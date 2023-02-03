Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KMOV
St. Louis local who helped start MTV
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A familiar face from the music world is now making his home in St. Louis. For those who remember the launch of MTV, Alan Hunter was one of the five original VJs. News 4′s Paige Hulsey recently caught up with him as he settles into...
St. Louis County gym location eyes move to St. Charles as grocery store takes its space
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A new Aldi grocery store will replace one of a St. Louis County gym operator’s two locations, and the gym owner plans to relocate that site to St. Charles County, blaming past disputes with St. Louis County government. Batavia, Illinois-based grocery store chain Aldi...
17-year-old shot and killed in St. Louis City Saturday evening
A teen was shot and killed in St. Louis City Sunday evening.
KSDK
Loaded Elevated Nachos changes the nacho game!
ST. LOUIS — Loaded Elevated Nachos is a craft-casual establishment devoted to the love of all thing’s ‘nacho,’ by serving delicious and unique nacho creations at the Streets of St. Charles. The nacho hub offers one of a kind dishes like a Toasted Ravioli Nacho Tray, Crab Rangoon Nacho Tray or a Nacho Bar for larger parties.
America’s Wildest and Most Twisted Haunted House is in St. Louis
I'm pretty jaded when it comes to things that claim they are "scary". However, there is one of the most twisted, elaborate and wildest haunted houses I've ever seen in St. Louis and I'm not exaggerating. Have you ever heard of The Darkness? If you look at their address at...
Roaming St. Louis: Shopping timeless Main Street in St. Charles
For his Roaming St. Louis segment, KMOX weekend host Scott Jagow spent some time on the cobblestone Main Street of St. Charles: A nationally-renowned cookie store, tasting balsamic vinegar and hot sauce, and learning about soap-making.
Can’t-miss events and eateries during Mardi Gras in the St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS – The country’s second-largest Mardi Gras celebration is located in the Soulard neighborhood and lasts five weeks all around the St. Louis area. Here’s a list of eateries and events where you can celebrate ‘Fat Tuesday’:. Bogart’s Smokehouse. Barbecue-lovers can eat the...
St. Louis County lotto player surprised by $283K jackpot
“I was upset because I noticed someone had won and didn’t think it was me,” he told Missouri Lottery officials. “Two days later, I checked my numbers and said, ‘Oh my God!’”
FOX2now.com
Hancock & Kelley: Spy balloon over St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – We begin this week discussing the Chinese spy balloon. The balloon drifted across the country and over our heads in the St. Louis region. And while the dirigible was shot down off the Carolina coast, Americans heard more from Chinese leadership than they did from the President of the United States.
2 found shot inside car Saturday in East St. Louis
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A man is dead after a Saturday double shooting in East St. Louis. According to Illinois State Police, the shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. in a vehicle at the intersection of 18th Street and Old Missouri Avenue in East St. Louis. 2 people...
Police: Thieves nab 4 vehicles within 20 minutes in south St. Louis
After St. Louis police reported 149 cars stolen in a single week, a new wave has begun.
stlmag.com
Where to go for furniture reupholstery in St. Louis
BBB-accredited, Custom Furniture Works has been a family-owned business for more than 30 years. According to the company’s website, re-upholstery generally takes 2 to 4 weeks. Interested customers should email their name, address, phone number, and details of the project to add their name to a list of future appointments. 6727 Manchester, cfwgibbs@hotmail.com, 314-644-0460.
PHOTOS: Huge Halloween convention spooks St. Louis
Thousands flock to downtown St. Louis this weekend for some Halloween spirit in the thick of winter.
Lightning Strikes St. Louis’ Gateway Arch with 300 Million Volts
I could say that I've found a shocking moment to share with you, but that would overload my pun meter. It truly is an awesome sight as there's a short, but sweet video of lightning striking the Gateway Arch in St. Louis with a massive charge of 300 million volts.
FOX2now.com
Man found shot and killed in south St. Louis Saturday afternoon
A man was found shot and killed Saturday afternoon in south St. Louis. Man found shot and killed in south St. Louis Saturday …. A man was found shot and killed Saturday afternoon in south St. Louis. Go Red: St. Louis women advised to take charge of …. Go Red:...
LIST: These St. Louis Weed Dispensaries Are Open for Recreational Sales Now
If you're 21 or over, you can now buy marijuana at these shops
New Delmar Food Mecca Will Bring Together St. Louis Restaurant Greats
The Makers Locale, opening this fall, will have offerings from Steve's Hot Dogs, the Fountain and Alpha Brewing
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Armed robberies staged at two St. Louis ATMs, one thwarted
Police say armed men attempted to rob customers at two St. Louis ATMs on Friday, one of which a victim prevented.
KSDK
St. Louis man charged in deaths of man, toddler
3-year-old Octavia Williams and 60-year-old Tommy Williams were found dead in a south St. Louis home Thursday night. Henry Hughes was charged for their deaths.
