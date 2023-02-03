Read full article on original website
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Snowstorm could hit New York CityUSA DiarioNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Iconic Ruth’s Chris Steak House Location Permanently Closing on April 22Joel EisenbergManhattan, NY
Mayor Adams Wanted to Prove the Shelter was Fine For Migrants By Doing ThisTom HandyNew York City, NY
Related
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Celtics trade rumors: Nerlens Noel gets interest from Boston ahead of deadline (report)
While the trade deadline always leads to some chaos around the league, the Celtics are unlikely to make any big, altering move. The best team in basketball this season has its core set, though the deadline is a way for Boston president Brad Stevens and the front office to upgrade the other parts of their roster.
How Kyrie Irving trade to Mavericks played on New York tabloid back pages
Spare a thought today for the talented folks that create back pages at the New York City tabloids, one of their best sources of inspiration is leaving town as Kyrie Irving is leaving Brooklyn. The Nets traded the disgruntled former Celtics guard to the Dallas Mavericks. Massachusetts online sports betting...
Nets rejected Suns trade offer featuring Chris Paul and former Celtics wing for Kyrie Irving (report)
The Kyrie Irving sweepstakes moved quickly over the weekend as several teams lined up for his services before the Nets ultimately dealt the All-Star point guard to the Dallas Mavericks for Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, a 2029 first round pick and two second-round picks according to multiple reports. The array...
Kevin Durant trade rumors: Celtics ‘making some calls’ for Nets star (report)
With the Nets trading Kyrie Irving to the Mavericks days before Thursday’s trade deadline, there’s a good chance Brooklyn isn’t done making some deals in the coming days. The Nets have plenty of draft picks as their disposal they can ship, and they also acquired some win-now players from Dallas in a sign of contending this season.
LeBron James ‘definitely disappointed’ that Lakers didn’t trade for Kyrie Irving
The reunion of Kyrie Irving and LeBron James with the Los Angeles Lakers isn’t happening -- and James isn’t very happy about it. The Lakers star spoke to ESPN Monday in the wake of the news that the Brooklyn Nets had traded Irving to the Dallas Mavericks. The Lakers had been considered a strong contender to land Irving after his trade request. However, it was Dallas who ultimately swooped in to make the move.
How Celtics trade landscape changes after Kyrie Irving blockbuster deal to Mavericks
After a quiet start to the NBA trade season, Kyrie Irving’s trade demand raised the stakes in a hurry this weekend as a flurry of negotiations occurred before the All-Star point guard landed with the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. The deal includes Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round...
Four takeaways as Celtics beat Pistons 111-99, Jayson Tatum scores 34 points
The Celtics let the Pistons hang around in the first half, which isn’t a great idea against a young team on the road. And the C’s and Jayson Tatum kept the Pistons from a comeback attempt as they won 111-99 on Monday in Detroit. While the C’s built...
Examining Jaylen Brown for Kevin Durant trade rumors: Is there any chance of a deadline deal?
Most thought the Kevin Durant trade rumors had died for good this season when the superstar forward rescinded his trade request last summer. However, the fallout of the Nets trading Kyrie Irving to the Mavericks days before Thursday’s trade deadline has led to a fair question about Durant’s future with the Brooklyn franchise.
Celtics’ Jaylen Brown out for Monday’s game against Pistons with non-COVID illness
Jaylen Brown is officially out for the Celtics’ game against the Pistons on Monday in Detroit. Brown was questionable on the injury report with a non-COVID illness, which will keep him out of Monday’s game. Sam Hauser will get the start Monday in Brown’s spot, earning his first...
Where to buy tickets to 2023 NBA All-Star game; Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis
The 2023 NBA All-Star Game is set to take place on Feb. 19 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City and will feature Team LeBron for the Western Conference and Team Giannis for the Eastern Conference. This season’s game marks the 30th anniversary of the first NBA All-Star Game hosted...
Celtics vs. Pistons: Free live stream, TV, how to watch
The Celtics are looking to get back on track after a listless loss to the Suns last time out. They only have a one-game lead over the second-place Bucks after some recent struggles. But they take on the the last-place Pistons as they look to pick up a win. Detroit, though, has pushed the Celtics in the past, including snapping a long win streak right before the All-Star break last season. Jaylen Brown is also questionable for Monday’s game with a non-COVID illness. So the C’s will get the Pistons’ best shot Monday.
