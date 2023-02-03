The Celtics are looking to get back on track after a listless loss to the Suns last time out. They only have a one-game lead over the second-place Bucks after some recent struggles. But they take on the the last-place Pistons as they look to pick up a win. Detroit, though, has pushed the Celtics in the past, including snapping a long win streak right before the All-Star break last season. Jaylen Brown is also questionable for Monday’s game with a non-COVID illness. So the C’s will get the Pistons’ best shot Monday.

DETROIT, MI ・ 8 HOURS AGO