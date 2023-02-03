ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Looking for a Valentine's Day gift for a beer guy? Here are 12 hoppy options for him

By Jaime Carrillo, Reviewed
 3 days ago
Best beer gifts for Valentine’s Day: Accessories, gift baskets and more Mr. Beer/Swag Brewery/Host Freeze/Scoops on Tap/Reviewed

Wine and champagne may be more synonymous with Valentine's Day but that won't stop beer fans from proudly cracking open a cold one on February 14 . Luckily, there are tons of fantastic beer gifts out there for your hopped-up loved ones.

Whether you're buying for a lager lover, pilsner partisan or ale aficionado there are tons of charming and innovative gifts out there for beer drinkers. Here are the best beer gifts for Valentine's Day to make any beer lover happy.

1. For a gift that keeps on giving: Craft Beer of the Month Club

Best beer gifts for Valentine’s Day: Craft Beer of the Month Club Craft Beer of the Month Club/Reviewed

What's better than one beer gift? A reoccurring delivery of beer every month with a Craft Beer of the Month Club subscription . Each month subscribers get 12 different curated beers to try delicious brews from across the country. Every order ships free and can be canceled anytime.

From $48 at Craft Beer Club

2. For cooler-than-cool glasses: Host Freeze beer glasses

Best beer gifts for Valentine’s Day: Host Freeze beer glasses Host/Reviewed

Beer is best when it's ice cold and the Host Freeze beer glasses are perfect for serving chilled beer. The cooling gel in these glasses keeps beer icy cold longer so you don't have to chug it to enjoy it at the perfect temperature. It works equally well with cold soda and even milkshakes.

$25 at Amazon

3. For a new spin on "cracking open a cold one": Scoops on Tap craft beer-infused ice cream

Best beer gifts for Valentine’s Day: Scoops on Tap craft beer-infused ice cream Scoops on Tap/Reviewed

Like wine, beer brings plenty of flavor to sweet and savory dishes like Welsh rarebit and barbecue sauce. Scoops on Tap infuses craft beer into ice cream making inspired flavors like salted caramel blonde ale and cookies and cream chocolate stout. Each flavor comes packed in charming beer cans that crack open just like the real thing.

$100 at Goldbelly

4. For easy bottle access: Pop-the-Top beer bottle opener

Best beer gifts for Valentine’s Day: Pop-the-Top beer bottle opener TaZa/Reviewed

The bottle opener market is flooded with novelty offerings but none are cooler or more fun to use than the Pop-the-Top . It slides onto the top of beer bottles and flattens caps down and then "pops" them off.

$10 at Amazon

5. For aromatic ambiance: Hoppy IPA Brew candle

Best beer gifts for Valentine’s Day: Hoppy IPA Brew candle Swag Brewery/Reviewed

Beers like IPAs are renowned for their aromatic qualities. The Hoppy IPA Brew candle captures these aromas and puts them in a candle. Not only are these inspired candles pleasant smelling but they're made from recycled beer bottles.

$20 at Amazon

6. For avid beer drinkers: The Beer Expert Trio gift basket

Best beer gifts for Valentine’s Day: The Beer Expert Trio gift basket Gourmet Gift Baskets/Reviewed

Don't overthink it: nothing makes a better beer gift than the drink itself. This gift basket includes three craft beers, two ales and a pilsner. It also comes with a block of ultra-sharp cheddar cheese, summer sausage and water crackers to pair each tasty brew with.

$50 at Gourmet Gift Baskets

7. For amateur brewers: Mr. Beer Premium Gold Edition complete beer-making starter kit

Best beer gifts for Valentine’s Day: Mr. Beer Premium Gold Edition complete beer-making starter kit Mr. Beer/Reviewed

Brewing beer at home is surprisingly easy to do if you've got the right know-how and the right kit. The Mr. Beer starter kit includes everything new brewers need to make their first batch, to wet their beaks before investing hundreds of dollars in professional equipment.

$50 at Amazon

8. For never-ending fizziness: Beer foaming stones

Best beer gifts for Valentine’s Day: Beer foaming stones Uncommon Goods/Reviewed

Beer always tastes best fresh from the tap. These small soapstones are portable nucleators, which is to say they make things fizzier. It's a perfect way to elevate even bargain bin brews to make them taste straight from the tap.

$28 at Uncommon Goods

9. For the ultimate beer experience: Shower beer crate

Best beer gifts for Valentine’s Day: Shower beer crate Man Crates/Reviewed

Drinking an ice-cold beer in a hot shower sounds like the bacchanalian domain of kings but it's truly an ethereal experience. This crate comes with everything one needs to pull off shower beer magic including a cup holder, waterproof Bluetooth speaker, personalized beer glass and even some beer-scented soap.

$80 at Man Crates

10. For travelers: Stanley Classic Easy-Pour growler

Best beer gifts for Valentine’s Day: Stanley Classic Easy-Pour growler Stanley/Reviewed

Taking your favorite brew to a party or a picnic is easy if you have a sturdy growler. The Stanley Classic Easy-Pour growler keeps all carbonated drinks ice cold and bubbly for hours and dispenses them easy without wasting a drop. It works equally well with hot beverages too.

$42 at Amazon

11. For cozy picnics: An outdoor beer table

Best beer gifts for Valentine’s Day: An outdoor beer table Uncommon Goods/Reviewed

Once planted into the ground this outdoor beer table amplifies the enjoyment of any picnic for beer drinkers. It keeps two beer bottles upright and even packs a small removable bowl for salted nuts, popcorn or snack mix. There's even a built-in bottle opener.

$60 at Uncommon Goods

12. For party crashers: Mealivos wooden bottle caddy

Best beer gifts for Valentine’s Day: Mealivos wooden bottle caddy Mealivos/Reviewed

This wooden bottle caddy makes bringing a six-pack to a party or special event easy as cracking open a cold one. It accommodates beers of various sizes from tallboy cans to stout bottles. Its attractive vintage look will turn heads along with its convenient built-in bottle opener.

$28 at Amazon

