals made when he drained his third triple of the night in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 122-103 win against the Pacers. Garland, in just his fourth season, finished the...
FuboTV now carries Cavaliers, Guardians games on Bally Sports
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Bally Sports Ohio and Bally Sports Great Lakes are now available on FuboTV. • Subscribe to FuboTV to get Bally Sports Ohio and Bally Sports Great Lakes. The television homes of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland Guardians, Columbus Blue Jackets and Columbus Crew returned to the live TV streaming service on Monday after a three-year absence. FuboTV and Sinclair Broadcast Group, which owns 21 Bally Sports regional sports networks (RSNs) across the country, announced the deal back in December.
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Which big-name Browns player is most at risk of not being with the team next season? Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio — In this week’s edition of Hey, Mary Kay! I answer Browns questions John Johnson III, Steelers wide receiver George Pickens and more. Hey, Mary Kay: Who’s more at risk of being not with team next year? John Johnson III, Nick Chubb, Denzel Ward, or Jedrick Wills Jr.? — Mark from Canal Fulton, Ohio.
NASCAR Star Tragically Dies
NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and many drivers have competed in the top level of the sport over its three-quarters of a century as the top auto racing league in the United States.
DraftKings Ohio promo code: get big bonus now for Super Bowl head start
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Grab the latest DraftKings Ohio promo code offer here and turn any $5+ bet on the NBA, college hoops, and more...
No. 2 Laurel at No. 6 Magnificat tops 5 games this week featuring top-10 area girls basketball teams
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The final week of the girls high school basketball regular season presents a dilemma for many coaches. Many are already done with their conference games and don’t have a tournament game for nearly two weeks. So, do you let your players rest, or do you schedule a challenging non-conference opponent to keep things fresh? Many coaches chose the rest option, but the games detailed below involve coaches who chose to keep playing games.
Notable Clevelanders predict Super Bowl LVII between Philadelphia, Kansas City
CLEVELAND, Ohio – This is the 10th annual year we have rounded up notable folks from various walks of life – media, sports, restaurant, business, entertainment and other worlds – to ask them who is going to win the Super Bowl. Super Bowl LVII features Kansas City...
Who is the Best Cavs fan in The Land? ‘Let ‘em Know’ by entering our search for the Cavalier’s super fan
CLEVELAND, Ohio – 2023 is the year of the Cleveland Cavaliers. This season’s team has lived up to expectations. As of Sunday, Feb. 5, the Cavs were 33-22, solidly in fifth place in the NBA’s Eastern Conference standings, just a half game behind the Brooklyn Nets. Fans...
Scorching Cavs overwhelm Wizards, 114-91, for first successful road trip of season
WASHINGTON -- Finally. After seven failed attempts, the Cavs have their first winning road trip of the season, overwhelming the flailing Washington Wizards on Monday night, 114-91. It’s Cleveland’s third straight victory and its first time winning back-to-back road games since early November. The Wizards have lost three in a row and could make roster changes ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline as they have tumbled to 12 in the Eastern Conference.
Saints expected to hire former Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods: Report
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Former Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods is expected to be named defensive coordinator in New Orleans, teaming back up with Saints head coach Dennis Allen. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Woods’ expected hiring.
FanDuel Ohio promo: Super Bowl 57 will be here soon, get signup offer now
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Before Super Bowl LVII kicks off next Sunday, our FanDuel Ohio promo here lets new customers place any Chiefs-Eagles bet worth...
Centerville overtakes St. Edward in Division I of Associated Press state boys basketball poll
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Centerville is back in the No. 1 spot of the Associated Press state boys basketball poll, following St. Edward’s first loss on Friday, 53-50, at rival St. Ignatius. The Eagles slipped to second in the Division I poll, but have eight first-place votes. Centerville has...
Richmond Heights now No. 1 in cleveland.com boys basketball rankings, St. Edward slips to No. 2
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Defending OHSAA Division IV state champion Richmond Heights is the new No. 1-ranked team in the cleveland.com boys basketball Top 25. The Spartans are the area’s No. 1-ranked team for the first time in program history, moving up one spot since last week after St. Edward suffered its first loss, 53-50, Friday night at St. Ignatius.
No. 5 Lutheran West stops Cuyahoga Heights’ unbeaten streak, 65-52: Boys basketball scoreboard, top performers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Up just two points at halftime, Lutheran West stopped Cuyahoga Heights’ bid for an undefeated boys basketball season by turning up its outside shooting in the third quarter and its defense in the fourth Friday night in Rocky River. The Longhorns, who are fifth in...
Bet365 Ohio bonus code: get $200 bet credits now for Super Bowl
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Thanks to our exclusive bet365 Ohio bonus code offer, new Ohio customers can click here to turn any $1 bet on...
BetMGM Ohio bonus code: how to get early $1,000 Super Bowl bet offer
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The best BetMGM Ohio bonus code offer for the Super Bowl is here. Set the stage for the big game by...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
100K+
Followers
95K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0