Cleveland, OH

Cleveland.com

Suburban League could be challenged, as St. Ignatius goes after Brecksville and Mentor, Hoban chase Nordonia: OHSAA boys basketball tournament seeding takeaways

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Suburban League frontrunners Brecksville-Broadview Heights, Stow-Munroe Falls and Nordonia all received high seeds this weekend from area boys basketball coaches, who voted on how to rank teams before they picked their spots Sunday on the OHSAA district tournament brackets. That respect they received in the seeding...
Cleveland.com

FuboTV now carries Cavaliers, Guardians games on Bally Sports

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Bally Sports Ohio and Bally Sports Great Lakes are now available on FuboTV. • Subscribe to FuboTV to get Bally Sports Ohio and Bally Sports Great Lakes. The television homes of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland Guardians, Columbus Blue Jackets and Columbus Crew returned to the live TV streaming service on Monday after a three-year absence. FuboTV and Sinclair Broadcast Group, which owns 21 Bally Sports regional sports networks (RSNs) across the country, announced the deal back in December.
OnlyHomers

NASCAR Star Tragically Dies

NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and many drivers have competed in the top level of the sport over its three-quarters of a century as the top auto racing league in the United States.
Cleveland.com

No. 2 Laurel at No. 6 Magnificat tops 5 games this week featuring top-10 area girls basketball teams

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The final week of the girls high school basketball regular season presents a dilemma for many coaches. Many are already done with their conference games and don’t have a tournament game for nearly two weeks. So, do you let your players rest, or do you schedule a challenging non-conference opponent to keep things fresh? Many coaches chose the rest option, but the games detailed below involve coaches who chose to keep playing games.
Cleveland.com

Scorching Cavs overwhelm Wizards, 114-91, for first successful road trip of season

WASHINGTON -- Finally. After seven failed attempts, the Cavs have their first winning road trip of the season, overwhelming the flailing Washington Wizards on Monday night, 114-91. It’s Cleveland’s third straight victory and its first time winning back-to-back road games since early November. The Wizards have lost three in a row and could make roster changes ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline as they have tumbled to 12 in the Eastern Conference.
Cleveland.com

Richmond Heights now No. 1 in cleveland.com boys basketball rankings, St. Edward slips to No. 2

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Defending OHSAA Division IV state champion Richmond Heights is the new No. 1-ranked team in the cleveland.com boys basketball Top 25. The Spartans are the area’s No. 1-ranked team for the first time in program history, moving up one spot since last week after St. Edward suffered its first loss, 53-50, Friday night at St. Ignatius.
Cleveland.com

Bet365 Ohio bonus code: get $200 bet credits now for Super Bowl

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Thanks to our exclusive bet365 Ohio bonus code offer, new Ohio customers can click here to turn any $1 bet on...
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

